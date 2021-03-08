 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Fife may start impounding the cars of street racers, noting that they need to nip this thing in the bud   (kiro7.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sign needs one more little thing added to the bottom.  "Racing starts at 8 PM".

/somebody get on that
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruising the loop in Puyallup still ok?

/Remembers when Fife was mostly farm land and not giant fugly warehouses.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

sees what you did there, subby.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For you youngsters
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We do that up here in my province. If you're 30mph (50km/h) over the limit you lose your car and your licence on the spot for 7 days. There's no speeding ticket, instead it's a court date and you get to assplain yourself to the judge and they decide what's next.

And no matter what happens your insurance is wrekt.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You on point Phife?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: For you youngsters
[i.pinimg.com image 400x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Someone wrote a song about it. Wanna hear it?
Too bad:
Nip It In The Bud
Youtube RphRDDeE_ls
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fife Dog!
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel sorry for anyone stuck living in Fife.
 
JesseL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like a good way to incentivize racers to run from the cops.

Expect a couple high profile deaths and then a no-high-speed-pursuit policy within a year.
 
