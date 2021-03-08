 Skip to content
 
(StudyFinds)   We're not saying that everyone has gotten used to working from home, but a third of home workers say they would quit on the spot if told to GBTW in the office   (studyfinds.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm. This article appears to be written in some variant of English in which "would prefer a pay cut over going back to the office" actually means "would quit if told to go back to the office." It's fascinating how these various dialects can differ from one another.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty stupid.
It costs us money to work from home and if your employer is not compensating you for that, they're shiat.

/permanent, compensated, remote employee
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: That's pretty stupid.
It costs us money to work from home and if your employer is not compensating you for that, they're shiat.

/permanent, compensated, remote employee


Quit on the spot for me.

It cost me over $500 per month to work in the office-$225 just for parking. Another $25-30 per week for gas, dry cleaning for shirts and suits, and even a hot dog and soda off a cart was $5 minimum for lunch. It also cost me an entire day in time with 1 hour from front door to desk and back, 5 days a week. And on top of that I was signing in *after* I got home to get the work done that was interrupted by pointless in-person meetings and commuting.

At home I have a large office with a couch and a tv, and I spent a lot of money on a nice chair because I'm in it all day. I can wear a t-shirt and shorts, have my own bathroom and kitchen for breaks, and I am much more productive. I've used the extra cash to pay down bills ahead of schedule.

I have absolutely no interest in a $6k/year pay cut, 260 hour per week time suck, and dressing up every day to impress people I haven't seen in over a year.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third of workers would quit for any reason, given the opportunity.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah returning to the office will be inevitable. Proximity bias alone will drive ambitious people back in and if you don't want to return expect slower career growth or none at all.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked up a stray puppy in November 2019. He was with us for just 4 months before the lockdown. Now he's had a full year of laying in my lap and gazing at me adoringly.

If I had to go back to the office, I think the dog might die of angst.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to go back just to get away from staring at these same four walls 24/7 for almost a full year now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen of middle management suck my big toe I'm not going to work in an office again I'm more than happy to take calls here at home
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Researchers find the majority of remote workers (59%) feel like their company puts them first. Meanwhile, 49 percent of in-office workers hold the same belief.

In other words 59% of remote workers and 49% of in office workers are extremely naive. Can't say I was never one of them though.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think what working from home has brought into focus was the truth behind the old saw that there's more to life than work and money, We all say it but it sure is easy to get caught up in that culture when you're surrounded by it 9-10 hours per day.  Working from home has for me reduced that mind frenzy.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: A third of workers would quit for any reason, given the opportunity.


This.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mgr asked the team how we all felt about returning to the office. i was the only one who said u'd rather WFH. everyone else is all "ooh, i like the interaction!" and "i want to get out of my house!"

f that.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working from home, has been the norm for ten thousand years for most people.  You either were a farmer, or you lived above or behind your shop.

It was only in the past couple hundred years that we decided everyone had to dress fancy and show up together all day in an office.

Hell for most of history, a lot of business got done just hanging out in the corner pub or coffee house all day and discovering you had something spmeone else needed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked from home from March to July. I got absolutely fark all done besides day  drinking and Netflix. I need to be in the office or I'm worthless. I cant be the only one that needs a structured environment to work.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GBTW seems so old timey.  Can't BRB, gotta GBTW!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realized how pointless and wasteful commuting is. I have to wake up hours early just to dress, eat, and sit in traffic, only to leave work when traffic is at its worst. My job was holding remote work above us like a carrot on a stick "for good employees only" before the pandemic hit. So that was a laugh. If they force us to come back all the time, I'll definitely be looking for an employer that actually trusts its workers.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell your boss to EBOD. Rush hour in LA is almost back to the before times. Being able to easily get to work was the only silver lining during the pandemic.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to work at home, but there are too many idiots that can't fix their own computer when the problem is "power cord fell out" or "surge protector was turned off"
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my laptop was dead this morning. I had to go to the office. don't miss that at all.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's office allowed people to WFH two days a week, even before the pandemic.  She's WFH all four days now and been told that it is extremely likely that she'll only have to come in one day a week in the future. The exception would be if she has to got to a client's location, she will have to go in, pick up a company car and drive that.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to go into the office for the first time in a year.  I am the only person in the building.  It is kinda weird.  I miss having a TV with the sound low going in the background.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
winedrinkingman - It was only in the past couple hundred years that we decided everyone had to dress fancy and show up together all day in an office.

