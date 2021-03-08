 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1971, Muhammad Ali battled Frazier in the 'Fight of the Century' for the heavyweight championship, which was awarded by unanimous consent to Frazier in spite of the wacky hi jinks of his brother Niles   (history.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, this was the real Fight of the Century:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look up some of the horrible things Ali said about Frazier. How he was not an "authentic black man" etc.

Ali was not a great human being.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His mama call him Clay, I'mma call him Clay.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Look up some of the horrible things Ali said about Frazier. How he was not an "authentic black man" etc.

Ali was not a great human being.


most professional fighters are not brain trusts. beating up people for money does not take much education.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: dothemath: Look up some of the horrible things Ali said about Frazier. How he was not an "authentic black man" etc.

Ali was not a great human being.

most professional fighters are not brain trusts. beating up people for money does not take much education.


It doesnt take any education at all to be a decent human being.
 
