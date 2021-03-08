 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   International Women's Day started with a little-known radical suffragist-led labor strike in 1907   (vox.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Financial contributions, Trade union, resource-intensive work, Pinkerton National Detective Agency, financial contribution, critical part, International Women's Day, labor strike  
•       •       •

35 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 3:40 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helen Keller was a radical socialist, which is why the corporations crashed her plane into the Pacific Ocean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Helen Keller was a radical socialist, which is why the corporations crashed her plane into the Pacific Ocean.


and the re-arranged her furniture when she wasn't looking...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Marcus Aurelius: Helen Keller was a radical socialist, which is why the corporations crashed her plane into the Pacific Ocean.

and the re-arranged her furniture when she wasn't looking...


...and left the plunger in her toilet.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.