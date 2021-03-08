 Skip to content
 
Burger King celebrates International Women's Day with "Women belong in the kitchen" tweet. Outrage and confusion ensue
The Googles Do Nothing
1 hour ago  
More like Burger Queen, amirite?
 
BumpInTheNight
1 hour ago  
Well played.
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: More like Burger Queen, amirite?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  
Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.
 
xanadian
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
I went to the link in the fourth Tweet because I was super dooper fascinated to learn what sort of doors to a professional culinary career that working at a Burger King might open, but sadly I couldn't find any specific details except some generic blather about believing there shouldn't be barriers to ambition. And that's like 3/4 of the way down the page. You'd think that they'd have set something up that specifically speaks to this Tweet and not just have it go to the generic webpage they built as justification for spending however many millions they spent to develop a socially aware mission statement.
 
sinko swimo
1 hour ago  
Burger King has nothing to do with food or being a Chef. I am so confused.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Well if they didn't want to be in the kitchen they should have supported the ERA
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I went to the link in the fourth Tweet because I was super dooper fascinated to learn what sort of doors to a professional culinary career that working at a Burger King might open, but sadly I couldn't find any specific details except some generic blather about believing there shouldn't be barriers to ambition. And that's like 3/4 of the way down the page. You'd think that they'd have set something up that specifically speaks to this Tweet and not just have it go to the generic webpage they built as justification for spending however many millions they spent to develop a socially aware mission statement.

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.


Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime
1 hour ago  
Steak-Umm, Wendy's and Burger King spout wisdoms.  Insurance commercials replaced beer commercials for humor.  Pharmacological companies are heroes.

This is truly a weird timeline.
 
OldJames
1 hour ago  
Introduce me to a woman who can cook my food better than I can, the way I like it, and I'll allow women in the kitchen. Until then, gtfo, you don't belong in my kitchen.

/Rule applies to men too, but the subject at hand is women in the kitchen
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
1 hour ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: Pocket Ninja: I went to the link in the fourth Tweet because I was super dooper fascinated to learn what sort of doors to a professional culinary career that working at a Burger King might open, but sadly I couldn't find any specific details except some generic blather about believing there shouldn't be barriers to ambition. And that's like 3/4 of the way down the page. You'd think that they'd have set something up that specifically speaks to this Tweet and not just have it go to the generic webpage they built as justification for spending however many millions they spent to develop a socially aware mission statement.

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.

Never mind, I misread your comment.  Delete, delete, delete...

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x289]


Never mind, I misread your comment.  Delete, delete, delete...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.


They've been on the weird shiat kick since long before Wendy's or even Twitter.  Just turns out Wendy's found someone who's better at it.
 
Evil Mackerel
1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Steak-Umm, Wendy's and Burger King spout wisdoms.  Insurance commercials replaced beer commercials for humor.  Pharmacological companies are heroes.

This is truly a weird timeline.

This is truly a weird timeline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
Black people should go back to Africa.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  
And while they're visiting there, they can mentor Africans and invest in local businesses and help them to pull themselves up and become successful too.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.

...and not learned a farking thing.


...and not learned a farking thing.
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
Did the get rid of the Stackers Union guys who would said "nice buns" to the female employees?

/I'm sure it's on YouTube.
//She did have nice buns.
///Did a walk on SNL as the Nice Buns Girl probably not
 
waxbeans
55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Black people should go back to Africa.


Lincoln would have done that had he not got shot in the head
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
55 minutes ago  
Less biatchin', more kitchen.
 
MythDragon
55 minutes ago  
Women should wear white on their wedding day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
54 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: Pocket Ninja: I went to the link in the fourth Tweet because I was super dooper fascinated to learn what sort of doors to a professional culinary career that working at a Burger King might open, but sadly I couldn't find any specific details except some generic blather about believing there shouldn't be barriers to ambition. And that's like 3/4 of the way down the page. You'd think that they'd have set something up that specifically speaks to this Tweet and not just have it go to the generic webpage they built as justification for spending however many millions they spent to develop a socially aware mission statement.

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.

What does Burger King have to do with the culinary arts?

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x289]


What does Burger King have to do with the culinary arts?
 
MythDragon
54 minutes ago  
So that the new dishwasher matches the fridge and stove.
/wait, I don't think I did that right.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Diogenes: Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.

...and not learned a farking thing.


The important thing is they distract people from the exploitative working conditions and terrible "food".
 
gar1013
52 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: Pocket Ninja: I went to the link in the fourth Tweet because I was super dooper fascinated to learn what sort of doors to a professional culinary career that working at a Burger King might open, but sadly I couldn't find any specific details except some generic blather about believing there shouldn't be barriers to ambition. And that's like 3/4 of the way down the page. You'd think that they'd have set something up that specifically speaks to this Tweet and not just have it go to the generic webpage they built as justification for spending however many millions they spent to develop a socially aware mission statement.

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.

As Chef's what?

Because the second tweet was about getting more women into Culinary Arts as Chef's.


[pbs.twimg.com image 680x289]


As Chef's what?
 
gar1013
50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Russ1642: Diogenes: Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.

...and not learned a farking thing.

The important thing is they distract people from the exploitative working conditions and terrible "food".


The working conditions are fine.

The food would be better if people literally followed the damn instructions that every restaurant is given.
 
MythDragon
48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

"...Because you've just been promoted and now you run the place. They need strong leadership like yours to show them how to be an effective team."

/happy women's history month everyone!

/happy women's history month everyone!
 
OldJames
47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Russ1642: Diogenes: Seems like someone's social media team has been studying Wendy's.

...and not learned a farking thing.

The important thing is they distract people from the exploitative working conditions and terrible "food".


If you order the hamburger without pickles, it's very good. You can also order the whopper with just ketchup and mustard, but for the price, you might as well just get a few hamburgers with no pickles.

And... if they have a promo for cheeseburgers, you can order them with no pickles and no cheese to get the promo price on a hamburger.

It's terrible food by default, but if you customize it, you can make it good.
 
basscomm
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
41 minutes ago  
Wendy's > McDonald's > Colonoscopy While Awake > Burger King
 
mofa
39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
38 minutes ago  
Because the age, sex and ethnicity of who spits on your buns is important.
 
gar1013
35 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Because the age, sex and ethnicity of who spits on your buns is important.


How dare you come in here with such a cis-normative comment, conflating sex with gender.

How. Dare. You.
 
brap
34 minutes ago  
static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size


As an astronaut of course, a career path which, sadly, has been disproportionally male-dominated up to this point.  Although this being 1955, only mice and dogs have been to space, I am a visionary in projecting gender-equality.
 
scanman61
16 minutes ago  

coffeetime: Steak-Umm, Wendy's and Burger King spout wisdoms.  Insurance commercials replaced beer commercials for humor.  Pharmacological companies are heroes.

This is truly a weird timeline.


Hey, the Geico Ice T commercial is an all time classic!
 
Graffito
16 minutes ago  
Black people belong in the fields.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

.
.
.
All the fields - from physics to law. From medicine to literature.

I dunno.  I get their point, but given the frequency with which women are heckled about getting back in the kitchen it was poorly done.
 
LoneCoon
2 minutes ago  
Women don't belong in the kitchen. The kitchen is where I cook. Get the hell out, you're not helping.

/That applies to cats, children, and everyone else not actively engaged in food prep.
 
