(WYMT Hazard)   🎶Huddle a doorway with the Roof Dogs, for I'm a Roof Dog, too 🎵   (wkyt.com) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woof.
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"They're safe."

Sure, until they're not.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
rooftop rover
come on over
give my shingles a look
gave me an estimate
they weren't guessin' it
doggos replaced my roof
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
billstewart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Used to live in a really hilly area. One of the nearby neighbors had a dog that would hang out on his roof (which was near ground level on one side of the building.) He was a basset hound, more of a howling dog than a roof dog.

Place I live now is down in flatland, but we've got balcony dogs across the street, and they think the sidewalk and street are their property and bark at anybody walking by, especially if they're walking dogs.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In Australia they call them roofies.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Woof.
Tommy the Cat not amused.

Primus - Tommy The Cat
Youtube r4OhIU-PmB8
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Amateurs.
 
