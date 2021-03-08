 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Today the Swiss voted to: A) Require everyone to get a COVID vaccine, B) Fine people 300 Swiss Francs for violating lockdown orders, or C) FORBID wearing face coverings in public
    Switzerland, Islam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hijab, Muslim women, Democracy, full-face veils, Europe  
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes it easier to tell who's about to rob you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons


That doesn't excuse the bigotry
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry


Unless they're talking about the Dutch of course.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't suppose they also exempted ski masks. Otherwise a lot of people are going to change their wintersports vacation plans.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lived there for a few years back in high school.  It was very clean, very civil (in public), and in quite a few ways progressive compared to the US.

But in other ways it seemed a lot like the Arkansas of Europe.  Partly because the Swiss hate other Swiss, and the only thing keeping them together as a country is that they hate everyone who isn't Swiss even more.  Seems like that's where this ban is coming from.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people so against the Niqab? I'm genuinely curious.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry


When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.


They aren't all forced to wear it. Many wear it by choice so that their male relatives don't lock them in a car and then push them into a river.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

Unless they're talking about the Dutch of course.


There are only two things I can't stand in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures... and the Dutch
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I sometimes see women in Atlanta in summer wearing niqabs and I think I'd rather die than wear that in a Georgia summer.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.

They aren't all forced to wear it. Many wear it by choice so that their male relatives don't lock them in a car and then push them into a river.


It's sad how funny this comment is.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bobug: Why are people so against the Niqab? I'm genuinely curious.


Because it's a "Medieval rag" that is used to subjugate women in Islamic countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oriana_​F​allaci#1970s

*REAL* feminists are against having to wear certain items of clothing because of religion.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?


Your strawmen are consistently weak.  Waiting for other people to change in order for you to be moral allows authoritarians to rise into power.  Today the Swiss are discriminating against muslims.  Who will it be next month?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow [...]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

algman: gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?

Your strawmen are consistently weak.  Waiting for other people to change in order for you to be moral allows authoritarians to rise into power.  Today the Swiss are discriminating against muslims.  Who will it be next month?


Oh, those evil Swiss.

Making people pay a tax because they are the wrong religion. Killing people who dare to practice another religion. Funding international terrorism.

Seriously, fark off with your focus on something that is a trivial issue. The Swiss have spent 750 plus years preserving themselves in the middle of other countries that would gladly absorb them. It would be bigotry for them not to ban the face coverings.

Why are they the bad guy?

Oh yeah, I get it:  because you are white knighting countries that treat people horribly.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lemme boil this down.

Religion is a dumb.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fursecution: gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow [...]

[i.pinimg.com image 500x522]


Lol. Ok, pal.

Continue to focus on shiat that doesn't matter and then wonder why leftists can't get anything done.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, nothing stops religious extremism faster than making that religion's practices illegal.

/s
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not saying I condone it, but I understand.

Women, everyone, should be free to dress how they see fit, and honor their religion or lack of one, how they see fit.  Religions or societies that try to force people to dress a certain way, especially to "cover up", don't really get any sympathy from me.  I don't really care of women want to wear a niqab.  If that's what floats your boat, go for it.  But they should do it because they want to do it, not because their families or religion are essentially forcing them to.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing the Swiss won't be natural in the next world war.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Yes, nothing stops religious extremism faster than making that religion's practices illegal.

/s


So what you're saying is that German should remove the prohibitions in place against the Nazi party's imagery and political views?

Because that's exactly what your post implies.

But go ahead and explain how one type of belief is different than another type of belief.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So I'm guessing the Swiss won't be natural in the next world war.


heh.  No, I'm sure they'll be very artificial.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So I'm guessing the Swiss won't be natural in the next world war.


They like organic stuff. I'm sure they'll be very natural.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.


Yeah, you're probably right. Removing women's choices is definitely the right course of action.

/s
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?


Because we (the west) are different because, and only because, we aren't like that.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.


It is because it's legally mandating how a woman or women are allowed to observe their religion and cultural practices. I sure as shiat don't see them making a nuns habit illegal.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: bobug: Why are people so against the Niqab? I'm genuinely curious.

Because it's a "Medieval rag" that is used to subjugate women in Islamic countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oriana_F​allaci#1970s

*REAL* feminists are against having to wear certain items of clothing because of religion.


I guess I'm against people being forced to wear certain items of clothing... but if that's something that they WANT to wear... who am I to say no?

There are a lot of regressive things in the world. And those should be wiped out. I'm just not sure that attacking something closely tied to religious significance (rightly OR wrongly) is going to get to the result. Doesn't it just feed the persecution narrative?
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.

It is because it's legally mandating how a woman or women are allowed to observe their religion and cultural practices. I sure as shiat don't see them making a nuns habit illegal.


That's really not a good comparison.  Women choose to be come Nuns in Catholicism.  In Islam, women don't choose to be come women.  Furthermore, even after a woman chooses to become a Nun, there are plenty of flavors available each with its own habit-wearing traditions.

My point is, a women wearing a habit was free to make A LOT of choices to do so.  Can we really say the same about the woman in the Niqab?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?


