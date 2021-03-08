 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   As it turns out, it's a pretty good idea to bring a knife to a frying pan fight   (mlive.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Video games like PUBG have taught me that a frying pan will even stop bullets. I'll stick with the culinary weapon.

A showdown for the ages - Pan vs Sniper
Youtube 1tdJLr6qy4k
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weird. This is literally a repeat of a nearby home invasion and assault from years ago. It was an apartment and a drunk guy who was former military entered what he thought was his own apartment. The legitimate apartment dweller confronted the invader and was assaulted with a frying pan to where the resident stabbed the invader to end the assault. This was a case that ended up going to the newly created court process where veterans can get preferential treatment for some reasons that I can't understand.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would have bet on frying pans over knife.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or not...
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/looking forward to June 12
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are a couple of ways to disarm a person with a knife but not much you you can do against someone attacking you with a wok
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I would have bet on frying pans over knife.


A kid with a frying pan killed king richard, but he was using it as a shield.

As a melee weapon, it's poorly balanced.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chapoton struck the man with to frying pans causing injuries

sites.google.comView Full Size

... or not to frying pans.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jokerscrowbar: There are a couple of ways to disarm a person with a knife but not much you you can do against someone attacking you with a wok


Just remember MSG:

Move out of range of the wok
Strike the wielder from a distance
Good fried rice doesn't have chili jam
 
