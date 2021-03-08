 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   George Floyd trial tests how much if anything, will change in the U.S. I don't know, article writer, why don't you ask Rodney King, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor   (cbc.ca) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Police brutality, Murder, Police, Police officer, George Floyd murder trial tests, Manslaughter, North Minneapolis pulpit Sunday, Floyd's neck  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure who would expect one little tiny piece of justice would cause an overnight reversal of centuries of racist supremacist society, but I do support the concept.
Inch by inch, step by step, slowly it will have to turn or burn.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the approximately 470 people killed by the 10,000 Minnesota police officers, Derek Chauvin has been involved 5 times.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is Derek Chauvin's trial, not the George Floyd trial. Derek Chauvin is the one accused of murdering George Floyd - which he did, we all saw it - and Derek Chauvin is the one that our justice system will absolve of all guilt.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scratch Rodney King and add Amadou Diallo and I'm on board.

Meanwhile, Walter Scott is working on his strongly-worded letter entitled "Compulsory and Forceful Self-Fornication of the Constabulary: Were All Truly Born Apart from the Confines of Wedlock?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Changing the subconscious fears of 1% of the population is quite the project.

That being said, he was involved in FIVE killings. That's-what we in the industry call-a trend.
 
abbarach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of hearing "The George Floyd Trial".  It's not the George farking Floyd Trial.  George Floyd was executed by Derek Chauvin without the benefit of a trial.  It's the farking Derek Chauvin Trial, media outlets, get it farking right!
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.


What? Cops make absurd amounts of money.

The necessary change is accountability that chokes the air from their lungs. If they can't handle that, take their pensions and kick them out.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as the system remains, nothing will change.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.


Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.

Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.


Good luck with all that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Justice is blind
Those scales need calibrating
B00b still look good
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're dead, Subby
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: big pig peaches: dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.

Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.

Good luck with all that.


Oh, he'll get a few nibbles I'm sure.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.


Someday, someone is not going to take their millions of dollars and just let it go.

Eventually someone is going to be told "we have no justice for your kind you n-word" and the response will be "Fine.  I'm coming to your houses for it"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Of the approximately 470 people killed by the 10,000 Minnesota police officers, Derek Chauvin has been involved 5 times.


What a weird coincidence.

Jeepers.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All police forces train officers to use that knee on the neck move therefore it's not illegal.
He just has to prove he didn't have a grudge.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Of the approximately 470 people killed by the 10,000 Minnesota police officers, Derek Chauvin has been involved 5 times.


Serious?  Wow.  That's an incredible hit rate. Ridiculous.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Cops make absurd amounts of money.


They make decent money, after getting a little seniority. We could argue the definition of "good" money.

My point is we need law enforcement professionals who have extensive training in things like nonviolent conflict de-escalation and the like. It should be difficult to become a cop. A lot of people should be turned down. And the people who make it should make a good living.
Thats fair.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Philando Castile, will never forget that one. It proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that anyone still in the NRA is an out-of-the-closet, dyed-in-the-wool racist.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It really is an amazement to me how easily this country brushes away the worst of the worst for really no good reason at all.  Among my favorite examples are that when a bunch of toddler got shot to death in a school, that was not the time to talk about gun control.  If we didn't think that was a good time, then there never will be a good time.

Breanna Taylor, shot to death for no reason.  And she wasn't just innocent.  She was a good person, with a career dedicated to helping people.  No penalty for the people that shot her.  No change in the whole farking system that allows warrants to be served like that.  No penalty for the mistake that got her killed.  No changes to the system that allowed that mistake.  And it's happened to other people since (just not shot to death, fortunately)

I could type a paragraph for every one of the people listed in the headline.  But you all know this already.

The bottom line is, as long as the Conservatives has as much power as they do, NOTHING is going to change.  That is their entire plan.  Keep things as they are, no matter what.  This kind of thing will go on and on.  No police reform.  No weapons reform.  No penalties.  No accountability.  No nuthin.

So don't be surprised when Chauvan walks away from this with a slap on the wrist.  Don't be surprised when people get angry about it again.  And don't be surprised when more people are killed by cops that are never held accountable.

