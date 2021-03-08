 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   English children step back into the classroom as lockdown eases and availability of meat and pudding rises   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Interesting, School, Primary education, High school, Education, Teacher, Primary school, College, Infection  
Inaditch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess they needed an education.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
who let all this riff raff into the room ?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: who let all this riff raff into the room ?


How can you get any pudding if you don't beat your meat?
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elementary, children.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do they still have to eat their meat to have their pudding ?
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SansNeural: kindms: who let all this riff raff into the room ?

How can you get any pudding if you don't beat your meat?


Got a grand piano to prop up my mortal remains ?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Schooooooool's in for springtime.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: SansNeural: kindms: who let all this riff raff into the room ?

How can you get any pudding if you don't beat your meat?

Got a grand piano to prop up my mortal remains ?


You're skating on thin ice.  Don't be surprised when a crack in the ice appears under your feet.
 
