(Dutch News)   New TV programme for kids in the Netherlands features naked adults. Surprisingly reactions vary from "not something I need to see" to "it felt a bit uncomfortable at first," and that's just the kids   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
    Weird, Television, children's television programme, Television program, Denmark, DutchNews.nl team, Reality television, financial support, Elsbeth Reitzema  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says enjoy youth while you have it like seeing what happens when you don't
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only the bloody Dutch...

/and the Danes, too, apparently
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember, kids: murder is a-ok, but boobs are a deadly sin.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Disgusting.

****sits child in front of TV show filled with chainsaw murders****
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.


In Michigan we have a town named Holland. It's on the western coast, where all the Dutch have concentrated themselves. They also are the dominant demographic in Grand Rapids and other towns in that area.

But these aren't the Dutch you see in TFA. No. These are the Bible-thumping, hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, puritan Dutch who were kicked out of Holland (Europe) and sent here because they were too uptight and Dutch culture was too progressive and secular for them.

We got the rejects. And those rejects had families, and their family line retained the same stick-up-the-butt principles generation after generation.

So the answer to your question is Yes. They purged their society of the religious nuts who were so ashamed of human nudity, sexuality, and other basic parts of being on this planet, and they sent them here to the United States, just like every other progressive nation in Europe.

We're Europe's dumpbin for religious kooks.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never mind right or wrong. What kind of weirdo wants to get naked in front of a bunch of children?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems so bizarre to me that people get so worked up of body parts..Like the posters above pointed out..
The US is so screwy, that blood and gore spattered stuff is A-OK..But one nipple on TV for a second, and people go bat-poopy for weeks over it. And during football no less, where old white men pit their biggest
men of color to beat the crap out of their opponents men of color, for the enjoyment of a stadium of primarily well-to-do white people.And their just happens to be a weird shaped ball involved..
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Awhile back I was in Brussels, Belgium on a business trip. I was channel-surfing in my hotel room, and I saw a shampoo commercial. A woman was in the shower using the stuff, breasts perfectly visible. Funny how in Europe they think nothing of a commercial like that, but if that were to air here in the States people would be outraged beyond description. What is our stupid problem with "naughty" bits? It's ridiculous.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Never mind right or wrong. What kind of weirdo wants to get naked in front of a bunch of children?


Did your ancestors immigrate to Holland, MI?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.


You're okay with something that is televised grooming?

How many Penn State Football bumper stickers do you have?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Awhile back I was in Brussels, Belgium on a business trip. I was channel-surfing in my hotel room, and I saw a shampoo commercial. A woman was in the shower using the stuff, breasts perfectly visible. Funny how in Europe they think nothing of a commercial like that, but if that were to air here in the States people would be outraged beyond description. What is our stupid problem with "naughty" bits? It's ridiculous.


And why do Tooth Paste ads show people brushing their teeth, but women's health products show people playing tennis?

/madness
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Never mind right or wrong. What kind of weirdo wants to get naked in front of a bunch of children?


The kind that should be escorted to a police van.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: MattyBlast: Awhile back I was in Brussels, Belgium on a business trip. I was channel-surfing in my hotel room, and I saw a shampoo commercial. A woman was in the shower using the stuff, breasts perfectly visible. Funny how in Europe they think nothing of a commercial like that, but if that were to air here in the States people would be outraged beyond description. What is our stupid problem with "naughty" bits? It's ridiculous.

And why do Tooth Paste ads show people brushing their teeth, but women's health products show people playing tennis?

/madness


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Meet halfway
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Yellow Beard: Never mind right or wrong. What kind of weirdo wants to get naked in front of a bunch of children?

The kind that should be escorted to a police van.


gar1013: W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.

You're okay with something that is televised grooming?

How many Penn State Football bumper stickers do you have?


1984 called and they want their "Stranger Danger" panic back...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DNRTFA

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't see that seeing a few naked adults is going to traumatize 10 - 12 year olds.
Moreover, I figure it's probably good for them, especially when it's done in such a non-sexy way. Maybe it's ultimately of limited consequence to most kids but for perhaps 10% or a bit more it could ultimately help make  them feel less awkward about themselves. That would make it worth it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My tulips are growing.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would it be better if the show featured naked kids instead?

/ill have a seat right over here
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.

You're okay with something that is televised grooming?

How many Penn State Football bumper stickers do you have?


This.

"It's ok for me to take off my clothes, Jens.  It's just like the people on that TV program except you can touch the parts you have questions about."

You can teach kids body positivity without normalizing adults stripping down in front of kids.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: gar1013: W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.

You're okay with something that is televised grooming?

How many Penn State Football bumper stickers do you have?

This.

"It's ok for me to take off my clothes, Jens.  It's just like the people on that TV program except you can touch the parts you have questions about."

You can teach kids body positivity without normalizing adults stripping down in front of kids.


Take it easy; it's not like there's a live studio audience.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
legalmatch.typepad.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattyBlast: IndyJohn: gar1013: W_Scarlet: So... the opposite of western religious shame of existence?

I'm ok with this.

You're okay with something that is televised grooming?

How many Penn State Football bumper stickers do you have?

This.

"It's ok for me to take off my clothes, Jens.  It's just like the people on that TV program except you can touch the parts you have questions about."

You can teach kids body positivity without normalizing adults stripping down in front of kids.

Take it easy; it's not like there's a live studio audience.


That's not really relevant
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not News: Kids' Show about the body
News: Adult hosts strip
Fark: In its second season

Unless I read that wrong
 