Go ahead and be outraged.  Go ahead and be pissed off.  Go ahead and have a protest that the conservatives will then use to blame YOU for the violence.

As I said once before today...  Christ, this country is farking stupid.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rev.K: weddingsinger: Of the approximately 470 people killed by the 10,000 Minnesota police officers, Derek Chauvin has been involved 5 times.

What a weird coincidence.

Jeepers.


Once is happenstance.  Twice is coincidence.  Three times is enemy action.

Five times?  That's a hobby.
 
cleek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.

Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.


strawman sucessfully trolled!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As long as the system remains, nothing will change.


sadly yes, massive changes need to be made , so massive that police departments will likely need to be rebui8lt from the ground up as trying to reform what is in place has been shown time and again to not work.

things things must be done :

1. removed qualified immunity from police officers and departments nation wide.

2.  make individual officers financially responsible for their actions.

3. double\ the standard penalties for an officer convicted of a crime, triple said crime happened while the officer was in uniform.

4. ban all outside training and member ship in any known or suspected white superiority groups or other hate groups.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When the video came out, I watched it. I didn't really want to, but I thought it was important to see the evidence.

And that evidence is overwhelming.


I do not believe for a second that;

1) Chauvin didn't realize what could happen as a result of his actions (the knee on neck hold)
2) Chauvin didn't have any idea that Floyd was in distress
3) Chauvin didn't hear Floyd pleading for his life
4) Chauvin could not flag a fellow officer to help him keep Floyd detained in a different position


There is absolutely no way his actions are justified. None.
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: All police forces train officers to use that knee on the neck move therefore it's not illegal.
He just has to prove he didn't have a grudge.


That being one of the two main problems.

First, we have the wrong people as cops.  Poorly selected, even more poorly trained, prone to responding with aggression.  They have a limited toolbox full of hammers, so everything is treated like a nail.  Second, police are found not guilty based on the laws as they are written.Nearly all of these juries are correctly interpreting the laws when they deliver "not guilty" verdicts.

And they will continue to be found not guilty until we substantially change laws and restructure our theory of policing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rev.K: When the video came out, I watched it. I didn't really want to, but I thought it was important to see the evidence.

And that evidence is overwhelming.


I do not believe for a second that;

1) Chauvin didn't realize what could happen as a result of his actions (the knee on neck hold)
2) Chauvin didn't have any idea that Floyd was in distress
3) Chauvin didn't hear Floyd pleading for his life
4) Chauvin could not flag a fellow officer to help him keep Floyd detained in a different position


There is absolutely no way his actions are justified. None.


A reminder that we later learned they both worked security at a bar together and George frequently kept Chauvin uninvolved in incidents because he was too violent.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The bottom line is, as long as the Conservatives has as much power as they do, NOTHING is going to change.  That is their entire plan.  Keep things as they are, no matter what.


Yes, it's all conservatives fault.  Go ahead and google Chicago police misconduct payouts and come back and tell us how that's all conservatives fault.  Keep pretending the people you vote for aren't the problem, and nothing will change.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.

Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.


Defunding? How could that solve anything?  The places that want to do this are typically very liberal and frown on citizens having the means to defend themselves....

How about demilitarizing?  How about bringing back true community policing?  How about looking at qualified immunity, and applying some common sense? How about stopping special exclusions for police in various bits of legislation, making them a class separate from the rest of us?  Ending the war on drugs?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: big pig peaches: dothemath: Until we start making it more difficult to become a cop and start paying the cops more we are always going to have a certain level of bargain basement policing.

Defunding is the answer. It's pretty well know that areas where they spend the least per capita on law enforcement are the safest places to live.

Defunding? How could that solve anything?  The places that want to do this are typically very liberal and frown on citizens having the means to defend themselves....

How about demilitarizing?  How about bringing back true community policing?  How about looking at qualified immunity, and applying some common sense? How about stopping special exclusions for police in various bits of legislation, making them a class separate from the rest of us?  Ending the war on drugs?


All of those things involve defunding the police. Weird how that works.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.