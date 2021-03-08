 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, the Dutch surrendered Java, a humbling defeat which proved the timeless military adage that you simply can't make good coffee in a Dutch Oven   (history.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And then Oracle acquired it 2010 and it was all downhill from there.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Utini!
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone should tell these guys.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Al Hirt - Java
Youtube fqwIpH6phJs
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The allied combined fleet was a mess, but there's no way the allies could've held the Dutch East Indies anyway.

Should've saved the ships instead.
 
Monac
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Parthenogenetic: Utini!


I tried Googling this.  All I got was stuff about "Utinni" and the Jawa in Star Wars.  Is that what you were going for?
 
