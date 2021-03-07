 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida teenager shoots grandfather and aunt, kills cousin, gets into a shootout with another resident, then drives around with a hostage for hours before being arrested. The Aristocrats in Florida   (local10.com) divider line
    Miami-Dade County, Florida, Ruben Warren Williams, Doral, Florida  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x605]


Those are best when they're short and need not explain themselves.

To this, I submit, "Grandpa wants you to drink this."
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only there had been an entire department of good guys worth guns then clearly this tragedy would have been avoided.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dad?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: If only there had been an entire department of good guys worth guns then clearly this tragedy would have been avoided.


Do you mean to ask where the good guys with guns were when a teenager killed his family?]

Good guys with guns can't be everywhere all the time.  Maybe just don't kill your family and work down from there.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It all apparently happened after Ruben Warren Williams was confronted by his grandfather about smoking pot and other substances.

I think I see the problem.

/not even once
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are the masks ok?
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always wonder about these talked-to-him-about-his-drug-use articles. Were they trying to discourage his usage or calling him out for not contributing his fair share?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is horrible.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
farkin Dade is farked up.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: This is horrible.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did Tyrese F&F money run out?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

433: Xai: If only there had been an entire department of good guys worth guns then clearly this tragedy would have been avoided.

Do you mean to ask where the good guys with guns were when a teenager killed his family?]

Good guys with guns can't be everywhere all the time.  Maybe just don't kill your family and work down from there.


The teenager not having access to a weapon would work all the time, so what does that say about the 'good guy' adage?
 
