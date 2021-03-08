 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida Man "Millionaire" likes to harass Home Depot employees, refuses to wear a mask   (twitter.com) divider line
    Florida  
posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 11:30 AM



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
be a shame if a customer was buying a 2x4 and had it on their shoulder and turned around quickly to see another product around that guy.

repeatedly
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is a Home Depot not a Goodfellas table reading! Your Joe Pesci imitations hold no sway over me!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


That said, if you take requests could you say "Pasta Fazool" and "Utes?"   Oh, c'mon, just once for old time's sake!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He owns a mansion and a yacht.

/Again!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mentally ill Florida man likes to harass Home Depot employees, refuses to wear a mask"

FTFY
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, sir.  You are risking THEIR life.  Not yours.  Asshole.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get the shiat delivered. In fact they'll give you a few bucks off for it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres a brand new thing on the market called "head punching" that these employees should look into.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had started pepper spraying these assholes back in April we would not be here.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that employees are worried about getting in trouble but if that woman was a manager, she needs retraining.

The correct response in this case is, "I don't care about your claims of exemption or whether you think you have the right to film here. You are making my employees and customers uncomfortable and breaking our rules, we don't want your business now or in the future, get out of my store before I have you arrested for trespassing."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: be a shame if a customer was buying a 2x4 and had it on their shoulder and turned around quickly to see another product around that guy.

repeatedly


There's never a stooge around when a wise guy needs N'yucking up
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Theres a brand new thing on the market called "head punching" that these employees should look into.


Considering Home Depot is the kind of place that would merrily fire a lifelong employee to save a quarter on hiring a college kid, I doubt any of them are willing to risk even raising their voice. Bullies like this go out of their way to harass people they're certain won't fight back.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably just doesn't realize the 28th amendment that said Home Depot shall make no policy requiring face masks was never ratified by enough states.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: If we had started pepper spraying these assholes back in April we would not be here.


Never too late!
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was there to test drive a nail gun.  Oops...my bad.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy made millions working for the Port Authority? Apparently, I have chosen the wrong career.

"My kids are never going to have to work like these people." Christ, what a douche.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?


Because it sounds authoritative to redneck idiots with no idea as to what it actually is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: If we had started pepper spraying these assholes back in April we would not be here.


Pepper spraying, putting them on the ground, handcuffing them, and putting them in jail for 48 hours, while they were processed, before getting bail. As an aside, if the cop(s) don't have pepper spray then a taser works as well.

The hilariously sad thing is that none of these morons, who usually claim to be some constitutional patriots or some such horseshiat, understand private property rights in the slightest.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?


People from the northeast living in Florida are some of the most entitled and racist people I've ever met.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark plague rat handle?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Long Island neighbor is a plague rat whose wife has medical problems. He got the Covid and gave it to his wife but he didn't care since he felt it wasn't necessary because he was willing to take the risk. Now he takes his wife to the hospital to try to help  her fight the disease that he gave her.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying violence is the appropriate answer for assholes who act tough by confronting low-tier employees about company policies but if I was to witness someone braining the guy with a fire extinguisher I A) would not intervene in any way; and B) would likely have selective amnesia when the police asked questions.

Also, how sad is your existence when you brag about working at the Port Authority.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Funny (or not) I was headed into HD yesterday to buy some caulk and wound up going to WalMart because of the number of people walking in without masks. WalMart was better?  WTF?

The only time I've gotten really hot with one of these assholes was at that same HD back in June or so.  Something about home improvement that sets them off.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Mrtraveler01: Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?

Because it sounds authoritative to redneck idiots with no idea as to what it actually is.


"You know that Cinnabon at Terminal 4 at JFK...I helped approve the permits for that..."
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd have a really hard time keeping myself from stepping in and punching an asshole like that square in the face.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just do what WDW does.

"Since you won't wear a mask correctly, you are required to leave. Please leave."

"I won't leave"

"Officers: Arrest this man for trespass - oh, and you're banned from Disney properties forever."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He just knew how smart he appears in the video and had to share it with the world.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?


Meanwhile, the PA will fine you to within an inch of your life if you get near a train without a mask.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is an infinite number of these videos on youtube.  Infinite!

I started watching Karen videos.  Don't ask me why - I'm probably f$cking stupid but I was watching them one after another.  They are men/women, nearly half are covidiots like this and they are being uploaded faster than you can watch them.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, multi-millionaire Port Authority employee? How much overtime are they handing out over there?
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"come with me sir, the new woodchippers just came in"
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least he wore the correct uniform for douchebaggery
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: At least he wore the correct uniform for douchebaggery


Millionaires wear clown shoes?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why would any in Florida give a shiat if you work for the Port Authority of NY/NJ?


Maybe it's that port that comes in a bottle and you drink it and then you wake up in the neighbor's back yard and their dog is looking at you and growling and the daughter is saying "Where's his pants, mommy?"

That port.  Of which I am also an authority.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a neighbor like this farker, I want to smash his face in everytime he opens his classless pie hole
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: "My kids are never going to have to work like these people." Christ, what a douche.


This is the attitude that 90% of retail customers have towards retail employees and even before COVID-19, retail employees would have to deal with a customer like this at least once a week.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In a week:  Jackie.  Were you working the door when a millionaire Port Authority guy from Florida came in to the store?  He said he was here to buy 10 billion 2x4s and 20 billion nails with the flat top that you still hit your finger anyhow nails and you had him arrested?  This isn't my call, Jackie.  It's corporates.   You're fired.  Now show me where the decorative Spanish Tiles are and get out.

Oh quit laughing.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New Yorkers can such epic c*nts.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Funny (or not) I was headed into HD yesterday to buy some caulk and wound up going to WalMart because of the number of people walking in without masks. WalMart was better?  WTF?

The only time I've gotten really hot with one of these assholes was at that same HD back in June or so.  Something about home improvement that sets them off.


Damn. I just realized that the only reason I haven't had to go to a home improvement store since lockdown began is because I rent, which will be ending soon.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I work for the Port Authority" is a hell of a weird flex.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Funny (or not) I was headed into HD yesterday to buy some caulk and wound up going to WalMart because of the number of people walking in without masks. WalMart was better?  WTF?

The only time I've gotten really hot with one of these assholes was at that same HD back in June or so.  Something about home improvement that sets them off.


Tell me about it. I was a vet tech for a while but I didn't have the stomach for the suffering of animals. Since my back round was interior design, I went to work in a custom paint and decor shop. It amazed me that people got way more emotional about their paint than they did about their supposedly "beloved" pets.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: "I work for the Port Authority" is a hell of a weird flex.


Port Authority is a quasi governmental organization in New York and New Jersey. My guess is they can fark with you pretty hard in an official role or crush you with union ties. It's a weird flex in Florida but probably works in New York.  Dude got emotional because no one would respect his authority and forgot himself.

I have no doubt he's a millionaire. Port Authority works have a strong union and a pension.
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We reserve the right to serve anyone!"

Trumpers loved that back in the day when it was against black folk....but now they get all huffy when its directed at them.

"I work for the port authority, Im exempt!!! is so much bullshyte.   moreover the gold ring on his index finger screams A$$HOLE.  I bet he has pinky rings too.   NO, I guarantee he has pinky rings.
 
jefferator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Im too lazy today....insert meme/gif of Cartman...."Respect My AUTHORITI"....

What a karen......
 
