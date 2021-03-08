 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Flashback .... Flashforward: Japan plans naval deployment   (in.news.yahoo.com) divider line
18
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Godzilla vs. Kong does come out in a few weeks
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What might not be well known or obvious to a lot of people is that the Senkakus are between Japan and Taiwan, and they get along just fine, negotiating fishing and other various agreements in a perfectly normal way.

It  is unusual and well, a dickish move, for China to be asserting claims and causing problems there. Problems have only arisen fairly recently and for reasons having nothing to do with anything Taiwan or Japan has done.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what, the Bismarck andthe Tirpitz?
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like standard creeping onto a neighboring country's territory and then slowly taking it over. Might need to park a few destroyers in the area to keep them away.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: What might not be well known or obvious to a lot of people is that the Senkakus are between Japan and Taiwan, and they get along just fine, negotiating fishing and other various agreements in a perfectly normal way.

It  is unusual and well, a dickish move, for China to be asserting claims and causing problems there. Problems have only arisen fairly recently and for reasons having nothing to do with anything Taiwan or Japan has done.


Remember, Beijing views Taiwan as theirs so this might be as much about countering the idea that those negotiations are legitimate as it is about trying to seize the islands from Japan.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amoment: And the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor!


Germans?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
JFC. Unless Japan is invading Manchuria, sending a Kaiju alert, or announcing the sale of a fully autonomous sex robot, I don't think the news tag is warranted.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: What might not be well known or obvious to a lot of people is that the Senkakus are between Japan and Taiwan, and they get along just fine, negotiating fishing and other various agreements in a perfectly normal way.

It  is unusual and well, a dickish move, for China to be asserting claims and causing problems there. Problems have only arisen fairly recently and for reasons having nothing to do with anything Taiwan or Japan has done.


I mean, one of the big theories behind why China started cracking on Hong Kong was to test the global response to see if they can eat Taiwan yet or not. Since the UK was being a farkfest about Brexit and the US derpland with Trump, the answer they got was "yeah, maybe you can get away with a lot, actually." So it's probably not just random jerk behavior.
 
VYV [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Amoment: And the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor!

Germans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Amoment: And the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor!


And the Iraqis do 9/11 again
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
このビジネスは手がつからなくんるぞ。
そして命をつなげれば我らは
ラッキー•ボイス!!（＾Ｏ＾☆♪
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For all the talk of the SCS, always remember that this is essentially a schoolyard argument. This is all posturing on China's part, Hong Kong is a far more important matter.  Japan is essentially just posturing back to let China know they won't let them have the Senkaku islands.

They won't invade Taiwan for the same reason they won't attack other the US, that sort of shooting war doesn't benefit them at all.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Japan may have gone slightly overboard in their efforts to bring China to heel back in the '30s, but they weren't wrong about its needing to be done.

And now here we are.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Amid escalating tensions in the disputed East China Sea

Someone has been reading their Hasbara manual I see.

Hint:  China does not own any oceans.  In fact, nobody does.   China are being dicks.   This aggression will not stand.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: このビジネスは手がつからなくんるぞ。
そして命をつなげれば我らは
ラッキー•ボイス!!（＾Ｏ＾☆♪


Ovarutinu?
 
jsmilky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
too bad the Good Guys here are elderly anime freaks
 
