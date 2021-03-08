 Skip to content
(NPR)   Remote schooling isn't all bad: some kids are actually getting better grades without all of the distractions   (npr.org) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.

In other words, probably 90% of Farkers.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-l​e​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/0​1​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educat​i​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/​2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/950814​1​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: But now that Zhou Bai Den is president


What the everloving f*ck
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


Wait....didn't they say some? Not all?

I can see why there's a knee-jerk reaction here, but this isn't indicative of all students.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.

In other words, probably 90% of Farkers.


basically the self motivated kids, the kids with plenty of home support and the ones with teachers who had figured out how web cams, file uploads, fillable pdfs and email attachments worked before the the start of this.  the number of teachers i see who can't figure out how to record and upload their lessons daily is, at this point, farking tragic,
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is in person school for everyone? No. Is online education for everyone? Also no.

Is it important that you do SOME in person school? Absolutely. School teaches us how to interact with people we either don't like or don't care about. While it's now possible that you could go to online school K-12, go to an online university, then get a WFH job for your entire career, you definitely would not be adjusted to the real world.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kiddos do well in school but I tend to worry about their social skills. They are kind of lacking and I swear they never talk about their friends. Just glued to TikTok and YouTube during their electronics time.

I mean, I grew up in the golden age of video games. NES, Super NES, N64 but I still went to friends houses on the weekends and was outside playing when there was daylight and shenanigans to be had....they never want to step outside now :/
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.

In other words, probably 90% of Farkers.


I'm not sure not being exposed to social situations is necessarily good in the long term for the socially inept.
 
oh my word yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: dittybopper: But now that Zhou Bai Den is president

What the everloving f*ck


He's basically saying that only Trump is allowed to interact with the Chinese.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, im sure not getting your ass beat every day frees up a lot of time for study.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


If the news was partisan and explicitly anti-trump, and trump wanted to ignore the pandemic and keep things open, wouldn't then news be in favor of distance learning the whole time?  Talk into about how distance learning doesn't work goes against the liberal agenda of saving lives instead of saving the economy?

You just shoehorn whatever you find into your little conservative fantasy that everyone is against you and no one can be trusted.
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same very small percentage who would always benefited from homeschooling with the parents who can manage being home while still generating income (or who are rich and don't have to work). Everyone else fark no. Learn to deal with people. That's life.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi


Yeah, nice false equivalence there. SCHOOLS facing challenges are not the same as political leaders screwing crap up through inaction or sheer stupidity.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?


So a noticeable change in media outlet's attitude and claims makes someone a Qcumber now? What is the color of the sky on your planet?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
children who have a solid supporting home environment and are positioned to use school as a place of learning are benefiting from it.  yes.

children who have a poor home environment who's parents view school as a daycare resource which provides food and care for their child so they dont have to are suffering.

ask yourself.  which group do you think america has more of?
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son never wants to go back. The other students are a terrible distraction for him. If he wasn't so socially awkward we'd be looking for a permanent remote learning solution.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: The kiddos do well in school but I tend to worry about their social skills. They are kind of lacking and I swear they never talk about their friends. Just glued to TikTok and YouTube during their electronics time.

I mean, I grew up in the golden age of video games. NES, Super NES, N64 but I still went to friends houses on the weekends and was outside playing when there was daylight and shenanigans to be had....they never want to step outside now :/


This is my worry for my son. He's doing great in the classroom, but his social skills were already kind of lacking. It didn't help that he started at a new school last year and his teacher was horrible at classroom management. And going to yet another new school this year and starting off online isn't making things easier.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: HugeMistake: I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.

In other words, probably 90% of Farkers.

basically the self motivated kids, the kids with plenty of home support and the ones with teachers who had figured out how web cams, file uploads, fillable pdfs and email attachments worked before the the start of this.  the number of teachers i see who can't figure out how to record and upload their lessons daily is, at this point, farking tragic,


The problem is that all kids don't learn the same and the schooling system we use isn't the best for any child, but it's an attempt to balance limited resources to most help the most kids.  We should have many more smaller schools with a more centralized leadership.  The idea of local funding and control of schools is dumb.  Trying to force kids to learn in ways that don't work for them leads to problems.  But we are not willing to put the resources into making the students the highest priority.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?

So a noticeable change in media outlet's attitude and claims makes someone a Qcumber now? What is the color of the sky on your planet?


Found Ditty's alt
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.


The article is clearly saying "some" not "all."

Absolute thinking is bad for you.  If you don't stop, you'll go blind.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?


When was that asshole ever halfway reasonable?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: HugeMistake: I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.

