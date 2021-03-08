 Skip to content
 
(Fox 25 Oklahoma City)   Want to make a quick $2.1 million? Easy: 1) Travel to Oklahoma, 2) Track down Bigfoot, 3) shoot it   (okcfox.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, he's the Social Distancing World champion for a reason.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kidding aside, you do NOT want to wear a fur coat in the woods of Oklahoma until this blows over.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm just saying...knowing many a drunken hunter; if there was a Bigfoot, one of these Good Ol Boys would have done gotten him already.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just scroll down the webpage, there's Bigfoot lips selling necklaces.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Kidding aside, you do NOT want to wear a fur coat in the woods of Oklahoma until this blows over.


I'd also leave the antler hat at home.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are we out of Passenger Pige...oh, I see-How did that happen?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I thought bigfoots were more of a maryland thing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DRTFA but when this was posted a few days ago, TFA said you have to capture it unharmed
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: I'm just saying...knowing many a drunken hunter; if there was a Bigfoot, one of these Good Ol Boys would have done gotten him already.


I'm less sure about that. A lot of hunters take poaching laws pretty seriously. Plus, unless you're bear hunting, I'd think twice before I shot a sasquatch with a small caliber rifle.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From what I read about Oklahoma, there are several million hairy un-evolved ape-like creatures living there. How will you know which one's the Bigfoot you're looking for or is there a shiat lot of money available for near-enough?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've seen on tv what happens when you play a prank on Big Foot. I can't imagine how badly it would react if you tried to shoot it.
 
