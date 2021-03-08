 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   SWAT team vs 800 college students. FIGHT   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1788 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 11:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where the hell were these drunks when we needed them, on Black Lives Matter Plaza against Burr's Little Green Men?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why can't people just make their own decisions on wearing a mask?" I hear and see too often.

Because they go out and do this kind of sh*t:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Why can't people just make their own decisions on wearing a mask?" I hear and see too often.

Because they go out and do this kind of sh*t:

[Fark user image 634x476]


Idiots
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww the cops expensive unnecessary toy got broken. What a shame.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops: You know what would really bring a peaceful end to this large crowd of drunk people!?!? We should send the SWAT team armed for war. That should de-escalate it nicely.

Other Cop: Brilliant!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The quarterback is toast!"

Oh My God, The Quarterback is Toast!!!!
Youtube JxR7RYuF2fU
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great

If they start shooting, I will have to listen to another, buffalo springfield song remake.
 
BigSlowTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did damage this time but SWAT learns. Next time they'll be back - and in greater numbers.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess they don't  have love ones to go home to.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how I'm getting (relatively) local news on Fark from the UK.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we take need the mail online for this story?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is nothing amusing about state run oppression
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids back in the 80's when we were jammin to this on our wax drum players, we understood the concept of metaphor.  Take your vector asses back to the dorms and yeet your junk.


Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Where the hell were these drunks when we needed them, on Black Lives Matter Plaza against Burr's Little Green Men?


Slaying top-shelf pussy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda loaded the cops up with paintball guns filled with the same paint they use in money bags that wont wash off and told them to fire at will

Then cite anyone who got hit
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The students were stupid, but the police were creepy. Why the hell would you need a "light armoured patrol vehicle" to deal with a bunch of drunk students?
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh, memories.  Was in a riot on the same block back on Halloween in 2004.  It's kind of funny that more of us were wearing masks back then than in this picture.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: I love how I'm getting (relatively) local news on Fark from the UK.


As Boulder goes, so goes the World.

The rest of you are way behind on setting your porch-couches on fire.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: The students were stupid, but the police were creepy. Why the hell would you need a "light armoured patrol vehicle" to deal with a bunch of drunk students?


Replace "bunch of drunk students" with "drunken mob."

I mean honestly though, what were the cops supposed to do in this situation? The students weren't exactly innocent here.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only Imperial stormtroopers are so precise.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice touch on going maskless while hundreds of cameras film you destroying things. This is how you know that they know there will be no repercussions from this.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were clearly armed insurrectionists.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Dinodork: I love how I'm getting (relatively) local news on Fark from the UK.

As Boulder goes, so goes the World.

The rest of you are way behind on setting your porch-couches on fire.


Though as porch couches go, I can't be 100% sure those scuzzy things didn't happen to just spontaneously combust due to the mass of the gunk on and in them.

Like little bitty supernovas of filth.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skanque: Ahhhh, memories.  Was in a riot on the same block back on Halloween in 2004.  It's kind of funny that more of us were wearing masks back then than in this picture.


Imma let you finish, but 2001 had one of the greatest Hill Riots of all time. Of all time

One of the Hill's streetlight heads lived in my, uh, friend's dorm room for the rest of that year.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When we're all caged up for months there's going to be an explosion, and this was the explosion,"

Bullshiat. You're just an asshole.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigSlowTarget: They did damage this time but SWAT learns. Next time they'll be back - and in greater numbers.


cdn.jwplayer.comView Full Size
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While hostility towards police officers is admittedly an admirable character trait, it would be better to wear a mask while expressing it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Awwww... did they break your toys? That's sad.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Skanque: Ahhhh, memories.  Was in a riot on the same block back on Halloween in 2004.  It's kind of funny that more of us were wearing masks back then than in this picture.

Imma let you finish, but 2001 had one of the greatest Hill Riots of all time. Of all time

One of the Hill's streetlight heads lived in my, uh, friend's dorm room for the rest of that year.


One of the things I've always appreciated about Boulder is the willingness to inspire creativity in the student body by escalating conflicts through use of organized force against parties.  You never saw a line of cops in riot gear in any other party district but the Hill. Now that the government has been gifting used military vehicles to the police, CU grads will be able to respond to life situations like open insurrection and food riots better than graduates from other state institutions.  Except Colorado School of Mines, because those peeps bring it, hard.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: orbister: The students were stupid, but the police were creepy. Why the hell would you need a "light armoured patrol vehicle" to deal with a bunch of drunk students?

Replace "bunch of drunk students" with "drunken mob."

I mean honestly though, what were the cops supposed to do in this situation? The students weren't exactly innocent here.


Respond the same way they would to a black family in the park and send out a couple armored vehicles?
 
i state your name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrparks: Only Imperial stormtroopers are so precise.


Me to Obi wan:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark CU

Go Rams
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a bunch of entitled shiats. I'm not saying the cops didn't escalate things, but I hope a whole bunch of kids get kicked out of CU for good.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Fark CU

Go Rams


Scoreboard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's teh marywanas. Remember what happened to Becky.
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Skanque: Ahhhh, memories.  Was in a riot on the same block back on Halloween in 2004.  It's kind of funny that more of us were wearing masks back then than in this picture.

Imma let you finish, but 2001 had one of the greatest Hill Riots of all time. Of all time

One of the Hill's streetlight heads lived in my, uh, friend's dorm room for the rest of that year.


Was that one after the Big 12 championship?  That was my first riot.  I was just a wee baby then.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: orbister: The students were stupid, but the police were creepy. Why the hell would you need a "light armoured patrol vehicle" to deal with a bunch of drunk students?

Replace "bunch of drunk students" with "drunken mob."

I mean honestly though, what were the cops supposed to do in this situation? The students weren't exactly innocent here.


I guess "NOT send a swat team, wearing battle armor and driving an urban assault vehicle" would have been a good start.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's all this, then?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm on the CU mailing list and we just got a letter from the president of the university about how disappointed he is in everyone, and how "there may be consequences"
 
PureBounds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The lunacy of sending a single SWAT team is hilarious.

Where was the tear gas, the rubber bullets, etc? It seems that those were really needed.

/Expel the crap out of these shiats.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops: You know what would really bring a peaceful end to this large crowd of drunk people!?!? We should send the SWAT team armed for war. That should de-escalate it nicely.

Other Cop: Brilliant!


Because politely asking them to disperse in plain clothes would be better? Please. These kids are assholes and should have gotten riot cannoned.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.