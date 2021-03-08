 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Happy, naked teen, is struck and killed while running down the freeway   (mlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't take the brown acid.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I never saw the allure of shrooms or acid.....yikes.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy was a senior at Chelsea High School and the school held a moment of silence for him Monday, March 8

That's because the school is now unHappy.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here it comes.....HERE COMES THE FUN!!!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Kyne & The Mirthmakers heard to be devastated.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he's unhappy now.
 
wgb423
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So sad....

...at least he.....
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was running naked down the highway and the police suspect drugs were involved. Man, nothing gets by that squad...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's unclear why Happy was on the freeway. Jester said the teen was "running down the road naked." Police suspect drugs to be a factor in the incident and are waiting for the results of the toxicology report, Jester said.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Well I'm a running down the road, just a naked and cold, I've got *whoaup*!"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sherm Sticks are not to be trifled with.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon everybody, get happy!

... oh
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did the Jeep sustain any damage?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you still gotta call the cops or can you take him directly to the meat processers and have him carved up and frozen?  I'm guessing some of that meat got tenderized.

Yeah.  I know.  Real car hunters, or coonters, string 'em up in the back yard and cut out the meat, save the skin and sell the skeleton to the anatomy school.  Nothing wasted.

In Illinois, it you hit a deer, you are supposed to call the cops and there's a list of road kill harvesters.  One of them shows up and hauls off the carcass.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Open casket?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: Did the Jeep sustain any damage?



No, it was not Happy...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Back story for Casper the Friendly Ghost

"I'm pretty happy and friendly but deep down, I know I shouldn't have been out on that highway shroomin' it.  Cause I'm a ghost now and I really miss shroomin' it."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I never saw the allure of shrooms or acid.....yikes.


uhhh FTA:

It's unclear why Happy was on the freeway. Jester said the teen was "running down the road naked." Police suspect drugs to be a factor in the incident and are waiting for the results of the toxicology report,

yeah cause no one ever did anything like that prefaced with "hold my beer and watch this."

So might a been a totally sober yahoo for all we know. I seen people do stuff plenty dumb while totally sober. i just can't assume stupid actions had to involve inebriation of any kind, just being human is all that takes.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I never saw the allure of shrooms or acid.....yikes.


Living in fear of worst-case scenarios is no way to live life.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't shiny and holding hands. He is going to get planted in the ground though.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And the WINNER is MR.HAPPY....!!!!!!
OK nobody FAP now.......
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out for now & back to my movie.........
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I never saw the allure of shrooms or acid.....yikes.


I promise you that neither mushrooms or acid case you to run naked on a freeway, in spite of what you were taught in health class in 1983.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, you'd think that a naked white man running on the freeway would be easily seen by someone driving a new wannabe SUV.  Did the naked guy not signal before merging lanes?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RIP Edward Morris

/am i doing this right?
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only someone had been there to shout a warning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This is why I never saw the allure of shrooms or acid.....yikes.


When it's someone's first time on any kind of drug, it's best to try it around a group of friends or family who can be depended upon to help out if something goes wrong. Once someone gets an idea of how to handle the reaction, they can be more independent.

It's not that different from getting drunk or smoking weed for the first time.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People (Official Music Video)
Youtube YYOKMUTTDdA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I promise you that neither mushrooms or acid case you to run naked on a freeway, in spite of what you were taught in health class in 1983.


Ah but it does make people jump out of 1st story windows naked.

CSB  Lake Grove, NY circa 1982

While at a friend's house party the host of the party had a girlfriend. Most of the people at this party had dropped some LSD.

The host and his GF slid away into the bedroom....about 30 mins later...she comes running out naked pushes people out of the way and gets to a window, opens it, then jumps out and then started running down the street towards the 7-11.

A bunch of us, ran after her and caught her just before she reached the 7-11. covered her up with a blanket and drove her back to the party where we gave her some vitamin C and kept an eye on her.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: He was running naked down the highway and the police suspect drugs were involved. Man, nothing gets by that squad...


The thing is that, while I think that the majority of his generational peers are some really sharp, with it, and hardworking kids, the converse to this is that the stupid ones are the dumbest motherfarkers that have ever existed, and social media is a big part of why.

In the old days, sure you could assume it's just good old methamphetamines and cough syrup.   But, I could just as easily believe there's a youtube stunt involved.

#StupidIsAsStupidDoes
#We'reGoingStreaking
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I promise you that neither mushrooms or acid case you to run naked on a freeway, in spite of what you were taught in health class in 1983.

Ah but it does make people jump out of 1st story windows naked.

CSB  Lake Grove, NY circa 1982

While at a friend's house party the host of the party had a girlfriend. Most of the people at this party had dropped some LSD.

The host and his GF slid away into the bedroom....about 30 mins later...she comes running out naked pushes people out of the way and gets to a window, opens it, then jumps out and then started running down the street towards the 7-11.

A bunch of us, ran after her and caught her just before she reached the 7-11. covered her up with a blanket and drove her back to the party where we gave her some vitamin C and kept an eye on her.


Was her name Helen Hunt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I promise you that neither mushrooms or acid case you to run naked on a freeway, in spite of what you were taught in health class in 1983.

Ah but it does make people jump out of 1st story windows naked.

CSB  Lake Grove, NY circa 1982

While at a friend's house party the host of the party had a girlfriend. Most of the people at this party had dropped some LSD.

The host and his GF slid away into the bedroom....about 30 mins later...she comes running out naked pushes people out of the way and gets to a window, opens it, then jumps out and then started running down the street towards the 7-11.

A bunch of us, ran after her and caught her just before she reached the 7-11. covered her up with a blanket and drove her back to the party where we gave her some vitamin C and kept an eye on her.


I mean, I guess.    I am a a bit over half a generation younger than you, and we had access to _a lot_ of really good LSD in the 90s, I took over a hundred trips, and all that ever happened to me was ego-death and the disintegration / reintegration of my consciousness.    But my experience with that girl on the bad or ominous trips is much more the part of Fear and Loathing where they go to the Circus Circus, it never made me disassociative.

Now, I could maybe totally see somebody deciding they want to try a terrance mckenna heroic dose of shrooms and then completely losing their shiat and deciding to run like an antelope out of control.    But even then they usually are more just stuck wandering in a circle mentally looping.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's stop calling 18 and 19 year olds "teens".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some Badgers just can't handle their Jenkem.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last time I saw a naked (college student, male) youth run out into the street, there was alcohol involved.  Specifically, it was on the occasion of a Harvard/Yale game Wild Turkey breakfast party.  Good party, overall.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Let's stop calling 18 and 19 year olds "teens".


Should we call them hamburgers?  I'm not following you.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Let's stop calling 18 and 19 year olds "teens".


There is a large and profitable, if slightly unseemly, industry built on the fact that you can, indeed, refer to 18- and 19-year-olds as "teens"; proceed with some caution there.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have run down a road naked on more than one occasion, possibly inebriated, but you've got to do it with friends, and stick to small streets with little traffic. That way you survive and get to go back to the house and have sex.
 
