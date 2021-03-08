 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cutting off your own foot to fool the cops is a pretty baller move   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get a leg up...
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Reads 7 sentences into the article] "but that almost certainly didn't happen, and she's just farking dead.  But they don't have the rest of the body, so she theoretically, conceivably, possibly, definitely, cut it off herself and is in hiding.  Also she was secretly JFK Jr. all along, and was just in hiding as part of his war against The Cabal."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at the pair of asics shoes I'm wearing right now*

These are rare? I got them off Amazon.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fish food.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's in the shoe what's in the shoe what's in the shoe!?????
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you can only do that twice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your honor.  Suspect request ankle monitoring and home confinement.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Amateur.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That headline should have been proofread.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dunno, if I was going to do that, I would want to make real sure that someone found the foot, not just leave it on a beach where it could wash away or throw it into the ocean.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not like there weren't 68 people who had an incentive to drop her off a boat somewhere.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DM Headline: "Missing Australian 'fraudster' could have cut off her own FOOT to trick police into thinking she is dead, cops say after body part is found"

Reality: "'There's always a chance she cut her foot off and is still alive, though it's pretty fanciful,' [Police Commissioner Fuller] told the country's 2GB radio station on Monday morning"

It's not news, it's sensationalized gossip The Daily Mail.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe he had the brilliant idea of cutting his toenails with a scythe.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monkey: That headline should have been proofread.


Alright, what the hell is going on with my computer? Any word with "ff" in it isn't showing up right. It's fine on the other devices I have.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You want a foot?  I can get you a foot by 3 o'clock. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I read on the BBC  or The Guardian last week that they had also found a lump of flesh that included her belly button, which I am assuming is harder to fake.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well it looks like this investigation got off on... the wrong foot.

Yeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah.jpg
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cutting off your own foot to fool the cops is a pretty baller move

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Yeah, but you can only do that twice.


*laughs in tripedalism*

thehumanmarvels.comView Full Size
 
jefferator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My Loin
Maliver
Ive got something to giver

Ah Uh Uh uah uh uh uh .........

Oh and wtaf is a "rare" Asics shoe?  I mean training shoes are shoes....you wear them to the point of stank then throw them away.....
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The 49-year-old is accused of swindling £14 million worth of investors' funds...

Someone (or several someones) wasn't too happy getting scammed.

She ded.
 
jefferator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do remember a couple of stories similar where some dude used a circular saw to cut off his arm from the elbow because he was getting snared for insurance fraud.   Crazy farkin people do crazy.  It always comes back to bite them at some point.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In a related story...
 
jefferator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
all 68 people and their "friends" might be a place to start.   IDK call me crazy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If so, you truly have to admire her dedication to her craft.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: If so, you truly have to admire her dedication to her craft.


It'd called dedication to a bit in the theater world...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mad Max (12/12) Movie CLIP - Hack Through Your Ankle (1979) HD
Youtube 1UbSL3Bri4E


Mediocre
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pert: I read on the BBC  or The Guardian last week that they had also found a lump of flesh that included her belly button, which I am assuming is harder to fake.


It certainly is with an attitude like that.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rat in Trap Chews off its Foot . Graphic
Youtube 0ZEZm7Dw2DQ
 
