(Yahoo)   Man acts out on flight home to India from Paris, forgetting to realize that he would probably rather be in India or Paris than in most places between the two. Enjoy Bulgaria   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I went skiing in Bulgaria years ago. Great skiing. Nice people. Terrible food.

/Airlines usually send you the bill if you do something like this. It isn't cheap...
 
BubbleAndSqueak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I went to Sofia on a whim (cheap flight...my thinking is find a cheap flight first then a reason to go there). Seriously beautiful place. Amazing architecture and surrounding nature. A large number of stray cats, though.

The Boyana Church was particularly cool. A UNESCO site, built in the 10th century. They only allow five people in at a time, due to its size and fragile state.

But, the dolt from the article won't be seeing any of that stuff, I bet.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That's terrible?  What's "good"?
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a truly bulg area.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice! Now he can see where Comrade Detectivewas shot.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I imagine that the jail cells are not quite as picturesque.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: I imagine that the jail cells are not quite as picturesque.


Some of them are.
 