Well, 'we' didn't decide it...the bosses who needed their egos salved by making us line up like good little 'warriros' while they strutted around preening and trying to convince us they are better human beings because they own a business or have more money than us poor sots did. This pandemic has shown most of this country (a few of us have been yelling about this since 2008, because the technology had developed to where it was fairly easy to do) that the old tenant about 'showing up to work' was more about ego and penny pinching than organization and location. Mostly ego...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to go in to the office now because I work close to home. I like that separation of home/work.

That.....and I also need to shiat on Deb's desk from time to time, and make paper copies in my flippy floppies.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can 100% leave my work there, I will take the office life back.

I don't mind the commute (it's an easy ride, nice transition time between work and home). I don't mind dressing "professionally" (my work basically requires a shirt with a collar, then appropriate safety equipment if you're in the shop). I don't mind packing a lunch. I kind of like some of my coworkers, they're often more interesting than the voices in my head (I always know what those guys are going to say before they even say it...).

But if you're still going to expect me to log in and/or take calls from home? Fark off. That's been a huge advantage for the company that I really farking hate, and I'm one of the better ones regarding limiting myself on it. Some of my remote coworkers are online waaaaay too often to be healthy, particularly without any compensation for it)
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the past months have taught us anything, it's that anything we can do from the office, we can do from home just as easily.  My boss always takes it as a point of pride that if we see a better way to do something, we can come to him with a "hey, why couldn't we do it this way instead," and he's actually got a good track record about it.  I'm probably going to run it by him once the start pushing us to go back.  If we still have to go in once or twice a week for group meetings or similar, fair enough, but I don't see any reason to not at least propose giving us the option to work from home most days.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Yeah returning to the office will be inevitable. Proximity bias alone will drive ambitious people back in and if you don't want to return expect slower career growth or none at all.


The wife's company has essentially told her "you're never coming back."  They've already put about half of their owned property in the region on the market. They rent 11 floors in the building mrs. lizyrd worked in, and are planning on going down to 4 or 5 when leases come up.  They have some kind of plan for shared meeting and office spaces, to be reserved when a trip to the office is unavoidable.

They've figured out that their people are just as productive remote, if not more so. So why pay all this money on rent?  Why hold all this real estate?  And this isn't some cutting-edge, agile business. It's a frumpy old insurance company that tends to look too long before thinking about getting ready to leap. And they're dumping office space like crazy, they're going all-in on remote.
 
xanxan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been WFH since 2013.   The first few weeks were very surreal. But, after 8 years of it, it most definitely will spoil a person. It hurts my brain to think of ever having to go to an office again.  I enjoy not having to interact with co-workers, wearing boxers and a tee all day, random days off due to power/internet outages (rare).  I love it!  2020 changed so many lives and mine just stayed the same...
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

payattention: winedrinkingman - It was only in the past couple hundred years that we decided everyone had to dress fancy and show up together all day in an office.

Well, 'we' didn't decide it...the bosses who needed their egos salved by making us line up like good little 'warriros' while they strutted around preening and trying to convince us they are better human beings because they own a business or have more money than us poor sots did. This pandemic has shown most of this country (a few of us have been yelling about this since 2008, because the technology had developed to where it was fairly easy to do) that the old tenant about 'showing up to work' was more about ego and penny pinching than organization and location. Mostly ego...


Most people worked on farms, and started at sunup, before office work. Before the industrial revolution, the economy was agrarian. Showing up on time for work was the norm, and expected, it's not a new thing that was put upon us. Nice rant about egos, but there wasn't ever a time people came and went from work as they pleased, and working from home for an office job is a very new concept taking into account the workplace of the past couple hundred years.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The first question I ask recruiters is "will we be required to go back to the office when the world opens up?" If they say "yes", I say "that's a deal breaker".
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I worked from home from March to July. I got absolutely fark all done besides day  drinking and Netflix. I need to be in the office or I'm worthless. I cant be the only one that needs a structured environment to work.


Then you shouldn't work from home. It isn't for everybody. The opposite is true for me; I get more work done from home because there are fewer distractions. As a bonus, my quality of life is vastly improved. I save money, my employer saves money by repurposing the space I used to occupy and benefiting from my increased productivity. It is a win all around. Unfortunately, I will have to go back into the office soon because of people like you and the stigma your personify. Management is always about asses in chairs and ignores the metrics. They are desperately trying to increase perceived productivity while actual productivity suffers.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

natazha: My wife's office allowed people to WFH two days a week, even before the pandemic.  She's WFH all four days now and been told that it is extremely likely that she'll only have to come in one day a week in the future. The exception would be if she has to got to a client's location, she will have to go in, pick up a company car and drive that.


