(Washington Post)   "Cow cuddling." It's not just your mom's Discreet Encounters ad headline anymore   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 3:03 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One shake of its head and that horn is going thru your neck dude.
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is your mom's new ad headline:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COME HERE FOR MORE CUDDLES!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: COME HERE FOR MORE CUDDLES!

[Fark user image 425x319]


Dammit!

Beat me to the ass-punch. :P

I was going to append something like: Caution! Indiscriminate Cattle-Cuddling Could Result in Contracting a Cornada in your Culero."
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love some big ol' milkers?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those look like they'd be really cuddly with some A1 sauce and a side of mashed potatoes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Those look like they'd be really cuddly with some A1 sauce and a side of mashed potatoes.


now i'm hungry
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: COME HERE FOR MORE CUDDLES!

[Fark user image image 425x319]


That cow looks like a pain in the ass tbh.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, Cow Clicker was the gateway to this.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WHAT HAPPENS IN WISCONSIN IS SUPPOSED TO STAY IN WISCONSIN
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AKA Stump training.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cow Cud Is a Twin
Youtube 7QHwdDRwUoc
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Those look like they'd be really cuddly with some A1 sauce and a side of mashed potatoes.


Dude! Nasty! You want it well done with a side of catchup as well?

/Mashed potatoes are cool though
 
fark account name
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Moo means Moo
 
Gramma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ people!  Get a dog or volunteer at a shelter. Don't pay $75/hour to annoy a cow.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And, just when the vaccine was starting to work covid mysteriously started spreading by milk and steak...
 