"Christian countries are better than Muslim countries because we allow freedom of worship, which is why Christian countries need to take that right away."
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bobug:
Why are people so against the Niqab? I'm genuinely curious.

Because religion and men are forcing women to wear them.  Sure the woman may say they like it, but if they don't they will be beaten or killed.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.

It is because it's legally mandating how a woman or women are allowed to observe their religion and cultural practices. I sure as shiat don't see them making a nuns habit illegal.


Nun's habit doesn't conceal her face, either.

And being a nun is strictly voluntary.  As a woman, you don't *HAVE* to become a nun.  It's something you absolutely chose.

Being born into a religion that requires you to conceal your face so that your feminine wiles don't entice men to rape you isn't a choice.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus this whole thread is full of ignorant islamophobes. Every comment is stupid and hateful
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I sometimes see women in Atlanta in summer wearing niqabs and I think I'd rather die than wear that in a Georgia summer.


I'd rather die than live in Georgia.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: thatboyoverthere: dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.

It is because it's legally mandating how a woman or women are allowed to observe their religion and cultural practices. I sure as shiat don't see them making a nuns habit illegal.

That's really not a good comparison.  Women choose to be come Nuns in Catholicism.  In Islam, women don't choose to be come women.  Furthermore, even after a woman chooses to become a Nun, there are plenty of flavors available each with its own habit-wearing traditions.

My point is, a women wearing a habit was free to make A LOT of choices to do so.  Can we really say the same about the woman in the Niqab?


Yeah, but gender is a societal construct, and thus they are choosing to become women by adopting that gender.

/s
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: gar1013: waxbeans: aoktrouble: Read the article. Exempt are masks for health reasons

That doesn't excuse the bigotry

When the Islamic nations of the world allow Jews, Christians, and Hindus to worship freely and without any form of discrimination, we can talk.

When the Islamic nations of the world establish legal structures where women are granted the same rights on paper as men, we can talk.

When we stop having large groups of children kidnapped, and villages literally massacred, we can talk.

In the meantime, save your false concern for situations that are far worse.

Why are the Swiss bad for wanting to preserve their cultural heritage and identity, and yet you can't find the words to criticize the countries that have a track record of oppression?

"Christian countries are better than Muslim countries because we allow freedom of worship, which is why Christian countries need to take that right away."


Waiting for an Islamic country to "show us how it's done".

The very fact that you'll call countries without an officially designated state religion "Christian" tells us all we need to know.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guinsu: Jesus this whole thread is full of ignorant islamophobes. Every comment is stupid and hateful


Well, your comment is stupid. So there's that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Rapmaster2000: I sometimes see women in Atlanta in summer wearing niqabs and I think I'd rather die than wear that in a Georgia summer.

I'd rather die than live in Georgia.


No argument, but I came from rural Indiana, and this is actually an improvement.  My neighbors can read.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.

So they aren't even being consistent. It's ok to wear a mask for some reasons, not others.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.

So they aren't even being consistent. It's ok to wear a mask for some reasons, not others.


And with traditional Carnival celebrations, they are saying Catholics can wear face coverings, but not Muslims.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dryknife: Banning wearing facial coverings that women are forced to wear is sexist.

Got it.


Some are forced to wear it.  Others see it as their duty as practicing Muslims.  Get it?

Don't Swiss army folks keep their SIG SG 550 battle rifles at home?  You have a selective-fire 5.56×45mm NATO assault rifle firing from a closed bolt sitting in a gun safe or closet, and no doubt more than a few folks have some ammo stashed away as well, and yet you're scared of the EBIL MOSLUM WIMMENS and their masks?

Dafuq, Switzerland?  You used to be pretty chill.  Have some chocolate and let folks do their own thing.  Besides, the few terror attacks in Switzerland in the past 50 years come mainly from Far Right groups, not Muslims.  They seem to prefer your banking laws to hide their operating funds, and so don't want to piss off their bankers.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if swiss police will be arresting swiss kids with scarves over their face when the winter comes? If not, why not?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.

You know, all the non-muslim stuff. That's ok. But we're not targeting Muslims. Don't look at the posters.

I'm all for secular authorities bringing religious weirdos to heel, but no sense in lying about it. Now do the christians.
 
B0redd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: gonegirl: Yes, nothing stops religious extremism faster than making that religion's practices illegal.

/s

So what you're saying is that German should remove the prohibitions in place against the Nazi party's imagery and political views?

Because that's exactly what your post implies.

But go ahead and explain how one type of belief is different than another type of belief.


Nazi's were Catholic.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing like a painting of an angry brown woman to scare the shiat outta some candy ass lily white Europeans. The Swiss population couldn't bothered to take sides in WWII but 30 women in niqabs will destroy their culture now?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard cases make bad law.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Third Man......The.Cuckoo Clock
Youtube cydkTy6GmFA
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Waiting for an Islamic country to "show us how it's done".

The very fact that you'll call countries without an officially designated state religion "Christian" tells us all we need to know.


Uhm, many European countries DO have state religions

The state religion of the UK is Anglican
Sweden and Finland is Evangelical Lutheran
Denmark is Lutheranism
Greece is Greek Orthodox
 
