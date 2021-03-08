 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Good news, everybody. The last "Fifty Shades of Grey" novel is coming out soon. So for all of you who used your safe word back when the first one was published, the author is finally listening   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bleah
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authors of Pain - Pain (Entrance Theme)
Youtube RaIDi-RYZYU
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yet another book about "sex" written by someone who hasn't had sex except through a hole in the sheet?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty Shades of Drebin (Naked Gun Meets 50 Shades of Grey)
Youtube KFCDMufbYWo
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thank you.   Leave the peasants to their dime store novels.   For myself, I prefer a little it of class in my ribald tales of passion.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"she was much much older than me, but her breasts were awesome..."
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh i'd rather read :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcement about her sixth novel in the franchise was made Sunday, March 7

Six novels?  (counts on fingers)  So 300 shades of Grey?

That's more than 8 bits of Grey!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty Shades of Dangerous BDSM Relationship Warning Signs
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: No thank you.   Leave the peasants to their dime store novels.   For myself, I prefer a little it of class in my ribald tales of passion.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

"she was much much older than me, but her breasts were awesome..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: meh i'd rather read :

[Fark user image image 640x853]


If you're ever in Asheville, NC (or Greenville, SC), then I recommend the gravy flight at "Biscuit Head".   Yes, I said gravy flight.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Isn't that obvious?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Lukewarm Defence of Fifty Shades of Grey
Youtube qzk9N7dJBec
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: maxandgrinch: They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?

[Fark user image 425x306]
Isn't that obvious?


Meatloaf?

AGAIN?!?!?!?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here for the slip of paper with "fhqwhgadshgnsdhjsdbkhsdabkfabkveybvf" written on it...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(slightly NSFW language)
Gilbert Gottfried Reads 50 Shades of Grey
Youtube XkLqAlIETkA
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took her so long because she can't use the find and replace function for "Bella / Anastasia" and "Edward / Christian" on her crusty fanfiction.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to never hear about this again.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait: she's still writing those?

Why?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wait: she's still writing those?

Why?


I am going to make a wild assumption and say for the money.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As expressed upthread, I'll leave erotica to the experts, thank you very much.
James Joyce's Love Letters with Paget Brewster
Youtube WN50t8khXMI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?


Can you remain interested in anything remotely sexual while visualizing Meatloaf?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Marbleisheavy: maxandgrinch: They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?

[Fark user image 425x306]
Isn't that obvious?

Meatloaf?

AGAIN?!?!?!?


Like a greaser from the freezer, like a bat out of hell.


/may have been to RHPS way too many times.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They finally explain why 'Meatloaf' is the perfect safe word?


Get your ass off the table!
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand how so far, Hollywood has yet to produce a movie that correctly depicts a healthy D/s BDSM relationship. Like dude, there's experts all over the damn place, get them on your payroll to fact check. It's not that hard.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Kalyco Jack: Wait: she's still writing those?

Why?

I am going to make a wild assumption and say for the money.


I'm amazed people have purchased the final three in the series.  They appear to be essentially the same plot except told from the guy's perspective instead of the woman's.  Then again, I've read some hilariously awful samples from the self-published 'erotica' available through Amazon.  People buy that, so I suppose they'll buy this too.  Right now the last book is selling for < $10 print or kindle.  I guess if you set the price correctly, you do enough volume to make it worthwhile.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'll never understand how so far, Hollywood has yet to produce a movie that correctly depicts a healthy D/s BDSM relationship. Like dude, there's experts all over the damn place, get them on your payroll to fact check. It's not that hard.


Secretary (2002) Official Trailer - Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Spader Movie HD
Youtube AFma24S-Uvw
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 850x600]


Seriously, seems like 50% of cars these days are grey or silver (including mine). Know how hard it is to find a silver Toyota Rav4, that's actually yours, in a typical superstore parking lot? Very hard. Gotta walk around hitting the "unlock" button while everyone else is doing the same thing. All these damn cars sound alike.

