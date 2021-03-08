 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   91-year old man accidentally receives 2 vaccine doses in one day. No word on what his new superpowers are   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Vaccine, 91-year-old Victor Smith, Hamilton, Ohio, Smith's daughter, city firefighter, Room, Dose, Butler County, Ohio  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess they only asked his name and birthdate nine times instead of 10.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1 shot for the first round, 2 shots for the second

good thing they don't require a third dose
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him
 
oh my word yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this proves covid's non existence!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best superpower he can home for is to live to 92.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him


oh my god that is beautiful.  i was only going to say, 'don't try to put him on the cart'!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With some vaccines the fpu is a separate dose.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be a living God! - Pierce Community
Youtube XKukzCe_P8I
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be ok. The nanobots are territorial and will fight each other.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him


Never saw that movie. I know it has evil Balki in an empty airplane, and that's it. Ergo, I don't understand the joke.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
oh my word yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: He'll be ok. The nanobots are territorial and will fight each other.


And in the winter the gorillas will freeze to death.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the microchips interfere with each other?!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think this means he is now able to transfer the vaccine to others by spitting in their mouths.

/ugh... I just realized that's probably someone's fetish
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My 92-year-old grandmother got her shot. Then, they called the next day to make sure she was gonna make her appointment for her shot. She got accidentally listed for two days in a row. Since there was an extra shot at the location that day due to the error, my parents talked them into giving it to an elderly neighbor. That lady's husband got priority for his shot due to diabetus but his spouse was left out, even though she has some serious blood pressure condition. So the vaccine people made two errors but they cancelled each other out.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know its important tompeotect the elderly who are at high risk, but the more I think about it and see stuff like this the more I think we should really be giving shots to grocery store workers before people who are so old they probably never leave the house.

Yes one group is much more likely to die if they get it, but the other is much much much more likely to spread it. I think.more.lives would be saved hitting essential workers first.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

huntercr: I think this means he is now able to transfer the vaccine to others by spitting in their mouths.

/ugh... I just realized that's probably someone's fetish


go on...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
next time don't go with both arms.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great. Here comes the zombie apocalypse...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him


That was the plot of a Season 2 episode of Star Trek TNG: Unnatural Selection.

It was the episode right before "Space Nubians".
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what people do realize is that the shot is really just distilled midachlorians so....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2 shots of microchips in one day??  My guess of what he'll turn into involves being bulletproof & having a new nickname of T-1000!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him


Blood music you illiterate heathen
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Super healing powers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZMugg: HighlanderRPI: My guess is a hyperactive immune system where his white blood cells will leave his body and, like The Langoliers, consume anyone with COVID within 6 feet of him

That was the plot of a Season 2 episode of Star Trek TNG: Unnatural Selection.

It was the episode right before "Space Nubians".


My mistake, it was "A Matter of Honor" (Riker on a Bird of Prey) not "Code of Honor" (the Space Nubians S1 Ep4).
 
