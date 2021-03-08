 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   So why are rich countries dying of COVID-19 while many poorer countries have been spared the high rates? Well there are various theories, but it probably comes down to poor countries being mostly young while rich ones mostly old   (nytimes.com) divider line
47
    Africa, recent New Yorker article, little attention, death toll, good news, last year, large share of asymptomatic infections, today's newsletter  
•       •       •

Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Policy matters
Rwanda quickly and aggressively enforced social distancing, mask wearing, contact tracing and mass testing. So did several Asian countries. Ghana, Vietnam and other countries restricted entry at their borders. And a consortium of African nations collaborated to distribute medical masks and rapid Covid tests.
"Africa is doing a lot of things right the rest of the world isn't," said Gayle Smith, a former Obama administration official.
Again, though, this seems unlikely to be the main explanation for the relatively low Covid death toll. Several Asian and African countries, including India, have had much more scattered policy responses - as the U.S. and Europe have had.

The author misses a lot of things but a unified public policy is HUGE.
In many African nations, they've recently battled epidemics like Ebola and other horrible diseases. They have learned to take health crisis' seriously.

Brazil also had done amazingly well in the past with epidemics and vaccinations. They have a Trump-like science denying moron in power who is hurting more than he is helping.

We've had a few things here in the US, home of global Capitalism. First, when Trump learned about the virus, he told Bob Woodward in private that it was a plague and then he lied to the rest of us. His biggest concern was for the stock market and his reelection. This 'profits over people' decision became the default position of the United States and remains as such. A lot of Americans embraced this partially due to Hair Dipsh*t and partially because of the myth that American Is Exceptional. We are our own worst enemy as we listen to our leaders tell us 'it'll be over when warmer weather comes (again)' and privately advocate for Herd Immunity.

(Think about this: if every nation doubled their cases and their deaths, the US would still be Number One in both.)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona likes fat and happy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "every other country lied and 50% of the population of china is now dead"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"


If I remember from the Constitutional Scholarship course I took at the University of YouTube, boat ownership entitled the boat owner never follow any safety regulations and also three extra votes per boat owned
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:
(Think about this: if every nation doubled their cases and their deaths, the US would still be Number One in both.)

Well, duh. If every nation doubles their count, the ordering does not change at all.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get jock itch, it's a medical condition which is helped by not wearing pants. Yet they won't me go pantless in wal-mart, again.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"


So, sense of entitlement? Sounds about right.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously it's because of the lack of 5G service in poor countries.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It sounds like the people in poor countries are dying for other reasons and aren't making it to old age.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It kills old people and and fat people, so countries with a lot of old people (Italy) and countries with a lot of fat people (US) will be impacted much more than young, thin populations that tend to be found in less developed areas of the world.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Many old, many fat. Not to many old, not to many fat.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the drugs we take. And I'm not talking about the good ones.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're going to tell ourselves that everyone else did better because of their genes or their age or their whatever to excuse why we did such a shiat job.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism for the loss.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"


i've been around really old since i was really young. early on noticed they were sick and tired of the daily drudge, felt horrible every time they read the obituary of a young person and missed all the friends, family et cetera that passed on before them. death was part of the daily discussion. i see an old folk with no mask I figure they are hoping for a dose.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Nadie_AZ:
(Think about this: if every nation doubled their cases and their deaths, the US would still be Number One in both.)

Well, duh. If every nation doubles their count, the ordering does not change at all.


*laughs*

Dammit. I should have added 'if every other nation except the US'
 
lectos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People in poorer countries tend to stay put and not travel around for fun.  They have to do silly stuff, like survive.
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Old and fat. Don't forget fat.
 
Alunan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In before "every other country lied and 50% of the population of china is now dead"


I dont think every other country lied but as anyone who has travelled to developing countries know modern infrastructure only exists in tourist areas and privileged areas. Do I believe in the death toll in India? No way, its waaaay higher than what is being reported. Do I think they are necessarily lying about the numbers? Probably not, or not in the aggregate. Do I think 80% of India doesn't have access to testing sites and functional hospitals and are being left behind in a system where you had to tip a nurse even before COVID camea long? Ding Ding Ding we have a winner!

The Indians knows they aren't catching all or even most of their cases. The poor are dying in their homes and being stacked like cord wood in their ghettos, and what incentive does the government have to fix that and track that and make themselves look even worse? Absolutely no incentive (beyond Human life and compassion which is worth nothing in a country with as many people as India). This scenario is being repeated in dozens of developing nations across the world. Indonesia, Nigeria, Egypt and yes Mexico

Yeah some of it is that they dont have lots of old people to begin with, or fat people. But a lot of poor countries have fat old people too (see Mexico and South American nations).
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shostie: optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"

If I remember from the Constitutional Scholarship course I took at the University of YouTube, boat ownership entitled the boat owner never follow any safety regulations and also three extra votes per boat owned.


