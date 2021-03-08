 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Shoe retailer replaces outgoing Finance Director named Foot with a Mr Boot. No word on whether he takes holidays at Sandals or kills crocs with a stiletto in his spare time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  One of the English professors at the college I work for has the last name of English
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that headline got no sole!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put A Sock In It.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish them well because sometimes the best-laid plans of mice and men gang aft aglet.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Foot was thinking about walking.

And that's just what he'll do.

But one of these days, Mr. Boot is gonna walk all over you.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't judge until you've walked a mile in their nominative determinism.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Errr...um...wait a minute!  0_o
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably like to clog a bit too.
 
Brandi Morgan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Foot gets the Boot
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-O-N spells boot. And foot.

So, did this guy get the boot... from his archrival?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be pumped about his new job.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A library inspector named Bookman? That's like an ice cream salesman named Cone.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Foot was right for the company but now he's left.

He is presumably leaving to start a sole proprietorship.

I suspect he was tired of toeing the line in a big corporation.

Now he's really going to sock it to the competition.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight on Lawrence Walk...

"Hello, and welcome to our shoe."
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're quite Keen when you Converse.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An Oxford man?
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, the Boot is on the other Foot?

I mean, Foot got the Boot?

Wait, is the game a Foot aboard das Boot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is he made for walking?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr. Boot has long been the arch-nemesis of Mr. Foot.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I heard that other guy was a loafer
 
