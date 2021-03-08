 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Hot chocolate balls are NOT appropriate bath bombs, even if they have marshmallows   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Facebook users were left in stitches


Really?  It's chuckle worthy, also probably not real, but laughing to stitches?
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media-amazon.com image 182x268]


I see I'm not needed here. Carry on.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two girls did that betterworse with one cup.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not hot chocolate she is bathing in.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: That's not hot chocolate she is bathing in.


Yeah, there's a reason I avoid erotica that uses chocolate as a prop.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media-amazon.com image 182x268]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: JulieAzel626: That's not hot chocolate she is bathing in.

Yeah, there's a reason I avoid erotica that uses chocolate as a prop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media-amazon.com image 182x268]


I think some music is appropriate.

Chef (Isaac Hayes) - Chocolate Salty ball - Official Music Video
Youtube sjrdanK4LSY
 
kokomo61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't that what Al Green got when his ex threw hot grits into his bathtub?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh look, another story from The Mirror that didn't happen. Why won't they publish the time Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson mistook me for Chris Hemsworth and made a nurse sandwich out of me? At least that actually happened.
 
