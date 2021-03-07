 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Bowling Green State University student in critical condition after alleged fraternity hazing incident
    Fraternities and sororities, Bowling Green State University student, campus Pi Kappa Alpha event, University, Student, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Stone Foltz, critical condition  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is currently in critical condition, according to the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Doctors treating Foltz are going through the organ donation process, Alto said.

Yeah, I'm thinking that's a little more critical than the kind of critical from which it's possible to recover. That's more like, he's gone and we're keeping the organ storage bio unit functioning until recipients can be found.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's dead. At least he spent his last few days exactly how he lived. Totally wasted.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the second death-by-hazing story in less than a week. WTF is wrong with these people?!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coming soon: "Fraternity heads organ donation drive"
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah BG. Never change.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Butt-chugging.

Not even once.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

browneye: This is the second death-by-hazing story in less than a week. WTF is wrong with these people?!


BGSU is a legendary drinking school. Thought isn't a strong suit.

Making it worse is Pike. They take a lot of fraternity hazing to extremes.
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey hey hey, The Bowling Green Massacre belongs to us Kentuckians. Different BG!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.


Probably because they'd just reform as something else. People like social clubs.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.


They never will.  Too many people can only get ahead by buying friendship and connections.

/I've never worked with a frat or sorority member who was actually good at their job.
//Yes, even sales.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.


I doubt fraternities have a significantly higher rate of alcohol-related/young-male stupidity, but these incidents do just slot neatly into the stereotype. I might even argue that frats might provide some tiny measure of oversight or accountability which are not present at the average non-frat drinking party.

/not a frathole
//almost every person I know who was in a frat fit perfectly the douchebro mold
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.


I'm sorry you didn't get a bid.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: jmr61: When are this country's colleges and universities FINALLY going to outlaw the ridiculousness that are fraternities? Every year kids die doing stupid shiat to become members and every year the administrations "suspend" the fraternities.

It's worthless and it should be outlawed.

I doubt fraternities have a significantly higher rate of alcohol-related/young-male stupidity, but these incidents do just slot neatly into the stereotype. I might even argue that frats might provide some tiny measure of oversight or accountability which are not present at the average non-frat drinking party.

/not a frathole
//almost every person I know who was in a frat fit perfectly the douchebro mold


When I was in school (class of 2008) there was a study that found that meme era of Greek orgs had a slightly smaller rate of alcohol abuse than the national average for college students.  But you're right: they're easy targets for a lot of things.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't Donny die in the Bowling Alley Massacre?
The Big Lebowski - These Men Are Cowards Scene (10/12) | Movieclips
Youtube 1M6oW6a0iAw
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

browneye: This is the second death-by-hazing story in less than a week. WTF is wrong with these people?!


They're dead.
 
Chris Crude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Having recently earned a degree from BGSU, I witnessed the culture that causes someone's critical condition of alcohol poisoning.
Did I mention that the degree was completely online and I never set foot on campus?
 