One day a week would be perfect, as long as it's the middle of the week. Come in, catch up on office gossip, pay the organizer for this week's lotto tickets, eat the cake for this week's birthdays, restock my home stapler and tape dispenser, clock out, head to happy hour at Applebee's with the 3 coworkers I like. Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's no good reason to be forced to do work that you are perfectly able to doing at home at an office instead.
 
farker99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was WFH 2 days a week, and the other 3 were "in the office" from about 10 to about 2. The entire company went WFH and abandoned the office lease last year with no thought of going back. The expense was just not worth it. We are doing well as a company, and looking to do better in the coming months, all WFH.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My last day in the office was March 13th.  I started this blog on March 16th.  I just went back and read the first entry where I said, "2 weeks..."  Only now do I really see how hopelessly optimistic that idea was.

The last word I got from my company was, "I know we said June, but it's really more like the end of summer."  But on top of that, we have also been told that even when we are allowed to go back, they really don't want us to.  "If you have a meeting that you have to attend in person, then go in.  Otherwise, stay home."

There is very little chance that I will see my office again until 2022 at the very earliest.

Now...  How do I feel about this?  Well, at this point, it really has become my new normal.  I never thought I would be so comfortable using that expression.  But here we are.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: Subtonic: I worked from home from March to July. I got absolutely fark all done besides day  drinking and Netflix. I need to be in the office or I'm worthless. I cant be the only one that needs a structured environment to work.

Then you shouldn't work from home. It isn't for everybody. The opposite is true for me; I get more work done from home because there are fewer distractions. As a bonus, my quality of life is vastly improved. I save money, my employer saves money by repurposing the space I used to occupy and benefiting from my increased productivity. It is a win all around. Unfortunately, I will have to go back into the office soon because of people like you and the stigma your personify. Management is always about asses in chairs and ignores the metrics. They are desperately trying to increase perceived productivity while actual productivity suffers.


This. It's not for everyone.

The reality is we force a whole lot of introverts to act like extroverts for fark all reasons and their work suffers for it.

If you want the most out of your employees let them work in a way that best suits them.
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I pay more for utilities and coffee working from home but the benefit of being able to turn up the volume on a conf call and wander around without bothering anyone or being bothered is a plus.  If at this point there was another wfh company willing to pay the same salary and benefits plus coffee and utilities I might consider it but I doubt there is.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We need to be in an office or nobody gets any work done" has the same energy and merit as "if you're an atheist, what keeps you from killing and stealing all the time?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My company stopped giving target dates for return, but I know they want to get people in. They dumped 2 million in to the office a few months before the pandemic hit and now nobody uses it.

We have an advantage that the office is in NY and the company president is in FL, and he's in no rush to come back.

I'm dreading the commute but I honestly don't mind the office culture and it's nice to see coworkers. I can probably convince them to let me come in only 2 or 3 times per week whenever they spin it up again.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lizyrd: tfresh: Yeah returning to the office will be inevitable. Proximity bias alone will drive ambitious people back in and if you don't want to return expect slower career growth or none at all.

The wife's company has essentially told her "you're never coming back."  They've already put about half of their owned property in the region on the market. They rent 11 floors in the building mrs. lizyrd worked in, and are planning on going down to 4 or 5 when leases come up.  They have some kind of plan for shared meeting and office spaces, to be reserved when a trip to the office is unavoidable.

They've figured out that their people are just as productive remote, if not more so. So why pay all this money on rent?  Why hold all this real estate?  And this isn't some cutting-edge, agile business. It's a frumpy old insurance company that tends to look too long before thinking about getting ready to leap. And they're dumping office space like crazy, they're going all-in on remote.


I can tell you 100% that we (software) aren't as productive as we were. We have a boss somewhere up the chain that LOVES wfh because his commute sucks. So for the moment everyone underneath him can wfh. It also helps that he's not very good and has overlooked the decline in productivity. He thinks anything being done at home proves we're just as productive as before. However his boss loves the office. So eventually the wfh boss and his people will be marginalized for the ones that go in.