Unless said regulation is published with a gold fringe.  I can tell you went to U of YT.  I learned under direct tutelage of Seaman Splatters.  Famous Boat Constitutional Knowing Guy
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rich countries tend to have people in them who say things like "I ordered the servants to catch the coronavirus, so I didn't have to" and mean it.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did all you "old and fat" people really just forget the piss poor job the Trump administration did with the pandemic?
I mean it JUST happened.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: I get jock itch, it's a medical condition which is helped by not wearing pants. Yet they won't me go pantless in wal-mart, again.


Get creative.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Did all you "old and fat" people really just forget the piss poor job the Trump administration did with the pandemic?
I mean it JUST happened.


The alternative is to believe that somewhere that isn't America did something better than America. And that's a tough pill to swallow for some
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Did all you "old and fat" people really just forget the piss poor job the Trump administration did with the pandemic?
I mean it JUST happened.


Fat and old are literally the two leading indicators of hospitalization and death, everywhere.

We've known this since June-ish of 2020.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alunan: Gubbo: In before "every other country lied and 50% of the population of china is now dead"

I dont think every other country lied but as anyone who has travelled to developing countries know modern infrastructure only exists in tourist areas and privileged areas. Do I believe in the death toll in India? No way, its waaaay higher than what is being reported. Do I think they are necessarily lying about the numbers? Probably not, or not in the aggregate. Do I think 80% of India doesn't have access to testing sites and functional hospitals and are being left behind in a system where you had to tip a nurse even before COVID camea long? Ding Ding Ding we have a winner!

The Indians knows they aren't catching all or even most of their cases. The poor are dying in their homes and being stacked like cord wood in their ghettos, and what incentive does the government have to fix that and track that and make themselves look even worse? Absolutely no incentive (beyond Human life and compassion which is worth nothing in a country with as many people as India). This scenario is being repeated in dozens of developing nations across the world. Indonesia, Nigeria, Egypt and yes Mexico

Yeah some of it is that they dont have lots of old people to begin with, or fat people. But a lot of poor countries have fat old people too (see Mexico and South American nations).


You are not superior in any way.
You really aren't.

Oh and post proof of everything you just said.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like they do a lot of  autopsies in those far off places.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For years I've seen pics and videos of people in Asian wearing masks during flu season, maybe year around.

Didn't see any pics or videos of anyone harassing them about it or screaming about their freedoms.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: For years I've seen pics and videos of people in Asian countries* wearing masks during flu season, maybe year around.

Didn't see any pics or videos of anyone harassing them about it or screaming about their freedoms.


grr
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"


Also rich country: Psshhht. Lockdowns and masks don't work! I read several articles on the internet and know more about this than those dumb dumb doctors and so-called public health experts.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: Japan
They're one of the oldest countries by far, but they were spared large death counts because their government and culture take it seriously.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Like they do a lot of  autopsies in those far off places.


You don't need to run an autopsy to fiigure out that it ain't the flu.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We here in the smugger-skin-tone part of the world usually have the luxury of being generally stupid without much in the way of consequences. Stupidity becomes a habit that's hard to break.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Counterpoint: Japan
They're one of the oldest countries by far, but they were spared large death counts because their government and culture take it seriously.


By enacting a near total border lockdown.  We tried to close entry to people coming out of china, and had politicians eating chop suey and hugging Chinese people in chinatown to show how racist and xenophobic a policy it was, only to howl about how much we didn't do to stop the spread from china 6 months later.

Could you image the international outcry if the US closed down to the level Japan did?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: UltimaCS: Counterpoint: Japan
They're one of the oldest countries by far, but they were spared large death counts because their government and culture take it seriously.

By enacting a near total border lockdown.  We tried to close entry to people coming out of china, and had politicians eating chop suey and hugging Chinese people in chinatown to show how racist and xenophobic a policy it was, only to howl about how much we didn't do to stop the spread from china 6 months later.

Could you image the international outcry if the US closed down to the level Japan did?


Given that Covid came to the US mostly from Europe...
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poor parts of the world also don't have elaborate ventilation systems for heating and cooling.
 
michdotrich
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe they don't have the resources to test every death for Covid, maybe they fudge the numbers to skew the data, maybe they don't give a shiat and don't attribute a death to Covid like the west will?  Case in point, China (1.4 billion population) has 3 deaths per million....so 4,200 deaths. With numbers like that they don't need to produce a vaccine....oh wait, maybe countries are skewing the numbers a tad.