In other words, probably 90% of Farkers.

basically the self motivated kids, the kids with plenty of home support and the ones with teachers who had figured out how web cams, file uploads, fillable pdfs and email attachments worked before the the start of this.  the number of teachers i see who can't figure out how to record and upload their lessons daily is, at this point, farking tragic,


Tell me about it. One of my kids teachers left on maternity leave over a year ago and has not returned. In their place was a sub that couldn't figure out how tonuse the school e-mail system and prohibited the use of Google for material searches because Elon Musk was controlling their search results. That was one person. There are others and some kids have been creating tik tok videos of some of the more egregious things teachers have been doing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?

When was that asshole ever halfway reasonable?


Sometime in Obama's second term...maybe?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Zhou Bai Den


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Dude, just stop. This is embarrassing.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you kidding subby? It's nothing but distractions at home... My daughter is on a Chromebook all day. You know how easy it is to open Netflix or YouTube? That wouldn't fly at school. My daughter is still doing OK, we have to play catch up occasionally, but some of that is technical difficulties, paired with the fact that there are two different online tools she uses, and two different logins to keep straight. There have also been issues with some assignments not uploading like they're supposed to, but we're helping her fix that.

But there are definitely more distractions at home than in a classroom...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: fanbladesaresharp: guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?

So a noticeable change in media outlet's attitude and claims makes someone a Qcumber now? What is the color of the sky on your planet?

Found Ditty's alt


Don't be daft.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A lot of them are getting better grades, but the vast majority are still learning less. We teachers have had to cut the amount of material, as well as the difficulty of all material, and the district keeps making the grading system easier and easier to try and mitigate the large increase in F's. Several AP classes probably aren't going to make it through the entire curriculum before the exam date. And there are enormous incentives for districts and schools, at every administrative level, to sping things as if they're okay.

And yes, there sure are a lot of students who may be thinking, "Man, I'd heard all these horror stories about AP Physics, but I'm getting a 95, and this is easy!" And students, especially high-achieving ones, often think the grade is the end-all-be-all of whether or not they've succeeded. It often doesn't occur to students that, in however many years when they have a job, none of their colleagues, or bosses, or customers, etc. are going to care what their GPA was; it's going to be all about, "Do you know what you're doing?"

So it might feel better for some students now, but I doubt it's actually a net benefit for the vast majority of them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the greatest jokes of the pandemic has been watching the macho, stoic, tough guys of the right, who have always dismissed the psychological and the emotional as the realms of bleeding heart liberal weaklings and effeminate snowflakes, suddenly howling about their and their crotch-dropping's feelings and psyches and spiritual development.
"Please think of the poor chillun, and please start babysitting mine again, so I can go back to the bar."
So sincere, so heartfelt.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?

So a noticeable change in media outlet's attitude and claims makes someone a Qcumber now? What is the color of the sky on your planet?


"Noticeable change" = different author.

It's almost as if not everyone who works at a company is a clone of each other. Crazy, right?
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If young, unsocialized, isolated minds are easier to manipulate then yes, this is the best thing ever.

FFS
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I imagine it is hugely better for the kids who were routinely bullied, who were socially inept, who sucked at sports, whose clothes marked them out as poor, who were academically strong and mocked for it, etc. etc.


There has been some interesting research in the UK suggesting that while some children have undoubtedly suffered badly in lockdown, the overall effect has been positive - for just the reasons you say. For a lot of children, school is a hellish experience.

That doesn't mean doing nothing to help those who have been affected, of course, but it should mean thinking about perpetuating the benefits as well.
 
alitaki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My older daughter has thrived without all the bullshiat social distractions at school. My younger daughter however is not having the same success. The old adage of "depend on the kid" is right and true.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't get too excited, we'll start hearing about how this is bad for girls and minorities because of course it is.
 
wontar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: Is in person school for everyone? No. Is online education for everyone? Also no.

Is it important that you do SOME in person school? Absolutely. School teaches us how to interact with people we either don't like or don't care about. While it's now possible that you could go to online school K-12, go to an online university, then get a WFH job for your entire career, you definitely would not be adjusted to the real world.


If everything is done online, then that is the real world. Is it different than your world? Maybe. That doesn't mean it isn't real. School and work online, grocery and food deliveries, socialize online, and zero face-to-face mundane human interaction? Yes, please.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JoePip: My son never wants to go back. The other students are a terrible distraction for him. If he wasn't so socially awkward we'd be looking for a permanent remote learning solution.


His being socially awkward is a very good reason to look for a permanent remote learning solution. You know your kid, of course, but for many socially awkward ones school only makes things worse.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hated Junior High. Hated, hated, hated.

If I'd been able to home-school during those years, I'd have been much better off. Damn jealous of what's available now.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Many introverts haven't minded the lockdowns at all--in fact, they prefer it.

