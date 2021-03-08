 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Driver dies in toll plaza crash, spills sh*tload of dimes   (wcax.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad loved to roll the tolls, throwing the dime and keep moving to make it ding.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hit the tolls on the bridge by here up to about 65 kph.. any faster and the arm won't get out of the way fast enough.

Anything over 50 and expect bridge patrol to pull you over.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he also driving a Porsche?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash

toll free or die!
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy crap, that used to be a JEEP?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about you get rid of antiquated methods of toll collection and go to open road tolling like any civilized place (even Florida!) has? There's zero reason to have humans there collecting tolls, and therefore no reason to have toll booths.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, and I get down on my states turnpike commission for not doing it as well, it's pretty shocking to go from PA where you just keep humming at 65 mph to the Ohio border where things come to a screeching halt so everyone can queue up to grab a ticket, or roll slowly through the EZPass lane because you have to protect the workers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Passenger 3: Hi, Willie.
Willie: Oh, nice to see you, ma'am. Not a bad day, huh?
Passenger 3: Well, I'm a little lost. Could you help me out? I hear you're the best with directions.
Willie: Well, I know my way around New England, I can tell you that much. So, where you headed?
Passenger 3: Well, I was just wondering exactly which is the best way to drive up your ass? You know, if you'd tell me, I appreciate it, you farking prick.
Willie: You farking biatch! fark you! You forgot to pay the farking toll, you dirty whore! I'll farking drop you with a boot to your farking skull, you cum-guzzling queen!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugram: Was he also driving a Porsche?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to go back and get a s--tload of dimes.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After looking at the photo, I suspect that the driver may have been driving faster than 25 MPH.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't ass-pennies.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was a brand new 2020 jeep mangler.

/this is what ez pass is for though
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: Oh, and I get down on my states turnpike commission for not doing it as well, it's pretty shocking to go from PA where you just keep humming at 65 mph to the Ohio border where things come to a screeching halt so everyone can queue up to grab a ticket, or roll slowly through the EZPass lane because you have to protect the workers.


PA has been wanting to do that for a while. COVID  just gave them the perfect excuse.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just got a personalized license plate today. It reads BAA BAA
It's for my black jeep.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was his next impression Jesse Owens?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


/it's a keep thing
 
Biledriver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Adam Sandler - Toll Booth Willie
Youtube bXyFy3d8QeI
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: Was he also driving a Porsche?


Ouch. That's rough.

But in fairness, that's the first thing I thought of, too. We're more twisted than that Porsche was.
 
