(Newschannel 9)   In some states you actually have to have an enforceable law on the books to let people know that there are some things you just can not do   (newschannel9.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, Sexual abuse of a corpse, Child abuse, felony  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, your honor, I thought she was just being a dead lay".
 
Krieghund
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, there goes date night at the UT body farm.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tennessee making progress!
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They didn't think it was a problem or didn't think it was a problem?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Tennessee making progress!


It's hard to believe that this isn't a law there already.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Making love doggie style .. I sit up and beg , she just lays there playing dead ..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And what about date rape?
Spousal rape?
And how about in the number 2 when you had only permission for number 1?

/
My point is we don't protect the living people this thoroughly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Damnit! Laws like this take all the romance out of necromance.
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You never want a law named after you but, cripes, definitely not for this.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
See also, California.

"There was no sign saying I COULDN'T power-wash my dog's butt at a car wash!"
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad Saul Goodman is only license to practice law in New Mexico
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just need to reanimator her first, then it's cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel if the owner consents and wills their body to you,that should be an exception.

The weirdest part about human obsession with the sanctity of our corpses is that most modern religious have the whole but with a soul moving on and going elsewhere.

If the soul leaves the body behind, it's just a pile of rotting flesh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

0z79: See also, California.

"There was no sign saying I COULDN'T power-wash my dog's butt at a car wash!"


Did that kill the dog?
Because there's been times where I've been tempted to get washed at a car wash.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who doesn't want to break open a cold one now and then?

...apologies...
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Tennessee making progress!


Still no thumbs though.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Felony? It's just a Petty crime.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.


Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.

Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed?


If I notice them doing it to me, then I'm not dead, am I? I think that knowledge would come as a pleasant surprise.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.

Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed?


I'll be dead. Not a real concern.
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what did that guy do all day at work, walk around and occasionally check the storage room to see if there were any cold hotties in there? Did he have a girlfriend and if so did she perform an oral sex act on him later that day not knowing where his penis has been? You know what, I don't even want to think about it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.

Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed?

If I notice them doing it to me, then I'm not dead, am I? I think that knowledge would come as a pleasant surprise.


🤔😂💩
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Birnone: So what did that guy do all day at work, walk around and occasionally check the storage room to see if there were any cold hotties in there? Did he have a girlfriend and if so did she perform an oral sex act on him later that day not knowing where his penis has been? You know what, I don't even want to think about it.


This reminds me about the HIV joke about people that bone monkeys don't also bone people.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Birnone: So what did that guy do all day at work, walk around and occasionally check the storage room to see if there were any cold hotties in there? Did he have a girlfriend and if so did she perform an oral sex act on him later that day not knowing where his penis has been? You know what, I don't even want to think about it.


You think he'd crack open a cold one at the office?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.

Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed?


I would be absolutely horrified if that ever happened to me or a loved one. Being in Tennessee, that is.

Necrophilia is also something to be avoided.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunsmack: waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc. Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed? I'll be dead. Not a real concern.


What if there are just things as ghosts and you have to stand around watching your corpse get violated by some perverted medical examiner? I watch TV, the MEs are always creeps. They're never hot girls.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, that's kinda the basis of American jurisprudence.  If it isn't against the law, it's legal.

The horror.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
YUCK, JUST, YUCKA!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was she hot? Or even room temperature?

/could've been worse, at least he didn't go down on her
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: gunsmack: waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc. Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed? I'll be dead. Not a real concern.

What if there are just things as ghosts and you have to stand around watching your corpse get violated by some perverted medical examiner? I watch TV, the MEs are always creeps. They're never hot girls.


There's actually some logistical problems vis a vis putrefaction with hot morgues, so they try to only ever hire cool and cold folks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Well, that's kinda the basis of American jurisprudence.  If it isn't against the law, it's legal.

The horror.


This
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sam Kinison on Homosexual Necriphiliacs

NSFW obviously
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: gunsmack: waxbeans: gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc. Victimless? Would you want this done to you or a departed? I'll be dead. Not a real concern.

What if there are just things as ghosts and you have to stand around watching your corpse get violated by some perverted medical examiner? I watch TV, the MEs are always creeps. They're never hot girls.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Begs to differ...
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunsmack: Where's the harm?...victimless crime, etc.


If drunk people can't consent then dead people certainly can't either.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.