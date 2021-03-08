 Skip to content
(NBC News)   CDC clears fully vaccinated people to start licking each other at will   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Vaccination, first federal public health guidance, Family, Vaccine, Public health, new guidelines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wear masks  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, my "Lick ALL the shopping carts at Walmart" fetish can once again be fully realized.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one of two shots.  Can I half lick?

It'll be like high school track all over again.  Someone lapping me.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity tag isolating at home?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Giggity tag isolating at home?


Or even the "Wheaton" tag.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I get to wear a cool tag like my doggo once I get vaccinated?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Do I get to wear a cool tag like my doggo once I get vaccinated?


The microchip from the vaccination already has that feature.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work home health. My first patient greeted me this morning with the story of how he and his wife went down the road to Ringold, Georgia where they took in an evening of wrestling with a couple of hundred close friends. By their account, they were the only ones wearing masks in the building.

This is far from over
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't


...which is not a problem for those who aren't lying about it.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Do I get to wear a cool tag like my doggo once I get vaccinated?


You can do that any time you want so long as you wear a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots not in the vaccinated class will adopt these guidelines like already.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might get to see my mom this year!  :)

She just turned 80.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Finally, my "Lick ALL the shopping carts at Walmart" fetish can once again be fully realized.


Fark user imageView Full Size


New in town stranger?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which is it?

CDC director warns of 4th wave of COVID in the US

ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.
- Stay-at-home orders gone. Mask mandates lifted. At least seven states are relaxing restrictions just this week. Director Walensky warning of a potential fourth surge of the virus, saying the numbers have stalled in several states, leveling off at 70,000 daily cases and 2,000 daily deaths.
ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.

https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-director-w​a​rns-4th-wave-114214197.html
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

...which is not a problem for those who aren't lying about it.


Unless of course they are truthfully saying they haven't, in the presence of someone lying saying they have, at which point the liar would be putting them and any at-risk person they come in contact with in danger.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: I work home health. My first patient greeted me this morning with the story of how he and his wife went down the road to Ringold, Georgia where they took in an evening of wrestling with a couple of hundred close friends. By their account, they were the only ones wearing masks in the building.

This is far from over


The only wrestling worth watching is masked wrestling
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Do I get to wear a cool tag like my doggo once I get vaccinated?


No, but you'll be implanted with a tracking chip, just like said doggo... ;-)
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't


Still wouldn't hang with anyone who's been firmly antimasker through all this.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't


how long until we see a fake "I've been vaccinated" passport?
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amusing future stories will be the special people who travel to other countries that have not been fully vaccinated yet, and expect to roam freely.   2 week quarantines will be enforced, etc.   Especially since there is no official "I've been vaccinated" documentation that will be accepted internationally.

Realize that the US, for several reasons, is leading by far on the total population vaccinated list.   Here in Ontario we are just starting to vaccinate 80+ yr olds, after doing LTC and Front Line.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I miss grandma's loving licks.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't


That was my first thought too. They'll be swarming in supermarkets, all claiming to have been vaccinated. None of them will have.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Partial mask use is like partially putting out a fire.

You will slow it down, briefly.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: I work home health. My first patient greeted me this morning with the story of how he and his wife went down the road to Ringold, Georgia where they took in an evening of wrestling with a couple of hundred close friends. By their account, they were the only ones wearing masks in the building.

This is far from over


My sister went to dinner the other day (why people feel a need to sit and be waited on is beyond me). She sent me a picture of the restaurant and it was clearly over full.  I told her congratulations on attending a superspreader event.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

That was my first thought too. They'll be swarming in supermarkets, all claiming to have been vaccinated. None of them will have.


And they will spread the disease among themselves.

The vaccinated people will eventually just get used to stepping over their lifeless bodies.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be careful about the weather when you lick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ficklefkrfark: Good, I miss grandma's loving licks.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.


1) Everybody lies.  If someone says "I am vaccinated.  Let me stick my tongue in you.", there is a significant likelihood they haven't been, and in any case, they likely have herpes or HPV.
2) The vaccines are ~92% effective.  So, if you have 50 people together, and someone is a carrier, they are going to pass it along.  Herd immunity doesn't really work when you still have 5% of the population actively spreading the virus.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of you.
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

That was my first thought too. They'll be swarming in supermarkets, all claiming to have been vaccinated. None of them will have.


What will be the point of this claim? This doesn't say "if you've been vaccinated no masks ever!". You'd still be wearing a mask in the grocery store.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mom_dropped_me: how long until we see a fake "I've been vaccinated" passport?


https://www.timesofisrael.com/thousan​d​s-reportedly-attempt-to-obtain-easily-​forged-vaccinated-certificate/

(This was from before they changed the credential.)
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.


Numerical risk assessment.  This is behavioral
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mom_dropped_me: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

how long until we see a fake "I've been vaccinated" passport?


It's already happened.  Problem in Israel.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get right on that, lickity spit!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Finally, my "Lick ALL the shopping carts at Walmart" fetish can once again be fully realized.


Dibs on the doorknobs!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MHudson: Corn_Fed: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

That was my first thought too. They'll be swarming in supermarkets, all claiming to have been vaccinated. None of them will have.

What will be the point of this claim? This doesn't say "if you've been vaccinated no masks ever!". You'd still be wearing a mask in the grocery store.


No, they will refuse to, and will say that the CDC has justified their decision.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.

