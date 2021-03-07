 Skip to content
 
(KSTU FOX 13)   Aliens did it. Aliens with snowshoes   (fox13now.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Footwear, Cache County, Utah, Logan, Utah, Rich County, Utah, Snowshoe, Utah, Snow, Bear River Mountains  
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nooooo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty cool, and it made me remember a girl I met at a park once, she was doing something sort of similar to this except with Fall leaves. She would clear a spot then use handfuls of leaves to layout a pattern. The patterns she made were smaller and simple but it blew my 11yo mind. She was this sweet-natured teen that encouraged me to help her make art. Thanks for the memory-jog.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Geomentric patterns are nice, but played out. Do a portrait.  Write weird shiat in that Futurama language.
 
