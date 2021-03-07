 Skip to content
 
(Deadline)   Stupid is as stupid does
68
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the dumbest people alive..l.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"I'm sorry I ruined your Black Panther Insurrection Party."

He must be pissing his pants right now.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is this guy considered a symbol of the insurrection? I'm sure there are better representatives of the GQP's failed coup than him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't see the movie but I saw that asshole break into a session of Congress when a cop was murdered.
So, feel free to hang him, or what ever the law says to do with people who break into a session of Congress when a cop is murdered
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not a smart man... I believed Donald Trump"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why is this guy considered a symbol of the insurrection? I'm sure there are better representatives of the GQP's failed coup than him.


They acquitted him.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why is this guy considered a symbol of the insurrection? I'm sure there are better representatives of the GQP's failed coup than him.


It's the hat.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rattrap007: These are the dumbest people alive..l.


I cite that guy being a fan of Forrest Gump as Exhibit A.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: GreatGlavinsGhost: Why is this guy considered a symbol of the insurrection? I'm sure there are better representatives of the GQP's failed coup than him.

It's the hat.


By that I mean...admire the guys in tactical gear and you admit violence was the goal.

But the guy in a funny hat is a laugh.  Its both memorable and easy to claim as harmless.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty years in federal prison is like a box of chocolates.
You never know what you're going to get. Or when.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they playing 4-d chess again?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry more, traitor

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same guy who only reflected on his poor life choices when he found out that Donald Trump pardoned one of "those people" instead of him.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi​c​s/trumps-pardon-of-lil-wayne-said-to-b​e-the-breaking-point-for-qanon-shaman-​in-new-court-documents-filled-with-biz​arre-anecdotes/ar-BB1dXgZT
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He allegedly was asked to leave several times, but remained in the Senate chamber, leaving a note at the vice president's desk stating, "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

Oh I'm sure that's going to go over well with the jury
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, this is fit in with the GQP.  Another one used Middle-Earth as a reference in a legal filing.  XD
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wasn't responsible for the Jan 6th riot, the Senate said so. Therefore, Q Shaman, your argument is invalid.  Go directly to non-organic jail, do not pass go.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JD: [Fark user image image 425x457]


Well, there goes sleeping tonight.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JD: [Fark user image image 425x457]


*yoink*
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: JD: [Fark user image image 425x457]

Well, there goes sleeping tonight.


Mike Lowell needs to tell us what is happening in that image
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better try this movie:
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why is this guy considered a symbol of the insurrection? I'm sure there are better representatives of the GQP's failed coup than him.


Not really. He's got a unique character design, checks the relevant ideological  boxes without having engaged in bloodshed, and was willing to talk. Absolutely the literal standard bearer and ideal "face."

Compare to Ziptie Guy quietly skulking around in the back or the people literally on film tryin to kill folk.  Not as good on the front page.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is like a box chocolates.  You never know who you're gonna murder if you become a Republican.

(I know, makes no sense but neither did Forest Gump.)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat happens.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except Forrest was an All-American athlete turned war hero, not a conspiracy theory addled incel Beastmaster.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chansley has argued that he was allowed into the Capitol building by police."

How many of you fascists want to see him put away without trial?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the capitol police did their job, this assclown would be laying in a box under six feet of dirt.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Didn't see the movie but I saw that asshole break into a session of Congress when a cop was murdered.
So, feel free to hang him, or what ever the law says to do with people who break into a session of Congress when a cop is murdered


Well that's bullshiat. You can still watch the session and the protest.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?507663-3​/counting-electoral-college-votes-part​-1
Fark user imageView Full Size



Did you get assimilated by the marketeer collective? That would be a shame.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Shamanic journey told him his power animal is a potato.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: If the capitol police did their job, this assclown would be laying in a box under six feet of dirt.


Making martyrs doesn't help. See: Ruby Ridge.

Let justice run its course. Show them the end game is a long stretch in a cell.

When he gets out years from now the news reports will provide a nice reminder  of this era and how it worked out
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The common thread woven through all these defenses is basically, "Look, your honor, my client is an idiot. It's really not fair to expect him to know the difference between right and wrong."

