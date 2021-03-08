 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Woman wins "Female High Mileage Award" for riding her motorcycle 18,000 miles in 2020. In other news, there is a magazine that gives out a "Female High Mileage Award"   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Windber woman wins award  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I drove ~30,000 miles/year when I lived in Arizona.  I lived in Flagstaff and commuted to Tuba City 4 days/week for work. Satellite radio and caffeine were staples for that schlep.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think she fully understands the mile high club concept...
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still less than Boebert claimed to have driven during that last couple of months of her campaign for that sweet reimbursement grift.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder why she never wants to get off of that bike.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So a 30 minute commute to work?  Not really that big a deal.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Your mom's bedroom is wallpapered with issues of magazine that gives out a "Female High Mileage Award"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Female High Mileage Award"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"What is 'the award I gave your mother last night', Trebek?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


High mileage woman.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stopped keeping track of mileage years ago.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the national "BMW Owners News" magazine.

ahhh.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: So a 30 minute commute to work?  Not really that big a deal.


She lives in an area of the country that does not favor year round riding on a bike.

I'm sure there are many women that ride year round, that put on a lot more miles.
But they are also women that are probably not reading that magazine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A B M W.  Well la dee fricking da!  It's not a REAL motorcycle if it doesn't make a lot of unnecessary noise, weigh 500 pounds, and leak oil all over the place.
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...seen more dicks than a urinal at a bus station...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

