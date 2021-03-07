 Skip to content
 
(The Hill) 4th wave: Awful if it's Ska, terrifying if it's coronavirus
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, three more to go until we get to Love:

Sting - Love Is The Seventh Wave (Official Music Video)
Youtube uXZistami3c
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And we have idiot governors that are loosening restrictions because the vaccine is here!!!! Just because we have a vaccine doesn't mean everyone is vaccinated.  Farking dumbasses.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Boomers are vaccinated. That seems to be all that matters.

The rest of us apparently don't matter as much.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Not even all of them are vaccinated yet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Two weeks after every holiday
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The governors are vaccinated
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ on the cross. We were at the finish line, you asshats. We were within months of anyone being able to get a vaccine if they wanted it.

/ the second wave got my 105 year old great aunt.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Look. Why won't you see the long view. We'll have more vaccines this way.

Or at least, more variants requiring vaccines
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

These fs would walk down the center of abandoned dwarf work because they cannot possibly be bothered to avoid the obvious traps. And then they cry and whine when the party's healer lets them walk around with their newly acquired ouchie in the hope that they might learn from the experience.

/ I've been playing a lot of D&D online. We've really had to kick people from the party for serial stupidity. The problem isn't that they endanger themselves... but that they endanger the rest of us by existing
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Propagandhi - Ska Sucks
Youtube F03gEzdLa2g

NSFW.

Ska sucks
Ska revival isn't cool you stupid fark
The bands are only in it for the bucks
And if you don't believe me you're a schmuck
But the trend will die out with any luck

Rudy, a message to you Rudy
A message to you Rudy
A message to you Rudy
fark you, Rudy!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reel Big Fish - Sell Out
Youtube QL3Rj9IT4Mc
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
having no taste in music is a sign of covid.  you should get tested, subby

The Specials - A Message To You Rudy (Official Music Video)
Youtube cntvEDbagAw
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just got my second dose today, and the woman told me I should laminate my vaccine card and keep it safe, in case we start needing it for travel or some such. I thought, but if I laminate it, how are they going to write all the boosters on there for all the different variants?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Melodians - "Rivers Of Babylon" (Official Audio)
Youtube BXf1j8Hz2bU
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear-mongering gets clicks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just got my second dose today, and the woman told me I should laminate my vaccine card and keep it safe, in case we start needing it for travel or some such. I thought, but if I laminate it, how are they going to write all the boosters on there for all the different variants?


Govt here has expressly said not to laminate the vaccination card. Presumably for something like that. Or for travel purposes
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The governors are vaccinated


As I have said from the beginning: Rich people and politicians first.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be laminating more things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As I have said from the beginning: Rich people and politicians first.


You should move to Florida. The Republicans there were very eager to live down to your standards
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Fear-mongering gets clicks.


The only fear mongering is in your own mind.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Premature celebration. It's like premature ejaculation, except people die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: We should be laminating more things.


You live with cats/toddlers I presume?

/No judgement.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define "Wave".

Globally, the number of cases per day has been climbing, never falling, until the start of this year.  The start of this year brought a decrease in new cases per day (again... globally)

There is a chance we may witness a 2nd wave.

Well... most of us, anyways.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Globally, the number of cases per day has been climbing, never falling, until the start of this year. The start of this year brought a decrease in new cases per day (again... globally)


It's as bad as it's ever been in Brazil, that's a major contributor to worldwide cases being back on a slight increase.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

These fs would walk down the center of abandoned dwarf work because they cannot possibly be bothered to avoid the obvious traps. And then they cry and whine when the party's healer lets them walk around with their newly acquired ouchie in the hope that they might learn from the experience.

/ I've been playing a lot of D&D online. We've really had to kick people from the party for serial stupidity. The problem isn't that they endanger themselves... but that they endanger the rest of us by existing


That's what I like about D&D, the realism.
 
midmodan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: / I've been playing a lot of D&D online. We've really had to kick people from the party for serial stupidity. The problem isn't that they endanger themselves... but that they endanger the rest of us by existing


Which server, if I may ask?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Premature celebration. It's like premature ejaculation, except people die.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: And we have idiot governors that are loosening restrictions because the vaccine is here!!!! Just because we have a vaccine doesn't mean everyone is vaccinated.  Farking dumbasses.


That's the impression that I get!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There was a 4th wave of ska?

/And I say this as a ska fan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I take no responsibility"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Interrupters are awesome, even if they are kind of just doing a second/third wave ska thing in 2021.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

/No judgement.


Neither, and if I did I don't think I'd be laminating them.

I just like laminated things.

When I die I want to be laminated.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: The Interrupters are awesome, even if they are kind of just doing a second/third wave ska thing in 2021.


I have tickets to see them open for Green Day and Weezer, and I like to joke that I have tickets to see The Interrupters, and some other bands are going to play as well.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fireproof: There was a 4th wave of ska?

/And I say this as a ska fan.


Followup: I'm aware that 3rd wave ska is 90s-early 2000s stuff. 4th wave looks like the trickle of new ska that's going on now?
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: There was a 4th wave of ska?

/And I say this as a ska fan.


Apparently it is called Nu Tone or something? Heard that one recently.

Numerous covers from the past year have been popping up on randomly for me.

//'Killing in the Name' was a big WTF moment a couple months ago

///bite me bambi covering DHC put a smile on my face, though.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I went to a Mustard Plug concert and genuinely enjoyed it.

That being said, I work for a government lab and they aren't even pretending to have any coronavirus precautions happening anymore. I have no idea why my department is still alive, honestly.

/volunteered for the jab
//not scheduled yet
///the freaking guards have got the jab but not my department
 
speciaal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Used to be in a ska band.

Nothing else to add.
 
Tman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lollypop Lorry - I Won't Let You Go (live at Octopus, 8/05/2016)
Youtube Qq7X_vEd_jU
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Govt here has expressly said not to laminate the vaccination card. Presumably for something like that. Or for travel purposes


You should never laminate any paper card issued by the government.  Social Security, Naturalization Certificate, none of them.  Once laminated you cannot prove they are genuine.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Just got my second dose today, and the woman told me I should laminate my vaccine card and keep it safe, in case we start needing it for travel or some such. I thought, but if I laminate it, how are they going to write all the boosters on there for all the different variants?


We need a plastic sleeve like for Pokemon cards and whatnot.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But the real estate  hedgefunds insistthat we kick all the non paying renters the fark out on their asses. This motel 6 is pretty nice tho
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks Covama
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Apparently it is called Nu Tone or something? Heard that one recently.

Numerous covers from the past year have been popping up on randomly for me.

//'Killing in the Name' was a big WTF moment a couple months ago

///bite me bambi covering DHC put a smile on my face, though.


What timing... A cover of phil collins "coming in the air tonight" or whatever that was kind of ska-ish just popped up on random. Cringe.... Skip.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: The Interrupters are awesome, even if they are kind of just doing a second/third wave ska thing in 2021.



The Interrupters - "She's Kerosene"
Youtube Yq2jJLswL8I
 