Fark these people. Fark them so hard.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: He allegedly was asked to leave several times, but remained in the Senate chamber, leaving a note at the vice president's desk stating, "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

Oh I'm sure that's going to go over well with the jury


Well, a jury of his peers will be a hung jury at 5 to 7.

/let that truly sink in
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I am not a smart man... But I do know what insurrection is." Fark this guy.
 
freetomato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: These are the dumbest people alive..l.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember rolling my eyes when Kato Kaelin was a "celebrity" for a minute. He seems positively witty, brilliant  and magnetic compared to this assclown. I'm tired of this little jackass.  His 15 minutes  are already tiresome. Every one of those maga turds needs to choke down the law and order they've been whining about, especially this one. The more time that elapses, the more charges should be filed. F this little jerk and take his jerk mom with him. We met her. She the reason that little asshole is an asshole.

The civil suits against trump should be fun.
 
freetomato
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Summoner101: He allegedly was asked to leave several times, but remained in the Senate chamber, leaving a note at the vice president's desk stating, "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

Oh I'm sure that's going to go over well with the jury


Like a black fly in their Chardonnay.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: These are the dumbest people alive..l.


How so I don't see them facing any real consequences!
 
freetomato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: JD: [Fark user image image 425x457]

Well, there goes sleeping tonight.


You may sleep....but it will be a fevered, restless sleep, full of vibrant imagery.  You may have to change your sheets in the morning.

You little pervert, you.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: eddie_irvine: If the capitol police did their job, this assclown would be laying in a box under six feet of dirt.

Making martyrs doesn't help. See: Ruby Ridge.

Let justice run its course. Show them the end game is a long stretch in a cell.

When he gets out years from now the news reports will provide a nice reminder  of this era and how it worked out


Ah, so people invading the seat of government should be treated with kid gloves because they may be martyred? What if they had suceeded and killed the people that they were targeting? Sorry, fark him, he and all the people who entered the capitol that day should be farking dead. That's the lesson that should have been taught.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Well, a jury of his peers...


The several times I've been on jury selection have convinced me that unless you're an idiot, there is no such thing as a jury of peers.

The lawyers on both sides eliminate anyone that they feel is too intelligent. I saw time and time again where teachers, people in college, military, and people who worked jobs in tech or science fields were cut from the jury. Every one of them.
But you work at McDonald's or a car wash or as a janitor, they keep you.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Better try this movie:
[d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.net image 170x255]


It was supposed to be a warning, not a walkthru.  :(
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freetomato: OkieDookie: JD: [Fark user image image 425x457]

Well, there goes sleeping tonight.

You may sleep....but it will be a fevered, restless sleep, full of vibrant imagery.  You may have to change your sheets in the morning.

You little pervert, you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "Chansley has argued that he was allowed into the Capitol building by police."

How many of you fascists want to see him put away without trial?


The answer is none.

No one wants to see him put away without trial.

We all want to see him put away WITH trial. And he will be.

Because that's how Democracy do.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Twenty years in federal prison is like a box of chocolates.
You never know what you're going to get. Or when.


There's a more defined, yet somewhat racist prison rape joke in there, but I sure as hell am not going to make it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: vudukungfu: Didn't see the movie but I saw that asshole break into a session of Congress when a cop was murdered.
So, feel free to hang him, or what ever the law says to do with people who break into a session of Congress when a cop is murdered

Well that's bullshiat. You can still watch the session and the protest.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?507663-3​/counting-electoral-college-votes-part​-1[Fark user image image 425x468]


Did you get assimilated by the marketeer collective? That would be a shame.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: Trump wasn't responsible for the Jan 6th riot, the Senate said so. Therefore, Q Shaman, your argument is invalid.  Go directly to non-organic jail, do not pass go.


and there you have it, Liberal Christian condomnation
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let me know when his pussy stops hurting.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life is like a box of chocolates:
You start off with a tasty full pack and then slowly all the good stuff goes until you're left with the crap that no one else wants.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JD: [Fark user image 425x457]


Que?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.