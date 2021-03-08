 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   4 Men were arrested for trying to sell their unlicensed, back mounted, nuclear accelerators after their small business in NYC fails   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Firearm, ghost guns, Police, Crime, Handgun, Gun, gun violence epidemic, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost guns? So there is a such thing as Ghostbusters.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back off man, I'm a scientist.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backs up against the elevator wall...


/I love that little gesture that makes that even better..
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In B4 "No point having laws that can't be 100% completely enforced!"
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to stop bad ghosts with guns are good ghosts with guns.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Back off man, I'm a scientist.


Fark user imageView Full Size



wait what?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ghost guns normally start as "80% receivers" that are often sold in kits without background checks. They can be easily and quickly assembled, can't be traced due to a lack of serial numbers and once put together, can operate as fully functioning firearms.

Hah, no they cannot. An 80% receiver requires quite a bit of machine work to function properly. It's not like snapping together LEGOs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The ghost..."
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Allowing the sale of all the parts to assemble a functioning firearm without the same laws that apply to selling a functional firearm is pure insanity, and it's well beyond disingenuous to claim that it's impossible to draft an effective law to address this issue. The reality is that too many people simply don't want to.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a start.  Now what about the guy that sold the stuff to them?  What about whoever was running the gun show ?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: In B4 "No point having laws that can't be 100% completely enforced!"


In 2017, 112,000 people gave false information on gun applications. 12,700 were investigated.

12 were prosecuted.

When a major felony (10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine) that's in writing has a 1 in 9333 chance of being prosecuted, why bother passing more laws?

Yes, you can make a "ghost gun". If you are a felon, you still can't possess it. You can't sell them. Unless you have access to a machine shop, you can't finish it, and 80% of a gun is scrap metal.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The whole 80/20 rule is a bit of a strange loophole, frankly. Let's be honest - they're not going to be used for a shop project in High School...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I ain't afraid of no ghost." - shoots wildly in all directions
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no this again. Felons can't own/sell/make firearms and non felons can't make guns for sale without an FFL, so they already broke many federal laws. There is no need to make more. But lets keep arguing this non issue.
They have banned the 80% lowers in a lot of places already. I doubt it does much. Are they going to ban metal working tools? CNC? Presses? 3D printers? You've been able to build a gun at home since before this was a country. I have a few home built firearms (not AR's or glock clones if that matters) as I'm legally allowed to (I did serialize them as I'd like to have someone sell them when I'm dead). There is a guy who is internet famous for building an AK out of a shovel. People in the Philippines knock 1911's out in the jungle. Good luck getting that cat back in the bag.

"Davis was part of a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns in Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale."

$500 profit or selling them for $500? They need to be more clear as to if this guy is a moran. $500 in the current market is losing money so I guess that doesn't make sense. Damn you shiatty journalism.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guns are a problem, who would have thought?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Now what about the guy that sold the stuff to them? What about whoever was running the gun show ?


They didn't sell them a firearm, what are they going to assume because they are black they are up to something and call the cops? That's how you turn into an internet mess.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Oh no this again. Felons can't own/sell/make firearms and non felons can't make guns for sale without an FFL, so they already broke many federal laws. There is no need to make more. But lets keep arguing this non issue.
They have banned the 80% lowers in a lot of places already. I doubt it does much. Are they going to ban metal working tools? CNC? Presses? 3D printers? You've been able to build a gun at home since before this was a country. I have a few home built firearms (not AR's or glock clones if that matters) as I'm legally allowed to (I did serialize them as I'd like to have someone sell them when I'm dead). There is a guy who is internet famous for building an AK out of a shovel. People in the Philippines knock 1911's out in the jungle. Good luck getting that cat back in the bag.

"Davis was part of a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns in Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale."

$500 profit or selling them for $500? They need to be more clear as to if this guy is a moran. $500 in the current market is losing money so I guess that doesn't make sense. Damn you shiatty journalism.


