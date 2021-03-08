 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Subby is not convinced. It doesn't seem blurry enough to be genuine   (wigantoday.net) divider line
57
    More: Unlikely  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one short streetlight
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol you can see the edge of the cardboard base it's stuck to right under the feet
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman captures bizarre 'tiny humanoid' on camera


Apparently the 'video' function didn't work on her device.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems legit
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That alien is two-dimensional, and cut from a foam board, but okay.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, tiny creatures like this have lived amongst humans forever. Somehow SHE is the first person out of billions, to see them. Ever.

/mildly skeptical...
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2D cutout.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awwwww.  bless her tiny little heart and pointy little head.
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sombrero indicates it's an illegal alien.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came to say it looks like a paper cutout but I see that's been covered.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Society finally has access to high definition cameras in every pocket, but now the aliens are getting farther away! Dang it all..."
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad others are pointing out the same thing, it's clearly some kind of cutout. However, I could imagine being too scared to go investigate closer.
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: 2D cutout.


Exactly - cardboard cut out (or similar), super bright light pointed at it to give it "legitimacy".  Pretty lame attempt if you ask me.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, she could be studying Q or working in Congress.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also says she was walking her dog. If it were a living, moving creature, he dog surely would have noticed it even if she didn't. My dogs can spot a squirrel at a thousand yards.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a slooow news day in Wigan.
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Orville did a good job with their 2-d universe episode.

This guy from the foam core dimension has hollow eyes. C'mon! At least the fairies in the 1890's were highly detailed, and carefully posed. Put some effort into your hoaxes and make it fun, folks.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see there isn't much depth to this story.  These claims feel a bit flat.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious fake.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's it's tail?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe this until The Sun confirms.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, its totes legit.  Here's the biatchin' spaceship he arrived in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems legit
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bizarre tiny humanoid, you say..?

The Little Man Who Lives In The Crisps
Youtube lk7k5V_HT3w
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez-o-pete, you don't even need but 3 active brain cells to tell that's a cutout.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found this when looking for the UFO picture.  It's defies description to the point that I had to share it.


cdn-ed.versobooks.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And from that day forth,
Tiny Discface would reap his vengeance on a cruel, name-calling world...
 
LeroyB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That supposed "photo" of Mellisa Braham looks a lot like it came from https://www.thispersondoesnotexist.co​m​/


// just sayin'
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 250x200]

[Fark user image 850x477]

Seems legit


Those were waaaay better fakes than this shiat Some look genuinely fake, but most were really well done, especially considering the time when they were done. All darkroom work there, no Photoshop.

WhackingDay: I'm glad others are pointing out the same thing, it's clearly some kind of cutout. However, I could imagine being too scared to go investigate closer.


LOL, she didn't find the picture until she got home. I want to know why, when "testing her new smartphone camera", she took a picture of the road... I mean, I've taken a lot of pictures of the ground on purpose, but that was with a film camera, and just a way to make sure the first image wasn't accidentally exposed to the light when you loaded it. This woman supposedly just took a pic of the road in the middle of all of her other "test pictures".
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Morning, Mrs Cutout!"
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm. Makes you wonder why pretty women like that are either insane or seeking attention.
 
Brandi Morgan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't even make the cut on "Paranormal Caught on Camera."

True confession:  PCOC is one of my (many) guilty pleasures.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Fark's Photoshop whiz-kids could whip up something more convincing in 10 minutes.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Ummm. Makes you wonder why pretty women like that are either insane or seeking attention.


Lockdown has been hard on everyone
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Guys, its totes legit.  Here's the biatchin' spaceship he arrived in.

[Fark user image 760x503]


They misspelled Earf.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: LOL, she didn't find the picture until she got home. I want to know why


It's amazing and infuriating to me how oblivious people can be.

I would call BS on the fact that she didn't notice that shinning white beacon in that sea of brown which she probably also walked past, accept I was married to one of those people.

She was one of those people that would step in front of you at the grocery store because, despite the fact that they looked right at you, even making eye contact, they don't see you. Their world ends at the tip of their nose.

There has to be a medical name for that bizarre phenomenon but I don't know what it is.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"if the figure is a genuine extraterrestrial shape-shifting wormhole travelling entity, then how do we know how such a creature would appear to the human eye"

I dunno...but probably not like that.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine being an intragalactic traveler, with amazing technology that bends space and time.  You've decided to land on a planet many light-years from home to explore the many wonders of a far-away system with the intent of bringing knowledge and discoveries from alien worlds.

And the first picture someone captures is when you're naked.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The shadow Pshopped behind the cutout doesn't match the light source for the other shadows.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Uh-oh...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Mikey1969: LOL, she didn't find the picture until she got home. I want to know why

It's amazing and infuriating to me how oblivious people can be.

I would call BS on the fact that she didn't notice that shinning white beacon in that sea of brown which she probably also walked past, accept I was married to one of those people.

She was one of those people that would step in front of you at the grocery store because, despite the fact that they looked right at you, even making eye contact, they don't see you. Their world ends at the tip of their nose.

There has to be a medical name for that bizarre phenomenon but I don't know what it is.


Self obsessed douchebags?

Pretty sure that's the medical term.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See, thisnis the kind of ridiculous thing I wish Coast to Qoast still covered.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Mikey1969: LOL, she didn't find the picture until she got home. I want to know why

It's amazing and infuriating to me how oblivious people can be.

I would call BS on the fact that she didn't notice that shinning white beacon in that sea of brown which she probably also walked past, accept I was married to one of those people.

She was one of those people that would step in front of you at the grocery store because, despite the fact that they looked right at you, even making eye contact, they don't see you. Their world ends at the tip of their nose.

There has to be a medical name for that bizarre phenomenon but I don't know what it is.


Narcissism?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: lol you can see the edge of the cardboard base it's stuck to right under the feet


I hope more people make one and send in shots of it from around the planet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