Meanwhile, extroverts hate it. And since they tend to be the loudest, most obnoxious voices, that's most of what we hear.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or graduate a year early (both), start tech school early, having it paid for by the high school and both getting straight A's, not have to deal with being called the N word...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Many introverts haven't minded the lockdowns at all--in fact, they prefer it.

Meanwhile, extroverts hate it. And since they tend to be the loudest, most obnoxious voices, that's most of what we hear.


I've had this conversation with some extrovert friends who use words like "normal," to describe their needs and behaviors.

There have been mixed results.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So far, none of the smoothbrains I've seen online have been able to actually explain why they think Biden is beholden to China. I wonder if they realize how absolutely stupid it makes them look when they spout off that nonsense. I'm 100% sure they didn't give a rat's ass about their boy Trump's provable connections with Russia though.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For some children, home schooling is impractical, because their parents have jobs that truly can't be done at home. Nobody cares about those kids because they're brown.

Far too many white parents are demanding their kids be allowed to go back to school full time because Mommy and Daddy have spent the last year developing serious drinking problems, the kids are starting to notice, and Mommy and Daddy want several hours a day to get wasted in peace and be able to deny it to the kids' faces (and shame them if they dare point it out, no matter how obvious it gets).

What else? Yes. Don't feed the trolls. Put them on ignore.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
u.photofunia.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: guestguy: dittybopper: Bullshiat.

https://apnews.com/article/distance-le​arning-coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-7fd​e612c3dbfd2e21fab9673ca49ad89

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/11/01​/coronavirus-failing-grades-spike-with​-fall-term-distance-learning/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/educati​on/2020/12/06/more-students-than-ever-​got-fs-first-term-2020-21-school-year-​are-a-f-grades-fair-pandemic/

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/2​3/texas-students-remote-learning-faili​ng-schools/

NPR was saying it was bad when OrangeManBad was in office:

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/9508141​31/schools-face-a-massive-challenge-to​-make-up-for-learning-lost-during-the-​pandemi

But now that Zhou Bai Den is president, they've got to put a positive spin on it.

Holy shiat...you used to be quasi reasonable, and now you've gone completely off the rails.  Do you stand with Q now, too?

So a noticeable change in media outlet's attitude and claims makes someone a Qcumber now? What is the color of the sky on your planet?


Fark off, moron.

April 24, 2020: Why Are Some Kids Thriving During Remote Learning?

Sep 9, 2020: Meet the kids and parents who prefer remote learning

October 3, 2020 In the Washington Post: Remote learning has been a disaster for many students. But some kids have thrived.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And student council president who made and fought to get a 10 minute black history presentation to be shown in homeroom for black history month to get shot down by the principal.

Fun times. Article on jsonline about it last week. No. Not going to submit it myself, because that feels anlittle dirty
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby here.  I thought it was an interesting article because for every school situation that's bad for some kids, it's good for others.  All of our individual experiences with kids in schools are different because the kids are different, their needs are different, and the school systems are different.

CSB warning:

At least around here they've been offering virtual school as an option for years. My step daughter had a serious health issue several years ago, and being able to go to school remotely in her senior year enabled her to stay in high school and get into a good college.

My daughter has been attending school remotely for the past year, and went from a 60 average to a 91.  She has has severe social anxiety and multiple hospitalizations for psychosis.  I never would let her go to school remotely being worried that being removed from social situations would deprive her of the opportunity to ever develop social skills.  As it turned out, I was completely wrong: doing well online translated into increased confidence and a huge improvement in real life social interactions as well.

Of course I also know of more children who are doing worse after a forced switch to remote learning.  That's not the point of the article, which is for some kids it is a useful option. At least around here, there won't be much change in school policy in the sense that they will continue to offer remote learning as an option.  I fully expect the vast majority of students, but not all, will opt to go to school in person.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad we're hearing the other side. I acknowledge that there are certainly many children for whom butts-in-seats is the best form of schooling. This is especially true when we need to protect those at risk from difficult home environments. For some, school was the only escape and the only meals they got. But for those children, we need to build an even stronger support system because what happens when school is not in session. Just saying, well, they're a little better off if we open up and leaving it at that sucks.

And we have to consider that some children are better off learning remotely. My own child is one, but that is due to a number of factors-including the fact that we had already set up our family way pre-Covid so that I could be home since she needs extra care. She is now thriving where it was a huge and mostly failing struggle before. I saw ADHD and Autism mentioned in the article, and I'd love to see more numbers on this. I think it may be a key to effectively teaching children like mine. Maybe there is a way to incorporate the good things about remote learning for ASD and ADHD into a bigger picture.
 