All it takes is one to go back and the rest wil be forced to follow.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Been working from home since last March.  Almost a full year next Monday.

While I do miss interaction with some of my team, working from home has been nice.  I actually work more hours than when I commute.   Not intentionally.  It's the incessant Webex meetings every 30 minutes.   When some jackenape decides to schedule a hour long webext at 4:30 or 5....ugh...I'm on early so I can leave early...

When things get back to somewhat normal state, I'll go in a couple days a week if needed. But this has really show that having "butts in seats" is just a management idea, with no real benefit.

I like working on my porch in the late spring and summer.  Going for a walk around the neighborhood at lunch.

I'm not going to give up completely.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

natazha: My wife's office allowed people to WFH two days a week, even before the pandemic.  She's WFH all four days now and been told that it is extremely likely that she'll only have to come in one day a week in the future. The exception would be if she has to got to a client's location, she will have to go in, pick up a company car and drive that.


Some people might be in my case, however.  I used to WFH for the hospital I work for for almost a decade before they moved and asked me to come back in house again (I'm a chart analyst).  They then started allowing me to WFH 2-3 days a week a few months before the pandemic, and now I've been home constantly again.

I would hope that for those who do so and are able to do their jobs just as well from home as they are in the office, that said employers take advantage of that.  Mainly because the old adage is true.  A happy employee is a productive employee.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I told my boss I will only work from home. He gave me a super hard time about it, just because I work at an assembly plant. He did not like the idea of FedExing me the parts, and driving by at the end of the day to pick up completed items.
That place sucks.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

payattention: winedrinkingman - It was only in the past couple hundred years that we decided everyone had to dress fancy and show up together all day in an office.

Well, 'we' didn't decide it...the bosses who needed their egos salved by making us line up like good little 'warriros' while they strutted around preening and trying to convince us they are better human beings because they own a business or have more money than us poor sots did. This pandemic has shown most of this country (a few of us have been yelling about this since 2008, because the technology had developed to where it was fairly easy to do) that the old tenant about 'showing up to work' was more about ego and penny pinching than organization and location. Mostly ego...


Oftentimes the boss doesn't own jack shiat.  He's a middle management empty suit, just another cog in the wheel like you are except he's bought into the lie about working his ass off 12 hours a day 6 days a week for what is realistically a one in a thousand shot at one of the top jobs.  And the pay differential is usually shockingly small.

Middle management loves to think of themselves as essential but their jobs are most precarious of all.  They're one re-org away from having no job at all which is why they are always looking for a new position as soon as they accept a new one.  It's a non-stop game of musical chairs for them.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't like having to WFH. I love having the option to WFH. Except on snow days. That was some bullshiat.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hell, I like going to work because I have a family.

Who wants to spend all day, every day with the same small group of people, all of whom are largely doing the same things so there's never anything new to talk about?

And I'd like for at least most people to get back to the office because that gives us more opportunities to do cool stuff as a group.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I don't like having to WFH. I love having the option to WFH. Except on snow days. That was some bullshiat.


Exactly, the option is wonderful.

/I always WFH on Fridays anyway
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Persnickety: payattention:

Middle management loves to think of themselves as essential but their jobs are most precarious of all.  They're one re-org away from having no job at all which is why they are always looking for a new position as soon as they accept a new one.  It's a non-stop game of musical chairs for them.


As a middle manager, allow me to retort...

...

...

Yeah, you're right.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My question about going back full time is, "When are we going to be comfortable with stuffing ten people in an elevator again?" (The current limit is two.)
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: Persnickety: payattention:

Middle management loves to think of themselves as essential but their jobs are most precarious of all.  They're one re-org away from having no job at all which is why they are always looking for a new position as soon as they accept a new one.  It's a non-stop game of musical chairs for them.

As a middle manager, allow me to retort...

...

...

Yeah, you're right.


I was promoted to mid management at my last job. Quit after two months. Became an underlying again. I dont miss it. I leave at 5. Get paid more now then i did for those 2 months.

Yeah, mids are underpaid. Less stress. More pay. And I dont have the mid management bullshiat to deal with.

/much better
 
argylez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once I get internet installed at our fishing cabin along a river, WFH is going to be great in the summer.  Esp since I have kids and they'll have things to do while I work.  It's hard with them home during the summer.  IDK if I'll be back on site ever again.  I don't mind the office or working from home
 
