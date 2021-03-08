 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Some people never made it off Deadman's Island alive   (usatoday.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Gulf of Mexico, Pensacola, Florida, Florida, Pensacola Bay, Santa Rosa County, Florida, Fort Barrancas, Quarantine, Gulf Breeze, Florida  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 6:36 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile a lot of people were killed on Aliveman Island.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no! What happened to them? I hope they're okay.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Meanwhile a lot of people were killed on Aliveman Island.


What about Superposition Island?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Oh no! What happened to them? I hope they're okay.


I think my brain blinked for a moment and I never saw the final word of the headline...

/don't send me to 'Deadmans Island'
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't let the name fool you...it's more of a peninsula.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Ishkur: Meanwhile a lot of people were killed on Aliveman Island.

What about Superposition Island?


Hard to say.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.