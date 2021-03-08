 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Thanks to the pandemic cases of the Mondays are starting to show up on Sunday now   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 7:50 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sundays have always sucked.  Is the author and just realized this?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Sundays have always sucked.  Is the author and just realized this?


Uhhh....."is the author 12"?  I swear the "12" was in there.  Maybe I've got a case of the Tuesdays on a Monday.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It has been the same day for at least a year now.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The "Sunday scaries" is a cute name for a serious problem. Now the angst we feel about our stagnant lives, the utter exhaustion of this new endless grind, the absence of any sense of "future" - not to mention the guilt we may feel for complaining while so many are struggling - has made this serious problem even worse.

We should all start wearing black turtlenecks and berets, then.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's midday on a typical pandemic Sunday. You've just drained your Bloody Mary, and as the buzz wears off, reality sets in. You feel that familiar pang. Maybe you even momentarily think it's still Saturday, until your stomach drops. This is it - the weekend is over.

Yeah, I used to hate that, too.  Now I just drink throughout the week.  Problem solved!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pull My Finger - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube CvvgdXKrd7g
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.