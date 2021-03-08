 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   COVID doesn't have many fans, but now that Syria's tyrannical leader Bashar al-Assad has it; it might have a few supporters out there   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm rooting for the Virus."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid would have had *more* fans if it had closed the deal on Trump and a few more of his administration.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everything in the universe has some useful thing about it!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm still of the opinion that covid doesn't kill assholes
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've also supported it when Trump and Bolsonaro tested positive.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It would be nice if at least one world leader died of it
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Covid would have had *more* fans if it had closed the deal on Trump and a few more of his administration.


I was just thinking about this the other day. I decided that he likely would have become a martyr. An eternal champion of the embattled GOP party and he would become the new "ghost of Reagan". It might have been even worse than simply handing him defeat as we did in the election. But I guess that's all conjecture at this point.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Actually I was already "team  covid" for short time  when certain leaders from the Americas came down with it.
Now I hate it even more.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm still of the opinion that covid doesn't kill assholes


It kills assholes who drink their own Kool-aid. People like Trump got it and immediately shut up about bleach injections.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: I was just thinking about this the other day. I decided that he likely would have become a martyr. An eternal champion of the embattled GOP party and he would become the new "ghost of Reagan". It might have been even worse than simply handing him defeat as we did in the election. But I guess that's all conjecture at this point.


Would they have had his lifted shoes, reversed, tucked into the stirrups of a mutilated centaur horse?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It didn't get Trump, Bolsonaro, Christie, Rand Paul, or Giuliani, so not exactly betting on this one
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm kind of shocked they haven't been able to get vaccinated, honestly.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Myrdinn: Covid would have had *more* fans if it had closed the deal on Trump and a few more of his administration.

I was just thinking about this the other day. I decided that he likely would have become a martyr. An eternal champion of the embattled GOP party and he would become the new "ghost of Reagan". It might have been even worse than simply handing him defeat as we did in the election. But I guess that's all conjecture at this point.


Unless he dies of other causes in the next 18 months I'd say it's definitive that he's going to cause more harm than good. He's going to try to primary out the few reasonable Republicans who voted to impeach him, dragging the party, and hence the country farther right.
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh. Why can't he get something with a higher mortality rate? Like ass cancer...
 