But Fark has got to fark,.....whatever!!!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: UltimaCS: Counterpoint: Japan
They're one of the oldest countries by far, but they were spared large death counts because their government and culture take it seriously.

By enacting a near total border lockdown.  We tried to close entry to people coming out of china, and had politicians eating chop suey and hugging Chinese people in chinatown to show how racist and xenophobic a policy it was, only to howl about how much we didn't do to stop the spread from china 6 months later.

Could you image the international outcry if the US closed down to the level Japan did?

Given that Covid came to the US mostly from Europe...


We didn't know that at that point in time, and hell - we SHOULD have restricted flights from Europe around the same time but didn't due to international and internal pressures.

But instead of saying blocking flights from china is good, let's do Europe now! We got the howls of racism and xenophobia, and internal pushes to keep our borders open even as the rest of the world started closing theirs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Could you image the international outcry if the US closed down to the level Japan did?


Which is what we did to Muslim countries the year prior for entirely xenophobic reasons. A full border lockdown from China would have been the one almost good thing to come from Trump's racism, but he didn't.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: Poor country: Hey you, wear a mask  "okay"
Rich country with old people: Hey you wear a mask "I have rights and own a boat"


There is another explanation: poor countries simply do not have a large vulnerable population because they aren't able to keep so many people alive year after year on a delicate balance of expensive drugs.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is a luxury illness. Our response is making their lives worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Covid-19 is a luxury illness. Our response is making their lives worse.
[Fark user image image 425x567]

[Fark user image image 425x546]
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death


How are the top 10 causes of death in 2019 relevant to this thread?
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Could you image the international outcry if the US closed down to the level Japan did?

Which is what we did to Muslim countries the year prior for entirely xenophobic reasons. A full border lockdown from China would have been the one almost good thing to come from Trump's racism, but he didn't.


To what % of Muslim countries? Would it surprise you to learn that there were never any travel restrictions on the great, great majority of Muslim countries?  Why was it so selective if it was purely racist/xenophobic?
 
Alunan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Alunan: Gubbo: In before "every other country lied and 50% of the population of china is now dead"

I dont think every other country lied but as anyone who has travelled to developing countries know modern infrastructure only exists in tourist areas and privileged areas. Do I believe in the death toll in India? No way, its waaaay higher than what is being reported. Do I think they are necessarily lying about the numbers? Probably not, or not in the aggregate. Do I think 80% of India doesn't have access to testing sites and functional hospitals and are being left behind in a system where you had to tip a nurse even before COVID camea long? Ding Ding Ding we have a winner!

The Indians knows they aren't catching all or even most of their cases. The poor are dying in their homes and being stacked like cord wood in their ghettos, and what incentive does the government have to fix that and track that and make themselves look even worse? Absolutely no incentive (beyond Human life and compassion which is worth nothing in a country with as many people as India). This scenario is being repeated in dozens of developing nations across the world. Indonesia, Nigeria, Egypt and yes Mexico

Yeah some of it is that they dont have lots of old people to begin with, or fat people. But a lot of poor countries have fat old people too (see Mexico and South American nations).

You are not superior in any way.
You really aren't.

Oh and post proof of everything you just said.


Indian hospitals were turning people away 3 months in the pandemic: https://www.bbc.com/news/av​/world-asia​-india-53014213

I don't have a source of the nurse tipping in India but that is mainly because searching for it overwhelming shows COVID articles, but I believe I read that in the Atlantic 4-5 years ago as part of a larger piece on how most Indians don't have access to real hospitals.

Mexico is fat: https://www.dietdoctor.com/coca-​cola-d​rinking-mexico-now-most-obese-nationhttps://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-3​546​1270

You seem to think I am making a statement here that is based on emotion and not experience. Having lived and worked in Mexico for 5 years and travelled across the Middle East I can tell you from first hand experience that they aren't taking care of people with COVID and they don't have the institutions or integral systems to report their own failures. Why you assume that I think me, personally, am superior to all developing peoples is an interesting thing we should discuss tho.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: Counterpoint: Japan
They're one of the oldest countries by far, but they were spared large death counts because their government and culture take it seriously.


They've also been wearing masks for years before CV19. Pollution, colds and flu...they pretty much wear masks all the time in crowded public spaces like trains. And they have good culture of 'clean' with wearing gloves and wiping down surfaces the public touches.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NPR's Here and Now had an interview with the same source just last week. Really interesting.
 
