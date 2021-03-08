 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   How to know you're not really cut out for thieving: 1) you break into the home of someone who knows you and can identify you when they see you running away 2) you also leave behind your debit card you used to force open the door   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, Alpena, Michigan, Alpena County, Michigan, Arrest, Arrest warrant, Alpena Township, Michigan, James John Tanner, Long Lake, Michigan  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 2:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can someone explain that mug shot to me? He's smirking.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds are his debit card doesn't have any real use other than shimming doors open.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS, get a deadbolt lock for outside doors.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why it took nearly three weeks to issue a warrant for his arrest.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, hey, hi.  I, uhh, just needed to borrow some, uh sugar.  Yeah!"
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...not Florida.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: I wonder why it took nearly three weeks to issue a warrant for his arrest.


professional law enforcement were involved. they hate to actually do things.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he also take video the whole time?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...she returned home after taking her children trick-or-treating to find Tanner leaving her house...

Where did she take her kids trick-o-treating, Australia by boat?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tweakers got into my car the other night and made off with some nice jumper cables.   Yeah, I left it unlocked.   Never had a problem before this.   They only wanted the copper, which I guess is why they didn't grab the envelope with 50 bucks out of the  glove box.

farkin tweakers.   So yeah, I lock it every night now.
 
ifky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've told this story here before, but here it is again.

Back in high school there was a kid in our class that was dumb as the day was long. One day he decided to throw a brick through the window of the 7-11. As he has the brick up over his head a guy yells the name of the kid and to drop it. The kid turns looks at the guy and runs. Now this might be the normal thing to do except A.) the guy was a cop and B.) it was his dad.

To no ones surprise his dad caught up to him at dinner that night.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Can someone explain that mug shot to me? He's smirking.


He just farted.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the f would you use your debit card? Go buy a $5 gift card at Walmart.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"This pizza shop's no pushover!"
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CSB: More than 20 years ago now I worked at a hotel. Started in the bar and eventually worked nights. Had free run of the place so would drink beer & watch movies at 3am, while still being totally responsible about my job. (Most nights i had plenty to do, so the beer thing wasn't reallt that regular, anyway...)

At some point during the 5.5 years I worked there, we had a 40+ bedroom extension built at the back. Took a year to put together and the snagging went on for a while. One of my duties was the do a full fire-walk around the hotel to make sure all doors were closed and the place wasn't actually on fire.

So I'm waliking along the top corridor of the new extension and happen to look up as I'm passing a utility hatch in the ceiling. I can hear muted vioces and see a fingertip holding the hatch slightly open.

The duty manager was shmoozing in the bar, so i went to let him know what I'd seen. He confirmed all the workmen had left and the police were called. And boy-howdy did they show up in droves. Riot gear & dogs.

So for the next hour we had cops in roof cavities, dogs in corridors, guests calling reception to complain about the noise.

Long story short, I was behind the reception desk when the three ne'er-do-wells were carted out in cuffs. The first was quiet, the second was swearing and being a twat, but the third guy... he took one look at me and turned white.

"Hello, Alan"  I smiled. It was not returned. He was a regular at the pub I frequented at the time. He also knew my late father who, for a lack of a better term, 'knew people'. Genuine Liam Neeson in taken type of people.

Now, I'm not saying my home town is rough, but it's one of those towns where if you're known enough, your shenanigans or events can become local knowledge quite quickly. When you were witness to some kind of criminal activity and it's perpetrated by some you may have a passing familiarity with, it was known to happen that you might get a home visit from certain types, just giving you a gentle reminder that any matters such as these would be handles internally, and there's no need to involve the police.

Bit of a shame I gave a full & complete police statement at 4am that morning then.

Alan and the quiet guy got off with a suspended sentence, the mouthy twat is still inside as he tried to shank a prison officer who was letting him out of his custody cell to release him. can't help some people.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.