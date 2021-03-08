 Skip to content
 
Toronto lockdown sees humans facing off against trash pandas
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I give slight edge to the hosers because they hockey sticks...
 
kayanlau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Give them poutine as peace offering.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one has tried to get one of these large cities to provide socialized housing for the raycons
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
5-6 years ago I made the mistake of feeding a Toronto raccoon that lived under the top floor deck. It had come up to the window while I was eating a sandwhich and begun doing this weird 'hands outstretched' hungry dance. I was a little bit stoned and knew that feeling, so I gave it the last bite.

The next day it was back, did the hungry dance again. Ok you can have some water and a piece of bread.

The next day there were two raccoons. They both did the hungry dance, almost synchronized. Wow. Bravo! Have some sandwhich!

The next day there were 15 raccoons on the deck. They did not do the hungry dance. They waited, and they watched. Ok, fark. Just take the bread and go please.

Wait.. I'm a human, animals can't extort food from me. The next day I do not feed the raccoons. I am barred entry from the apartment by no-longer-cute-and-whimsical hissing monsters with no fear of man or gods. This went on for weeks

Anyways, I moved. I don't know what happened to the next tenant and their family. Probably dead now. I am so sorry.

/csb
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
