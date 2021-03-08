 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Penguin in Antarctica decides to go the tourist route, prefers to watch the killer whales from a boat rather than the mouth view   (thesun.ie) divider line
27
    More: Scary, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, Whale, News Corporation, News International, Travel blogger Matt Karsten  
•       •       •

1165 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
don't worry, we'll drop him off at the north pole.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the tourists ate the penguin right?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>:(
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: >:(


Username checks out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: don't worry, we'll drop him off at the north pole.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong that I would have pushed it back in? Whales gotta eat too!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: >:(


lol
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Video footage captured the brave beast repeatedly jumping out of the water..."

Sounds kinda like a pussy to me.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And then the killer whales flipped the boat. The humans were delicious
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What did the whales do to the dingy after?

I would have pushed that little f*cker right back in.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

COVID19: And then the killer whales flipped the boat. The humans were delicious


What is it about you and killing people?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: What did the whales do to the dingy after?

I would have pushed that little f*cker right back in.


That's probably like you or me chasing a chicken wing down the street. Sure, it's tasty as hell but if it gets away I'm probably on to bigger and better things.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no way I would willingly be in a boat like that near a pod of killer whales.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: COVID19: And then the killer whales flipped the boat. The humans were delicious

What is it about you and killing people?


I got Trump (and most of his cronies), Sen. Rand Paul, one of the bobble headed skirts on Fox & Friends, and Bashar al Asad. It's not my fault modern medicine exists.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: >:(


Sorry buddy, maybe next time.
 
b-cereus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Mr. Fuzzypaws: What did the whales do to the dingy after?

I would have pushed that little f*cker right back in.

That's probably like you or me chasing a chicken wing down the street. Sure, it's tasty as hell but if it gets away I'm probably on to bigger and better things.


Care to bet your life on that?

https://www.nature.com/news/2007/0712​1​4/full/news.2007.380.html
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just watched one of those David Attenborough series about the Antarctic. F*cking brutal. I understand the orcas need to eat but  a five-minute shot  of the pricks basically playing volleyball, using a penguin as the ball, seems a bit much.

/ educational, beautiful cinematography, but just depressing
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd donate 50 bucks to the WWF every time a whale ate a travel blogger.


/WWF - the one without Hacksaw Jim Duggan
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: / educational, beautiful cinematography, but just depressing


Nature documentaries can all be titled Things Eating Other Things.

Enjoy your dinner.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
much like my ex, there are too many men in that boat.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I just watched one of those David Attenborough series about the Antarctic. F*cking brutal. I understand the orcas need to eat but  a five-minute shot  of the pricks basically playing volleyball, using a penguin as the ball, seems a bit much.

/ educational, beautiful cinematography, but just depressing


Dont' know if it was the same one but I've seen a docu about the same thing. Those f'n whales like to toss their lunch around.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

COVID19: hugram: COVID19: And then the killer whales flipped the boat. The humans were delicious

What is it about you and killing people?

I got Trump (and most of his cronies), Sen. Rand Paul, one of the bobble headed skirts on Fox & Friends, and Bashar al Asad. It's not my fault modern medicine exists.


I was rooting for you in those cases.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: gunsmack: I just watched one of those David Attenborough series about the Antarctic. F*cking brutal. I understand the orcas need to eat but  a five-minute shot  of the pricks basically playing volleyball, using a penguin as the ball, seems a bit much.

/ educational, beautiful cinematography, but just depressing

Dont' know if it was the same one but I've seen a docu about the same thing. Those f'n whales like to toss their lunch around.


It's on Netflix, I think it was "Our Planet" ep. 2 Frozen World.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

COVID19: And then the killer whales flipped the boat. The humans were delicious


That would make them Zodiac Killer Whales.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I just watched one of those David Attenborough series about the Antarctic. F*cking brutal. I understand the orcas need to eat but  a five-minute shot  of the pricks basically playing volleyball, using a penguin as the ball, seems a bit much.

/ educational, beautiful cinematography, but just depressing


I was just thinking today how the concept of "cute" is so subjective. A penguin is cute...unless you're a fish. A seal is cute...unless you're a penguin. And so on. The reality of the cutest animals is usually pretty terrifying.
 