1) Everybody lies.  If someone says "I am vaccinated.  Let me stick my tongue in you.", there is a significant likelihood they haven't been, and in any case, they likely have herpes or HPV.
2) The vaccines are ~92% effective.  So, if you have 50 people together, and someone is a carrier, they are going to pass it along.  Herd immunity doesn't really work when you still have 5% of the population actively spreading the virus.


While reading TFA I assumed the reason for the small groups was in case the unvaccinated people infect each other.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.

Numerical risk assessment.  This is behavioral


Damnit...accidentally hit add comment.   Annnnywho, what I was trying to say is that public health policy is about population risk mitigation, not personal risk elimination.

If you want to avoid COVID, remove yourself from any potential exposure.  There you go.  100% safety.

Any actions other than that represent the introduction of risk or reduction of your safety.

Attending a small gathering of vaccinated people represents a small increase of individual risk and a debatable increase in population risk.

Attending a large gathering is a significant increase in both personal and population risk.

People tend to want to hear things like...it's safe now!!!   Or, it's totally not safe now!!!

But public health and even personal doctors generally don't work that way if they're even remotely ethical.   They can only give you risk assessments based on the most current data...when we get something other than that from the CDC, they're trying to do their best to convey nuanced data to a population that seems completely unable to process nuance.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Biden's just pushing this because he's Irish-Catholic and St. Patrick's Day is a little over a week away, so he wants people getting blotto and making out.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

...which is not a problem for those who aren't lying about it.


Right, because this isn't a highly contagious disease which causes permanent, life-altering complications including death.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: markie_farkie: Finally, my "Lick ALL the shopping carts at Walmart" fetish can once again be fully realized.

Dibs on the doorknobs!


Just make sure whoever polishes them is done first.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.


Why do you think that they would be 100% safe around a small group? That's a pretty large leap of logic.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So which is it?

CDC director warns of 4th wave of COVID in the US

ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.
- Stay-at-home orders gone. Mask mandates lifted. At least seven states are relaxing restrictions just this week. Director Walensky warning of a potential fourth surge of the virus, saying the numbers have stalled in several states, leveling off at 70,000 daily cases and 2,000 daily deaths.
ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.

https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-director-wa​rns-4th-wave-114214197.html


What that says is that our leaders and experts can't conceive of people assessing the risks for themselves and taking their own precautions independent of mandates handed down from on high. Experience shows how mistaken this is. Before word came down from Sacramento in early Covid days, I saw businesses and the streets emptying out. Even when restrictions are officially eased, folks will continue to act based upon their own calculation of risk/reward, and predicting doom disregards the common sense exercised by most citizens.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZaphodTheSmall: algman: Mikey1969: OK, this is the confusing part about this info: It says that they can gather safely in small gatherings. Why only small gatherings? I'm not saying that we need to go back to normal, I'm just curious why vaccinated people are 100% safe around a small group but not a big one...

For me, I have like 4 more weeks until I'm safe to get the vaccine. Gotta get my immune system back up to normal after the chemo. Love how I keep getting notifications for other vaccinations in a time when I can't get anything...

Our house has done wonderfully. Nobody in this house (5 adults and a 12 year old) has been sick since a year ago February, it's been awesome.

1) Everybody lies.  If someone says "I am vaccinated.  Let me stick my tongue in you.", there is a significant likelihood they haven't been, and in any case, they likely have herpes or HPV.
2) The vaccines are ~92% effective.  So, if you have 50 people together, and someone is a carrier, they are going to pass it along.  Herd immunity doesn't really work when you still have 5% of the population actively spreading the virus.

While reading TFA I assumed the reason for the small groups was in case the unvaccinated people infect each other.


Vaccinated people are possibly able to carry the disease and infect other people, too. This is a nasty, insidious bug.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got my second vaccine shot last week (school nurse) at an outfit run by my county- they have workers honestly giving advice stating to make a copy of the vaccination card, reducing size of copy to about 60% or drivers license size, and having that copy laminated and carrying it in one's wallet to flash "go to movies, football games, and vacations out of state..."

Pretty sure such a thing will have about as much validity as those fake ass cards 'exempting' people from wearing masks or pants would, but hey its New York state and it's all chaos right now anyhow.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: IRestoreFurniture: Cue the antimaskers claiming to have already been vaccinated when they haven't

That was my first thought too. They'll be swarming in supermarkets, all claiming to have been vaccinated. None of them will have.


It's why we will have to mask until July at earliest and Labor Day most realistically.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Nadie_AZ: So which is it?

CDC director warns of 4th wave of COVID in the US

ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained.
- Stay-at-home orders gone. Mask mandates lifted. At least seven states are relaxing restrictions just this week. Director Walensky warning of a potential fourth surge of the virus, saying the numbers have stalled in several states, leveling off at 70,000 daily cases and 2,000 daily deaths.
ROCHELLE WALENSKY: Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.

https://news.yahoo.com/cdc-director-wa​rns-4th-wave-114214197.html

What that says is that our leaders and experts can't conceive of people assessing the risks for themselves and taking their own precautions independent of mandates handed down from on high. Experience shows how mistaken this is. Before word came down from Sacramento in early Covid days, I saw businesses and the streets emptying out. Even when restrictions are officially eased, folks will continue to act based upon their own calculation of risk/reward, and predicting doom disregards the common sense exercised by most citizens.


Or you could look at actual data and realize that places that allowed in-person dining suffered significantly more spread than places that kept their orders in place. But you know, you can try to assume that people are not dumbasses despite all the evidence around you.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shut up, CDC.

Covid has kept me from having to visit my wife's idiot sister and her bigger idiot husband (closet Trumpers) and their demon children for a year. Don't blow this for me.
 
