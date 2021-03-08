 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sister of mercy pleads with police not to harm protesters in Myanmar. No word if she sang 'This Corrosion' or 'Dominion'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Singing Nun - Dominique (1963 )
Youtube EO7cD6qmydo
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now!

/hey now now...
 
cob2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it isn't Detonation Boulevard.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myanmar?
My money's on Detonation Boulevard.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want more.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Listen, lady, we'd like to not kill anyone, but... we're cops. I'm sure you can see the bind we're in."
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they hide in the Temple of Love?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever works...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sisters of Mercy ~ Vision Thing
Youtube q0NV_0aLmiA
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myanmar? Isn't that across the water? Across the sea?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"RIbbons" of course, subby


/tried to tell her about Marx and Engles, God and Angels...I don't really know what for
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sisters of mercy are not departed or gone...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leonard Cohen - Sisters Of Mercy (Live in London)
Youtube _NiG3BvZ0a0


Also Obligatory
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey now!

/hey now now...


DAMNIT! This was going to be my moment to shine, and you had to ruin it!

You magnificent bastard.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Sisters of Mercy t-shirt in high school, and one of my teachers had previously taught at a Catholic school run by actual "sisters of mercy". She was quite perplexed.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sapper_Topo: Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey now!

/hey now now...

DAMNIT! This was going to be my moment to shine, and you had to ruin it!

You magnificent bastard.


Yea, he was really quick on the draw. The best the rest of us can do is to wallow around in This Corrosion.
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myanmar, one of only 3 countries that do not use the Metric System (along with Liberia and the USA).
That's all I'm sayin...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Sisters Of Mercy "Gimme Shelter" live at Royal Albert Hall, London 1985
Youtube 5mgmXng5rto
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Sapper_Topo: Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey now!

/hey now now...

DAMNIT! This was going to be my moment to shine, and you had to ruin it!

You magnificent bastard.

Yea, he was really quick on the draw. The best the rest of us can do is to wallow around in This Corrosion.


Something something mother Russia.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey now!

/hey now now...


Gimmie the ring...
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magorn: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_NiG3BvZ​0a0]

Also Obligatory


Came her for this.  Thank you.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Whatever works...
[Fark user image 425x213]


Looks like she decided to.... "get down, get undressed..."
 
2headedboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Second time in a month that I've mentioned SOM on Fark.

\Here come the Hizbollah
\\release a new album damnit
\\\third slashie for Vision Thing (still an underappreciated masterpiece)
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HERO tag would probably be appropriate.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: "Listen, lady, we'd like to not kill anyone, but... we're cops. I'm sure you can see the bind we're in."


I'd like to give this a smart and a funny. Too bad there's not a mash between button or something.

One of those policemen is obviously Catholic and probably catching shiat from his Catholic mom and grandma right now as to why they were holding a nun a gunpoint.
Or maybe he's just down on his knees praying "hoeleee mother of god. please don't make me shoot you, please don't make me shoot you."

Yeah, I would not want to be in a kills nuns brigade.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Hey now!

/hey now now...


See, here I was dreaming it's over.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Sisters of Mercy - A Rock and a Hard Place
Youtube VIlucFs0jnw
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A few years I ago I moved to a small town, and visited the only bar in town with a stage for bands. The owner was bartending, and wore a Joy Division shirt. Their jukebox was the internet kind, and I put on some 80s music that I never played at the biker/cowboy dive bar where I worked. As soon as Dominion/Mother Russia came on, he scans the room quickly, then turns to me, the new guy. "You! You played this!"

It is great making friends with the bartender that way.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Had no idea there were so many Sisters of Mercy fans here.  Saw them at the Trocadero in Philly in 1990 or '91.  One of the most fun concerts I've ever been to.
 
