(NPR)   300 Years ago a virus was raging through England causing death and misery and forcing the whole country into lockdown. A woman who'd spent time in the Ottoman Empire knew how to stop it, but nobody listened, because woman and because "foreigners"   (npr.org) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a good read. Thank you
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you read TFA it actually says that in the UK she was listened to, the future Queen got inoculated and it became common.

That's because the technique she'd borrowed from Ottoman women did take hold in England. Many thousands were inoculated, including a young boy named Edward Jenner. He went on to develop the first vaccine, also against smallpox."

Jenner is the guy that Thomas Jefferson thanked for his work on vaccines. America might not have beaten the British and won independence if not for vaccination.
 
oh my word yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Freedumbs, subby.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The prices at Ottoman Empire are Sofa King good.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, sexism and racism have been f*cking us over for centuries, got it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: If you read TFA it actually says that in the UK she was listened to, the future Queen got inoculated and it became common.

That's because the technique she'd borrowed from Ottoman women did take hold in England. Many thousands were inoculated, including a young boy named Edward Jenner. He went on to develop the first vaccine, also against smallpox."

Jenner is the guy that Thomas Jefferson thanked for his work on vaccines. America might not have beaten the British and won independence if not for vaccination.


Any hints on how long it took between the pandemic and when the Queen was convinced to try inoculation? They mention that they tested it on orphans and condemned criminals first.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fake news, everyone knows leeches are the path to viral salvation.
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the Trumpanzee Kultists are ready to start truck bombing hospitals to stop the current round of inoculations.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The technique was known as engrafting, variolation or, simply, inoculation. It is thought to have originated in China centuries earlier, and it was also practiced in India and Africa."

Well clearly this is all fiction as we've all been taught it was a white man that came up with this.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We haven't evolved much since then.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... But nobody listened BECAUSE THE LOUDEST PEOPLE WOULD TALK OVER HER AND SCREAM AT ANY SUPPORTERS.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The technique was known as engrafting, variolation or, simply, inoculation. It is thought to have originated in China centuries earlier, and it was also practiced in India and Africa."

Well clearly this is all fiction as we've all been taught it was a white man that came up with this.


The queen got a placebo, as you well know!  I saw you give it to her.  Immortality is not boring, stop messing with these people.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA-

"Yerlioglu says the practice is strikingly absent from Ottoman medical texts written by men,"

So there's no written record of all these women going around inoculating people.  But trust us, they did.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Says right here that the practice was first brought to the attention of the Royal Society in 1716 by Giacomo Pylarini

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inocula​t​ion

Of course, that doesn't make for as good of a story as "wise noble woman travels to constantinople and the MALE dominated MONEY DRIVEN male medical establishment in England didn't believe her".

The farking medical establishment in England also had Ignaz Semmelwiese locked up in the looney in the 19th century for trying to get them to wash their hands between handling cadavers and delivering babies.
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1717 isn't that long after the Ottoman's last siege of Vienna, so distrust isn't as crazy as it sounds.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: FTA-

"Yerlioglu says the practice is strikingly absent from Ottoman medical texts written by men,"

So there's no written record of all these women going around inoculating people.  But trust us, they did.


TFA says there's plenty of written records about these women, including from the Queen of England. You've got to have a particularly sensitive machismo to have that take.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PawisBetlog: fake news, everyone knows leeches are the path to viral salvation.


Blackadder Bells Leeches Manservant Doctor
Youtube T3D6Ecs7VhQ
 