You're just pissed that you only make $100 on each sale.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Advernaut: You're just pissed that you only make $100 on each sale.


You wouldn't even make that. You'd probably lose $50-100
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: The only way to stop bad ghosts with guns are good ghosts with guns.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Oh no this again. Felons can't own/sell/make firearms and non felons can't make guns for sale without an FFL, so they already broke many federal laws. There is no need to make more. But lets keep arguing this non issue.
They have banned the 80% lowers in a lot of places already. I doubt it does much. Are they going to ban metal working tools? CNC? Presses? 3D printers? You've been able to build a gun at home since before this was a country. I have a few home built firearms (not AR's or glock clones if that matters) as I'm legally allowed to (I did serialize them as I'd like to have someone sell them when I'm dead). There is a guy who is internet famous for building an AK out of a shovel. People in the Philippines knock 1911's out in the jungle. Good luck getting that cat back in the bag.

"Davis was part of a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns in Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale."

$500 profit or selling them for $500? They need to be more clear as to if this guy is a moran. $500 in the current market is losing money so I guess that doesn't make sense. Damn you shiatty journalism.


You're assuming they used anymore than the lowest quality parts. I'd expect they used blemish and other "rejected" parts they bought cheap. They'll still work, but you can buy them for a lot less than parts that aren't flawed. I'll also wager they're using lower quality parts overall, I mean which of their customers is going to complain to the government about it not being up to snuff? As long as it works, accuracy (and other items) are probably not high on the list for most criminals unlike competitive shooters. They're not going to care if it has a sloppy trigger or a shiat barrel that won't make it past a couple thousand rounds.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: johnny_vegas: Now what about the guy that sold the stuff to them? What about whoever was running the gun show ?

They didn't sell them a firearm, what are they going to assume because they are black they are up to something and call the cops? That's how you turn into an internet mess.


Yes selling them an 80% receiver was not selling them a gun.  Sure Jan.  Maybe that's the loophole that needs to get fixed, then.
/bonus points for making it racist even though both black and white men were involved
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Oh no this again. Felons can't own/sell/make firearms and non felons can't make guns for sale without an FFL, so they already broke many federal laws. There is no need to make more. But lets keep arguing this non issue.
They have banned the 80% lowers in a lot of places already. I doubt it does much. Are they going to ban metal working tools? CNC? Presses? 3D printers? You've been able to build a gun at home since before this was a country. I have a few home built firearms (not AR's or glock clones if that matters) as I'm legally allowed to (I did serialize them as I'd like to have someone sell them when I'm dead). There is a guy who is internet famous for building an AK out of a shovel. People in the Philippines knock 1911's out in the jungle. Good luck getting that cat back in the bag.

"Davis was part of a criminal enterprise that made and sold unserialized ghost guns in Philadelphia, making $500 on each sale."

$500 profit or selling them for $500? They need to be more clear as to if this guy is a moran. $500 in the current market is losing money so I guess that doesn't make sense. Damn you shiatty journalism.


Simple question: if a person can't legally make a gun without an FFL, then why would it be unreasonable to prohibit the sale of 80% lowers (or hell 50 o 60%) or other gun parts to anyone who doesn't have an FFL?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: Simple question: if a person can't legally make a gun without an FFL


You can legally make a gun without a FFL.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Allowing the sale of all the parts to assemble a functioning firearm


This doesn't happen. There is physical machine work that must happen for an 80% lower to be made into a functioning firearm.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: SuburbanCowboy: The only way to stop bad ghosts with guns are good ghosts with guns.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 350x178]


I love that movie

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: Simple question: if a person can't legally make a gun without an FFL,


No they can't be in the business of making guns for sale without an FFL. Changing the law so you can't buy a new barrel without going through an FFL would be an absurd law. As you can pretty much buy a gun barrel of limited use at home depot.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like viral marketing to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Must have been a big cockroach.
 
