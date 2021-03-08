 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Northeast treated to fireballs. Southwest only gets shooters, Midwest stuck with slippery nipples   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vermont, state Sunday evening, Mount Mansfield State Forest, NASA Meteor Watch, Burlington, Vermont, Burlington International Airport, Mars, miles  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little early to be campaigning for 2024 there, GM.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8d6 damage, half on DEX save.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boom can get loud even when those bolide bastards are very high altitude. Saw one once and heard it a bit later. Nothing like Chelyabinsk but still quite a rattle.

/ Supersonic boom band is my new funk / Sousa project.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Little early to be campaigning for 2024 there, GM.


I heard he was going to be Trump's VP pick.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marvin the Martian left unimpressed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks stubby. Now I have a craving for buttery nipples.
tipsybartender.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One night, I think it may have been 1980, I was hanging out with my friends, just walking along the street. They were all talking to each other and I was standing by myself. I looked up and saw a green streak in the sky. It took me a minute to get everyone's attention. I asked them if they saw it. They laughed and said that I was seeing things.
When I went home, I turned on the news and they were talking about the green streak. I called each of my friends and told them to watch the news. I won.
 
frostus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was actually a pretty good thump. I thought a large chunk of ice had slid off the roof.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Sweaty Mexicans
 
redsquid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in Montpelier. I heard a rumble and though "hmm, why is there a snowplow out now?" and went back to what I was doing. Sorry I missed the show.
 
