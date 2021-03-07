 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   The simplest solution would be to make airline seats that don't recline   (salon.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Delta Air Lines, Chair, Barbed wire, Airline seat, Aircraft seat map, Pan American World Airways, Northwest Airlines, Joseph Glidden  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2021 at 4:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct solution would be to design seats that fit the human form. Not efficiency and wishful thinking.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh this thread again. Time to invest in bicycle and gun opinions.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Go ahead, lean back into my sneeze zone.
I breathe on you, cough on you.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Oh this thread again. Time to invest in bicycle and gun opinions.


Use one to solve the other. Simple.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...airlines have been shrinking the pitch in economy class, down from 35 inches not that long ago to just 28 inches on some planes."

Once again, humanity is brought to violence and mayhem over 7 inches.

Just give us the 7 inches we deserve, and this can all stop.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sometimes looking like what people imagine a guy headed home from the serial killer convention would look like has advantages...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: "...airlines have been shrinking the pitch in economy class, down from 35 inches not that long ago to just 28 inches on some planes."

Once again, humanity is brought to violence and mayhem over 7 inches.

Just give us the 7 inches we deserve, and this can all stop.


*snert*
 
MIRV888
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can tell who travels and who doesn't.
It's also a good asshole filter.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
If you can't let the people in front of you recline, you're too big to fly commercial. You'll have to secure military transportation.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So glad I hardly need to fly now. Haven't been on a flight since Novermber 2019 and it's been a treat.

/Except for all that other shiat since then.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.