And no, as hard as I try, I'm never remembering exactly where I parked.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KFCDMufb​YWo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I haven't had this much sex since I was a Boy Scout Leader!

I mean... At the time I was dating a lot.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Extra Donkey Sauce.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monkey: Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 850x600]

Seriously, seems like 50% of cars these days are grey or silver (including mine). Know how hard it is to find a silver Toyota Rav4, that's actually yours, in a typical superstore parking lot? Very hard. Gotta walk around hitting the "unlock" button while everyone else is doing the same thing. All these damn cars sound alike.

And no, as hard as I try, I'm never remembering exactly where I parked.


If you think that's bad, I learned during a trip to South Africa that nearly all the cars there are white. I'm dead serious. No one ever did give me a sensible explanation. I think I saw maybe five cars that weren't white during an entire week there. It was bizarre.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Any excuse to use this one.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: As expressed upthread, I'll leave erotica to the experts, thank you very much.
[YouTube video: James Joyce's Love Letters with Paget Brewster]


theshiatIputupwith.jpg
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: As expressed upthread, I'll leave erotica to the experts, thank you very much.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WN50t8kh​XMI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Paget Brewster talking dirty? I think I just developed a new fetish.
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I read the first one, to see what the fuss was about. Worst book I ever read, and I would hardly even call it a book. Like getting an education on hotness by someone who has never had sex.

I genuinely had to check to see if she was 16 years old.

Then I read Twilight, because all of my adolescent daughter's friends were into it.

It was the Coronavirus of literary eras.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Herr Morgenstern: I'll never understand how so far, Hollywood has yet to produce a movie that correctly depicts a healthy D/s BDSM relationship. Like dude, there's experts all over the damn place, get them on your payroll to fact check. It's not that hard.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AFma24S-​Uvw]


Have you actually seen that movie? They do not have a healthy relationship. Anyone in the kink community will tell you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Last book in the series:  50 Shades of Greenish-Gray with Zombies

Remember that fad for re-writing classic novels?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wait: she's still writing those?

Why?


women need something to fap to?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People who read these books and get aroused are so boring their safe word is beige.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd say the author wasn't listening, Subby. The safe word is supposed to get her to stop.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't forget the 50 Shades erotic fiction generator:

http://www.fiftyshadesgenerator.com/

Some girls are happy just to dial the rotary phone when they're alone, but I can't get off without having a 9-iron in my clearing in the woods and a 15" spiked vibrator up my balloon knot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I prefer the original "50 Shades of Neigh".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is why I love ball gags: No one ever uses "mmmmmmMMMMMFffffffff" as a safe word.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"From the perspective of..."

In other words, the exact same steaming pile, re-packaged for sale to the bored housewives who didn't realize they'd been cheated out of their pin money after the first few pages of the first book.

I suppose their real fetish is pretending to be dogs going back to their vomit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hopefully they have an easier time when it comes to writing the screenplay for this one.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'll never understand how so far, Hollywood has yet to produce a movie that correctly depicts a healthy D/s BDSM relationship. Like dude, there's experts all over the damn place, get them on your payroll to fact check. It's not that hard.


Hollywood depictions of things are normally unrealistic to begin with, why would they make an exception for some random kink of all things?
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Last book in the series:  50 Shades of Greenish-Gray with Zombies

Remember that fad for re-writing classic novels?


not "Fifty shades of Greys" ???
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: No thank you.   Leave the peasants to their dime store novels.   For myself, I prefer a little it of class in my ribald tales of passion.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

"she was much much older than me, but her breasts were awesome..."


Sinbad and Rob Thomas were two of the best guest stars they've had

/Watch your ass, new meat
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Kalyco Jack: Wait: she's still writing those?

Why?

women need something to fap to?


Do you realize how much mommy-porn there is out there? Amazon is filled with it, there is no shortage and better types then BDSM sexual slavery porn.
 
