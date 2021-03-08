 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   What did you do today? Oh not much, just some pull ups over traffic
20
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WOD: Mega Murph (weighted vest or backpack optional)

#CrossWalkFit
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This definitely happened in Orange County, California.

Nope. Nebraska.

Ah, meth it is.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm going to pull up the covers over my head and go back to sleep.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Over or under?
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im fine with people like this dying.
Unfortunately they usually cause massive traffic problems for which I wish they could be killed twice.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that would do shiat like that when he was right out of high school in the 90s. He also did steroids, smoked crack, and once ended up in the hospital after jumping out of a car driving 65mph on I-95 while tripping balls. So I'm guessing this guy is on drugs. Either that or Crossfit.
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gbv23: [Fark user image image 311x339]


Wow, stickers too?

Anyway, I wouldn't want to cross 72nd ST on the ground even.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: This definitely happened in Orange County, California.

Nope. Nebraska.

Ah, meth it is.


Came here to say meth. Maybe PCP.

Meth.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eh geez...like those crazy Russian kids who do pull ups from 1000 feet antenna towers...makes my palms sweat watching those
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did he make it to the gym in 26 minutes?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

It's an old Tenet.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: So I'm guessing this guy is on drugs. Either that or Crossfit.


But you repeat yourself.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Patra - Pull Up To The Bumper
Youtube 16WMOVUzbk0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYNZ2​7​IEa-4
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he wasn't over traffic, he was over the breakdown lane/shoulder. Still dangerous AF since there's the fall risk plus the risk of collapsing into the slow lane when your ankle/lower leg shatters, but not quite as stupid as doing it over the traffic lane.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 367x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


Which, uh, search terms did you use to find that?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

radiovox: Eh geez...like those crazy Russian kids who do pull ups from 1000 feet antenna towers...makes my palms sweat watching those


And just reading this post made mine sweat. I can't stand to even think about that shiat.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: So he wasn't over traffic, he was over the breakdown lane/shoulder. Still dangerous AF since there's the fall risk plus the risk of collapsing into the slow lane when your ankle/lower leg shatters, but not quite as stupid as doing it over the traffic lane.


Or the risk of getting clobbered/emulsified by a semi truck that wanders off the road a bit.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yah. Crossfit. Or, someone is doing it for a tik tok video (friend off in the distance filming.)
 
