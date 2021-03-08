 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose) Weeners Join us today as we salute a Major Dick, for obvious reasons
    P-38 Lightning, Dick' Bong, World War II, United States Army Air Corps, Dick Bong, Distinguished Service Cross, Fifth Air Force, United States Army Air Forces  
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New cannabis themed porn star?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a Major Dick Bong may look like (NSFW):

https://image.dhgate.com/0x0/f2/albu/​g​4/M00/CF/93/rBVaEVn9FU6AWkkQAAUKp9RI59​4600.jpg
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something a frat boy would say after a wild night out. "Yeah, man, that party was insane! I got major dick bong, if you know what I mean!"

/major bong dick being something else entirely
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who's driven between Milwaukee and Chicago has seen this sign:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And yes, it is the same Bong TFA talks about.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Major Asshole?

Spaceballs : Major Asshole
Youtube XGdjKvivJA8
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x716]


My mom worked with a Major Pepper at Walter Reed.

// he preferred to use his rank, not his credential
// I think she also had a Captain Payne (Army), who was eagerly awaiting their next promotion
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if he served in the military, but a guy who worked in IT at my last company was named Dick Pain....not Paine or Payne.  His email signature was "Richard (Dick) Pain".

It's one of those situations that sucked as a kid, but as an adult, he learned to have fun with it.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with a guy named Dick Mayo.
That was hard to swallow when he first signed-on.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet some of the Japanese pilots he encountered called him some amusing names.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a "Captain Liberty" in my reserve unit for a few years. We made fun of him for that name constantly but he was good natured about it, probably because we fixed his car for free. The RSM wasn't too happy about a bunch of Jr. Ranks openly ridiculing an officer but as the RSM he was going to be pissed about something so it might as well be that.

/He got promoted and became Major Liberty so we had to find something else to do.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.


Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."


One more:

When that same friend went to China on a business trip, he met a King Wang during a meeting.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my youth I picked up an old book of verses. It had a huge crossrefernce in the back. For some reason I decided to look up "bong". I have no idea why that occurred to me, as it was a very old book.

So imagine my surprise to find Bong-tree in that index. Again, I dont know why I was surprised to find something I was looking for specifically.

It's in The Owl & The Pussycat by Edward Lear:

So they sailed away for a year and a day
To the land where the bong-tree grows
And there in the wood a piggy-wig stood
With a ring in the end of his nose
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for Andy.

/ Disappointed
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: We had a "Captain Liberty" in my reserve unit for a few years. We made fun of him for that name constantly but he was good natured about it, probably because we fixed his car for free. The RSM wasn't too happy about a bunch of Jr. Ranks openly ridiculing an officer but as the RSM he was going to be pissed about something so it might as well be that.

/He got promoted and became Major Liberty so we had to find something else to do.


Did you meet Captain Freedom during your service?

Captain Freedom's Workout Commercial
Youtube LazUZz3K6IY
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anything's a bong if you're desperate enough.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tyrosine: We had a "Captain Liberty" in my reserve unit for a few years. We made fun of him for that name constantly but he was good natured about it, probably because we fixed his car for free. The RSM wasn't too happy about a bunch of Jr. Ranks openly ridiculing an officer but as the RSM he was going to be pissed about something so it might as well be that.

/He got promoted and became Major Liberty so we had to find something else to do.

Did you meet Captain Freedom during your service?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LazUZz3K​6IY]


No, but we always asked Captain Liberty about him.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."

[Fark user image image 850x1275]


Lulz.

Also:

Awwwwwwwww.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x716]


In limbo between school and our first duty station they'd rent us out daily for busy work. One of the things we did was stuff officers' fitness reports into envelopes. There were some wild names, the one I always remember was Major Deathrage.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."

[Fark user image image 850x1275]

Lulz.

Also:

Awwwwwwwww.


I don't often get an actual reason to post unsolicited dik dik pics.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: [Fark user image 540x716]


Knew an army enlisted guy by the last name of Sergeant.  He got a nickname the first 2m of boot for some weird reason.

/until he was a sergeant, anyway
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/penis
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."

[Fark user image image 850x1275]

Lulz.

Also:

Awwwwwwwww.

I don't often get an actual reason to post unsolicited dik dik pics.


LOL!  You're on fire today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the stars look very different today...
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Sounds like something a frat boy would say after a wild night out. "Yeah, man, that party was insane! I got major dick bong, if you know what I mean!"

/major bong dick being something else entirely


In my experience, bong dick is the opposite of whiskey dick.

/ It's a coin toss if you mix the two
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pheelix: Anyone who's driven between Milwaukee and Chicago has seen this sign:
[Fark user image image 850x395]
And yes, it is the same Bong TFA talks about.


Ah, Bong recreation area. Used to camp there with scouts and school groups. First we giggled at the dick part, later at the bong recreation part. Whoever named the park thusly was NOT thinking this through.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: LOL! You're on fire today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."


I knew a dude first name Peter last name Dick. He was not amused, I tried to tell him he could get an MD and be Dr Dick, but he changed to his wife's name and there went that. Also had a friend, last name Dickman whose dad insisted on being called Mr Dickman. I think unironically
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His cousin, Cock Bowl, was no slouch either.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Driver: But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.


My grandfather went by the name Dick because his dad was also Richard.

I asked my mom, who is a very good Genealogist, why the nickname Dick.  She explained that back in the day there were not a lot of names used and some were very popular so a small town may have a lot of Richards.
So they had to come up with nicknames, so we got Rich, Richie, Rick, Ricky, Hick, Dick, Dickie.

My other grandfather was friends with Richard Nixon and he always called him Dick.
Here is a letter to my grandfather.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I also have Andrew Jackson's signature on a document to my family, I wonder if he went by Tony?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a new Ace in town & he's a <BONG>
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What was I thinking it would be Andy.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Dick Bong", the sound his junk makes when his pecker hits his brass balls from the G-Force he pulls in a dog fight where he is shot down enemy Zeroes.  Or the sound that goes with subby's USO grandma's expression when Maj Bong dropped his drawers :).
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Myk-House of El: The_Sponge: Driver: I see how you get Jon from Jonathan.
I know you get Tony from Anthony.
But how do you get Dick from Richard ? - You ask him nicely.

Lulz.

A friend of mine is a Richard, and he named his first son Peter Richard.

Naturally, I had to tease him about it.

"Yeah yeah....I know....Dick Dick...."

[Fark user image image 850x1275]

Lulz.

Also:

Awwwwwwwww.

I don't often get an actual reason to post unsolicited dik dik pics.


But perhaps more often than actually solicited ones?
 
