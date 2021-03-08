 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Todfay is National Proofreading Day, so get out their and read some proofs   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seen some bad riting.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No buddy prof reds any moor. Spill chick is whet you knead.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rihgt no!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Placard on a cabinet in the den in my house:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peighnis.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Placard on a cabinet in the den in my house:

[Fark user image 425x566]


Does it work?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some 80 proof this morning.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dark needs an edit feature.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I start a new writing gig in about 4 weeks, and that gig's got a technical editor, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most of mine are 80, 90 proof. One is 100.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: Badmoodman: Placard on a cabinet in the den in my house:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Does it work?



Of course, in my head. And since no one but my wife and I have been in this house for the past 13 months...

My wife had it behind her on a shelf while she Zoom teaches but decided she couldn't not correct their grammar.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrparks: Dark needs an edit feature.


How dare you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/there are proofs, and then there are proofs
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fnforum.netView Full Size


milsurps.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOL, I actually get paid to proofread. Not a lot, though, so if you're thinking the proofreading game is where the real money is ... it's not.

I generally don't correct other people's writing or grammar unless they ask me to because people tend to not like that. Plus, it's work and I don't often work for free.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see my job is done hear.
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Placard on a cabinet in the den in my house:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


You're
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this a Seth Abramson ad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antnyjc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
60 Proof, 80 Proof, 100 Proof, 151 Proof, 190 Proof...
That enough reading for today.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Proofreading is part of my job. But not today.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Carefully review all your letters and documents to make sure you don't any words out.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"For those who believe, no proof is necessary. For those who don't believe, no proof is possible."  ~  Stuart Chase
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it helps us make less grammar mistakes, we should all be doing good.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Prooofread this:  Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwy​rndrobwl​lllantysiliogogogoch
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spend some time chained to a galley proof. It will definitely improve your Engrish.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Prooofread this:  Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyr​ndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch


Spelling is correct but you need to put it on a new line.
 
blahpers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay, let's see here.

1.  P or Q is equivalent to Q or P....
 
